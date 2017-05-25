CL to be featured on Lil Yachty's "Surrender", out May 26!

So does this count as her US debut? 54th time's the charm! Reply

it's just a bonus track!! Reply

is she still with Scooter? they should just get Bieber on one of her songs or vice versa Reply

That would be too obvious and helpful to her career, Scooter wouldn't do that. Yeah, she's still with him afaik. Reply

lol Martha gram'd this today







@lilyachty is a guest on our show today -he is beloved by Target, Nautica and millions of fans Reply

She'd better promote the Target edition! 😍 Reply

OP, I still need a CRJ + CL collab. WAITING FOR THAT. Reply

I'll be fuming if we never get one... Reply

2NE1's disbanding was, without a doubt, one of the worst decisions in the history of Kpop and Pop Music in general. Reply

yep Reply

Far too many girl groups disbanding. Shit, we lost Wonder Girls and SISTAR. Reply

MTE I'm still pissed off about it! Reply

I still can't believe it like wtf why. Reply

I was about to make a comment on this. You read my mind. Reply

Good work OP. Your PR paid off tbb! Reply

Damn. Didnt know she was on the album when I preordered it. Probably gonna skip that song now tbh. Reply

It's only a Target bonus track, I'm sure you'll be fine Reply

Thanks for the info. I ordered the vinyl from Boat's site so I guess it wont be on there. Reply

Oh I almost thought it was THE CL AKA Courtney Love =/ Reply

Is this the one that appropriates black culture cause if so, pass Reply

Most YG groups do that and beyond. Saying the n-word, calling Black people dangerous, making monkey sounds while pretending to be Kanye, Blackface, etc. The only person who is not a racist is T.O.P when it comes to the old groups.





I only follow IKON (for B.I and Junhoe), but I will never spend any money on them because there is a 99% chance that they are the same way. Reply

Ok but CL has nothing to do with that? The Lifted video is one thing and those things you listed are another. Reply

So it's safe to assume she does. Ok I'll pass then. I Reply

