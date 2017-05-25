CL to be featured on Lil Yachty's "Surrender", out May 26!
[ INFO] CL is featured on Lil Yachty's album "Teenage Emotions" set to be released on May 26th!!! The song is named "Surrender" pic.twitter.com/gdUQDMszm4— CLTheBaddestFemale (@BaddestFemaleCL) May 24, 2017
- Lil Yachty's "Teenage Emotions" album is out May 26.
- CL is featured on the bonus track "Surrender".
- Carly Rae Jepsen continues being influential.
source
+pls support indie sensations+
