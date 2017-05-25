Sarah Hyland Addresses Online Bullies Who Have Criticized Her Weight Loss
Sarah Hyland addresses online bullies who have criticized her weight loss: https://t.co/jJX1evRHwx pic.twitter.com/PlSZbOplqz— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) 24. Mai 2017
after getting criticized for her recent weight loss Hyland disclosed that she has been on bed rest for months and is taking Prednisone for unnamed health issues
My story as of now. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/6kWlnxgjIb— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) 24. Mai 2017
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/Uu54zACNc7— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) 24. Mai 2017
yes her legs and arms are v. skinny, but whoever made the first edit is fucking disgusting.
Hope the rest of the year is better for her health.
That was my first thought because that can make you quite thin very quickly.
Her face, she now looks a little like Aubrey Plaza.
must be the dose, mine did just as it says rapid weight gain.
HOPE she's doing better/will be ok. She's tiny anyway so everyday activity must be hard right now.
I know she had a kidney transplant but this surprises me. None of my medication made me lose weight. I lost weight BEFORE the transplant. Prednisone made my face puff up and my appetite was HUGE in the beginning and that generally happens to any transplant patient.
I later found out that it affects up to 15% of people that way, but no one had warned me of that.
Sometimes I think it's a contributing factor to me being more short-tempered but I'm on 10 different meds so who knows.
Fuck prednisone.
fuck prednisone. i hope and pray i never need it to survive one day.