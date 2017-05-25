Sarah Hyland Addresses Online Bullies Who Have Criticized Her Weight Loss







good for her but holy shit what medicine is this cause fuck :(

I hope she feels better soon :( But heer shirt kinda looks photoshopped idk why

it is her whole chest/waist has been squished in by some sick person https://www.instagram.com/p/BURMLXT FrFn/

I'm guessing it's more the illness then the medicine who made her lose weight. Prednison usually really bloats you. I hope things look up for her soon.

Prednisone wreaks havoc with appetite and blood sugar and usually causes weight gain, but bed rest/illness will contribute to loss of mass/weight, especially muscle.



Otherwise, I don't know much about her.

i think she's naturally quite a small person, and she did work out a lot, so i think its more the loss of muscle thats making her appear so thin.

hhhollly shit

I'd guess that's more from her illness and losing all her muscle mass from being on bed-rest

prednisone made me lose my appetite even though some people gain weight on it.

omg :(

it is a steroid and I'm pretty sure it can make you fat so maybe she was trying to combat that side effect??? I take it for RA and my friend took it after chemo and he gained a lot of weight

oh my good goddd

doesn't she have a kidney transplant?

that's not Tiffany Trump??

I didn't even know she lost weight. she has chronic kidney problems, doesn't she? she got an implant some time ago

Implant? Do you mean kidney transplant? If so, she could be having problems with that or rejection which would land her on higher doses of prednisone and stuff in the meantime.

lmao yes I read my sentence several times and realized it sounded weird but couldn't pinpoint it

What? But I remember she had talked about needing a kidney transplant; she has some serious health issues.

Yes she's had a transplant. She's been through alot and it's really gross for people to mock her appearance.

mte :(

Is it a new thing to criticize a female celebrity for losing weight? People did the same to Lena.

You can't win either way.

I don't know if it's new for celebs. It's certainly a thing for non-celeb women. Like using "anorexic" as an insult.

true. which is interesting cause being called anorexic growing up actually started my issues w food. welp. no one wins

address them! Queen of being 1st at the Red Carpet.

cool statement sis

Weird, Prednisone makes me gain weight. I blow up like a balloon (and it's not just water weight).



Hope the rest of the year is better for her health.

I'm on it too. I was on a high dose in the beginning and my face puffed up and I wanted to eat all the time. It's calmed down a good amount since then but I still have a great appetite on it.

Doesn't she have like Crohn's or something that's recurring? I remember her once mentioning how her TV mom Julie was very supportive through her illness or something?

She had a kidney transplant a few years ago.

i don't watch the show but julie seems like a pretty awesome lady, didn't she also help sarah w her abusive relationship and ariel w her family troubles?

That was my first thought because that can make you quite thin very quickly.

i thought prednisone makes you gain weight... it's probably the illness itself. but f she's taking prednisone for an illness it has to be something like lupus, ms or arthritis. which none of that makes you lose weight idk

Lupus can definitely cause weight loss. tbh that was my first thought

I was pretty much on constant prednisone from like ages 5 to 11. So even though I'm skinny as hell, my face is super fat. I look like a damn bobble head.

wow

I was like oh really.. but ok then.

Her face, she now looks a little like Aubrey Plaza.

must be the dose, mine did just as it says rapid weight gain.

HOPE she's doing better/will be ok. She's tiny anyway so everyday activity must be hard right now. Reply

i hope she's able to get her health under control.

This is crazy!



I know she had a kidney transplant but this surprises me. None of my medication made me lose weight. I lost weight BEFORE the transplant. Prednisone made my face puff up and my appetite was HUGE in the beginning and that generally happens to any transplant patient.



yikes hopes she gets better soon

Prednisone is the only medication I cannot take - it makes me manic (and I don't have bipolar disorder). I found out when I was put on it twice in a year and just lost all inhibition and started blurting out everything that was in my head, no matter how inappropriate.



I later found out that it affects up to 15% of people that way, but no one had warned me of that.

Damn. I mainly got a little weight gain, puffiness, and hunger.



Sometimes I think it's a contributing factor to me being more short-tempered but I'm on 10 different meds so who knows.



Edited at 2017-05-24 10:36 pm (UTC)

It made me fat and suuuuuuuuper depressed. And my mood swings wildly between angry and tears.

Fuck prednisone.



Fuck prednisone. Reply

That sounds truly awful. Nobody would ever talk to me again if I did that.

That is not surprising, I have cushing's which is basically an excess of corticosteroids (endogenous prednisone basically) due to a benign tumour, and when my levels have been high I have been manic and cray as fuck, lol. Like nympho crazy. When it first started it was fun then i realized I was insane 😬

SAME. i had what they called an "extreme reaction" after being on it for a 7 day taper and it fucked me up so badly. i was trembling with a racing heart for 3 months, wasnt sleeping at ALL and wasnt tired...i felt terrible but also like a superhero. i had panic attacks for a year and a half and didnt feel back to "normal" for the same amount of time. i still have anxiety, my adrenals/cortisol are still completely fucked 4 years later, and my hair has been falling out since then.

fuck prednisone. i hope and pray i never need it to survive one day.



fuck prednisone. i hope and pray i never need it to survive one day. Reply

