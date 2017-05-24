Olympic swimmers Adam Peaty & Amini Fonua on the cover of Attitude Magazine's summer issue
We've got two Olympic swimmers, @adam_peaty & @AminiFonua, on the cover of our Summer issue! Get it here: https://t.co/XjyW7m7AkJ pic.twitter.com/WAfm9HbjMQ— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) 24 mai 2017
Honored to be on the cover of @AttitudeMag !!! Grab a physical or digital copy today 😉 pic.twitter.com/y2ptPaWjHG— Amini Fonua (@AminiFonua) 24 mai 2017
.@TeamGB's @adam_peaty on overcoming a childhood fear of water to win gold in Rio:https://t.co/K0j0D9NSci pic.twitter.com/yAR20X9CQi— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) 24 mai 2017
Out Tongan Olympian @AminiFonua talks representing a country where it's illegal to be gay:https://t.co/m1ynwa9StV pic.twitter.com/lN53oASKbq— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) 24 mai 2017
Also in this issue: An interview with trans author Juno Dawson goes awry:
“A lot of gay men are gay men as a consolation prize because they couldn’t be women”
“A lot of gay men are gay men as a consolation prize because they couldn’t be women”, says @junodawsonhttps://t.co/LDpgPGu7eY pic.twitter.com/d4Iv6blwJc— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) 24 mai 2017
Trans author Juno Dawson made a controversial statement in her interview in this same issue. The statement later had to be clarified.
@junodawson Juno Dawson and Attitude editor-in-chief Matt Cain respond to some of the feedback this story has receivedhttps://t.co/QQr9vUEiNA pic.twitter.com/xZj2ZEmgO4— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) 24 mai 2017
Source: 1, 2, 3, 4
Do you think gay men are closeted transwomen ONTD?
Also, ¡¡hola!! ¿Cómo has estado?
this is like when I came on ontd and said every straight person fantasizes about people the same gender as them and then I realized that that maybe didn't apply to everyone and I'm attracted to women.
just speak for yourself. don't make assumptions about others.
it was very revealing.
Edited at 2017-05-24 09:16 pm (UTC)
N E WAY Peaty..nice.
Edit: it looks like almost all of them are right-wing transphobes. Gross.
Edited at 2017-05-24 09:59 pm (UTC)
(Re)learn to argument / counter-argument / discuss instead of attacking identity & political affiliation of the speakers. Also, like 2 of them are right wing, so not even.
Edited at 2017-05-24 10:14 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-25 12:58 am (UTC)
What is this person called?
This woman is allowed to say homophobic things and publish the opinion that "not everyone can be trans(passable???) like me so theyre as as a consolation" and what so we call her?
Also arent some trans women lesbians? does this mean straight men are just straight guys because they couldn't be women?
everyone is secretly trans
lol she didn't think that one through, did she?
“With the increased awareness of transgenderism,” Juno says, “when we sit down and think: ‘Oh God, why am I struggling with alcohol, why am I struggling with drugs, why am I doing chemsex, why am I up all night on Grindr?’ Now one of the questions we’re asking ourselves is: ‘What’s my relationship with gender?’
she's a writer. i'm sure there must have been a way to put this better
Chemsex: the name given to the rising phenomenon which refers to the use of drugs in a sexual context. Often referring to group sex that can last for days, the allure of chemsex has led to many young men being trapped in a vicious circle of sex, addiction and dependence.
https://www.vice.com/sv/article/watch-t
Also: