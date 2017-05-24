Olympic swimmers Adam Peaty & Amini Fonua on the cover of Attitude Magazine's summer issue

i should take up swimming,... Reply

This will go extremely well.

Yep



Also, ¡¡hola!! ¿Cómo has estado?

Hi, gorgeous <3 <3 I'm doing fine, super busy! How are you? :3

"A lot of gay men are gay men as a consolation prize because they couldn't be women"



this is like when I came on ontd and said every straight person fantasizes about people the same gender as them and then I realized that that maybe didn't apply to everyone and I'm attracted to women.



just speak for yourself. don't make assumptions about others.

Reply

I had the same deal as you a long time ago. I was like "of course everyone fantasizes about everyone!.. what do you mean you don't.." lol

haha, yeah I said that and then 90% of the response comments on here were like "no that's untrue".





it was very revealing.

lol right

That's what's bad about a lot of the discourse around sex and the like. People apply to their personal opinions about sexuality as a fact of life for everyone and it slows down discourse imo.

lol bless

Lol

just popping to say Amini is fine - #HowYOUDoin ! - and leaving before this post becomes a mess LOL

I've legit had that quote told to my face, some people genuinely believe that.



Edited at 2017-05-24 09:16 pm (UTC)

WOW







N E WAY Peaty..nice.

Those first two tweets seem really transphobic. Her homophobia is awful but so is what those two are saying.



Edit: it looks like almost all of them are right-wing transphobes. Gross.



Edited at 2017-05-24 09:59 pm (UTC)

Sis, this is the post-Trump, post-Brexit era. The Left/Right binary isn't what it used to be.



(Re)learn to argument / counter-argument / discuss instead of attacking identity & political affiliation of the speakers. Also, like 2 of them are right wing, so not even.

but idk how sexual orientation is supposed to exist if the ideology is basically that gender is all in your brain and how you identify? If the words "man" and "woman" become meaningless, then saying you're exclusively attracted to men or women becomes meaningless too.



Edited at 2017-05-24 10:14 pm (UTC)

mte transgender ideology is homophobic???? lol ok

Your Twitter feed looks pretty great tbh - I like Sister Outrider and 4thWaveNow



Edited at 2017-05-25 12:58 am (UTC)

amini is offensively attractive

between the hot men and juno's comment i'm just:

Lmao mte.

same sis i have no clue what to address first

that's farrah's kid right?

I scrolled and assumed they were 2 separate posts lol

Amini Fonua is cute but WOOOOW wtf? MESS

the fuck? how does someone legit think that way

So sis anyone who doesnt want a trans woman with dick is called a terf and whatnot.



What is this person called?

This woman is allowed to say homophobic things and publish the opinion that "not everyone can be trans(passable???) like me so theyre as as a consolation" and what so we call her?



Also arent some trans women lesbians? does this mean straight men are just straight guys because they couldn't be women?

they're a homophobe, idk if there is a label beyond that. The idea of terf as an insult is stupid as well tbh

lol agreed @ that last part



everyone is secretly trans

Also arent some trans women lesbians? does this mean straight men are just straight guys because they couldn't be women?

lol she didn't think that one through, did she?

i'm surprised you don't agree that type of comment seems right up your alley tbh

Juno describes her identity as a gay man as a 'personal misdiagnosis', and believes that it is a more common phenomenon than one may think. "I think that there are a lot of gay men in the world who had the same personal misdiagnosis, because we didn't have the information that we have now," she says. "I think there are a lot of gay men out there who are gay men as a consolation prize because they couldn't be women. That was certainly true of me."



"With the increased awareness of transgenderism," Juno says, "when we sit down and think: 'Oh God, why am I struggling with alcohol, why am I struggling with drugs, why am I doing chemsex, why am I up all night on Grindr?' Now one of the questions we're asking ourselves is: 'What's my relationship with gender?'



she's a writer. i'm sure there must have been a way to put this better

I'm afraid to Google "chemsex" tbh

was just debating whether i should lol

Parent

Thread



Link





Chemsex: the name given to the rising phenomenon which refers to the use of drugs in a sexual context. Often referring to group sex that can last for days, the allure of chemsex has led to many young men being trapped in a vicious circle of sex, addiction and dependence.



https://www.vice.com/sv/article/watch-t he-trailer-for-our-new-film-chemsex-422 apparently this is a thing? vice says so, anyway, so...

why didn't she just say that this was her experience?

it sounds even worse in context lol. This is so fucking idiotic and narrow minded that I don't even know where to begin to dissect it.

I'm naive and don't get what grindr has to do with her selfhate?

If these "gay men" realized they're trans then they're not gay men so why is she calling them that?

Posting with context makes this sound even worse.

Also:



Sexologists once called this thinking sexual inversion theory, and it remains the basis for "scientific homophobia". https://t.co/oQTRirZLdc — Overton Shift (@wmnlib) 24 mai 2017

It's actually worse when you read the full thing. She's basically saying that gay nightlife/lifestyle causes gay men's unhappiness and we'd be better off if we embraced being cookie-cutter "straight" trans ladies.Also:

comments like that are not even a step away from suggesting conversion therapy

Was her Tumblr handle ever something along the lines of "monetizeyourcat"?

The quote makes some sense here imo. But fuck the rest of her hygienist comment.

