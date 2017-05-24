White Horse

Olympic swimmers Adam Peaty & Amini Fonua on the cover of Attitude Magazine's summer issue

Remember Amini Fonua, the Olympic swimmer who responded to the Daily Beast article outing gay athletes? He's on the cover of Attitude Magazine's Summer Issue alongside Adam Peaty.





Also in this issue: An interview with trans author Juno Dawson goes awry:

“A lot of gay men are gay men as a consolation prize because they couldn’t be women”


Trans author Juno Dawson made a controversial statement in her interview in this same issue. The statement later had to be clarified.




Do you think gay men are closeted transwomen ONTD?
