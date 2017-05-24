Netflix Data Reveals Viewer Distinct Genre Preferences at Different Times of Day

I prefer to watch comedies at night, if I'm going to be awake. Nighttime/the dark is depressing. Reply

OmG mte! Especially if I've just watched something depressing, I try to follow it up with a comedy. I hate going to bed after watching something horrible, like a true crime story.

Me too. I wish my country's Netflix had The Nanny and Frasier because those are my go to comedies to watch before sleep if I'm in a weird mood.

i can't watch true crime at night at all. it makes me so anxious and paranoid.

Same

Yup. Before streaming, I used to turn it to the Disney channel after I'd watched something horrific.

I watched Shadow of Truth right before bed the other night and it must've just hit me he wrong way cause I was petrified and had the most uneasy and restless sleep lmao. Never again.

same! my anxiety's been so bad so i've just been streaming netflix comedies at night :/

Same here. I used to love watching Bob's Burgers before bed.

same, I love falling asleep to sitcoms

People like to watch documentaries most between the hours of midnight and six AM.



More like you think you're gonna inject some culture/education into yourself after the day is done but then you fall asleep on the couch, tbh

This is interesting. I usually watch dramas between 5pm and 10pm, and 30 minute comedies on average later at night, between 10 and 11. Very interesting too that the late night crew watches documentaries. I don't know what to make of these findings lol

Edited at 2017-05-24 08:56 pm (UTC)



I've started watching planet earth type documentaries to fall asleep to because I've seen my go-tos so many times now but also because I can't fall asleep watching anything remotely sad or scary because I have pretty vivid dreams/nightmares about the subject of the show otherwise. I've found nature documentaries narrated with a pleasant voice have kept my dream state pretty neutral and it's been nice

This is me too. The thing with Planet Earth, though, is it's so beautifully shot, well done, and intriguing, that it often keeps me up with one eye open lmao

I think documentaries are like "I'm so tired of binge watching x,y, z" or you're not FELLING like watching X, Y and Z at that particular moment bc I've been on that late night documentary train many times, lmao

I don't think I've ever watch a documentary in the morning or noon, I tend to watch it at night.

Interesting! I'm the opposite - I find documentaries are best in the afternoon.

I prefer to watch comedies and dramas during the day, and horror/sci-fi/thrillers at night.

I'd like to watch horror at night, so it's more effective, but I end up punking out most of the time.



I agree about sci-fi/thrillers. Anything high octane definitely needs movie theater darkness. Reply

Interesting statistics. As for me, I think I just watch whatever whenever.

lol yeah this is me. The only reason I watch comedies later at night is bc I'll finish an episode of the drama I'm on but won't be quite ready to go to bed, so I'll put on Bob's Burgers or something, just because it's only 20 minutes instead of 40-45. I don't always want to commit to another full episode of hour-long dramas that late.

Otherwise, I just watch whatever I feel like watching.



Otherwise, I just watch whatever I feel like watching. Reply

Sometimes it's hard for me to watch dramas at night but I'll do it anyway. Like last night I was watching ep 2 of Twin Peaks: The Return and while it was very good and intriguing I was falling asleep like crazy.

Same. I'm at work for most of the day, so unless it's a Saturday or something I'm never watching anything during the day. I also don't stay up too late, so I'm never watching stuff after midnight. I tend to watch stuff between 7 or 8-11 generally.

that's me too. i'm a tv watcher more than movies so usually i'm just continuing a series, whatever genre it is.

I watch dramas in the morning/afternoon then hit up the docs at night

I like comedies in the evening when I'm unwinding from work because they take the edge off of work stuff and the day's news. only after that can I watch drama.

The only time I've ever watched documentaries on Netflix is in the night with friends, LOL we always get high or drunk and watchh and watch them, hahaha

well i do watch comedies in the morning. anything else i watch at varying times

I don't think I've religiously watched a tv comedy since I was a kid. Most of them are so unfunny and the laugh track is annoying. I'll watch an ep of Veep or Girls from time to time.



I usually watch stuff whenever I have time. Reality shows always get the morning/afternoon treatment though.



nothing to add here except for yay for data science. i'm in the later stages of my phd in social psychology, and some colleagues in this program have gone on to do data analytics for netflix, e-harmony, facebook, etc., so i get real excited when i see this kind of stuff. that could be meeeee

This is the sort of thing I wanted to do if I could have afforded grad school lol so I wish you luck so I can live vicariously through you

ooh that sounds really interesting! i would have loved to study psych further, but i went into nursing. wish you the best with your phd!

aw i love this comment!

damn i didn't know this was a thing i chose the wrong field in psychology

This is such a cute comment!

One of my friends works for Cision and he is having a great time with this stuff.

I'm the midnight documentary watcher.

I usually only watch Netflix between 7pm and midnight. Can't even remember the last time I watched it in the morning.

they must be looking at my viewing activity. I always watch a 30 min sitcom in the morning when i'm getting ready/doing makeup so i have something on in the background

Same lol

same, i love having that 70s show or the office on when i'm getting ready. i think it adds levity and puts me in a good mood so i can actually deal with people

