Netflix Data Reveals Viewer Distinct Genre Preferences at Different Times of Day
.@Netflix Data Reveals Viewers' Distinct Genre Preferences at Different Times of Day https://t.co/CM0Nk0wMwS— Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2017
Netflix has released data analyzing the viewing patterns of watchers in 22 countries over the past six months.
They're trying to point out that people's preferences don't necessarily match up exactly with the traditional TV schedule.
Some findings:
-People are most likely to watch comedies in the early morning.
-Dramas become the most popular content watched between noon and two PM.
-People like to watch documentaries most between the hours of midnight and six AM.
-The peak streaming times vary by country. Primetime in India for example is at about 5 PM while it's at 10 PM in Mexico.
More like you think you're gonna inject some culture/education into yourself after the day is done but then you fall asleep on the couch, tbh
Edited at 2017-05-24 08:56 pm (UTC)
I agree about sci-fi/thrillers. Anything high octane definitely needs movie theater darkness.
Otherwise, I just watch whatever I feel like watching.
I usually watch stuff whenever I have time. Reality shows always get the morning/afternoon treatment though.
Edited at 2017-05-24 09:09 pm (UTC)