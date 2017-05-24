Netflix Data Reveals Viewer Distinct Genre Preferences at Different Times of Day



Netflix has released data analyzing the viewing patterns of watchers in 22 countries over the past six months.

They're trying to point out that people's preferences don't necessarily match up exactly with the traditional TV schedule.

Some findings:
-People are most likely to watch comedies in the early morning.

-Dramas become the most popular content watched between noon and two PM.

-People like to watch documentaries most between the hours of midnight and six AM.

-The peak streaming times vary by country. Primetime in India for example is at about 5 PM while it's at 10 PM in Mexico.

SOURCE
Tagged: ,