Full Details about KONG: SKULL ISLAND Home Release


  • All the fancy physical home video releases (ULTRA HD bluray combo, standard blu ray combo, DVD) come out on July 18th, with an early digital relase on June 20th.

Special features include but aren't limited to:

  • Deleted scenes (Probably not the 90 minutes of cut footage) and Director's commentary

  • More Monarch stuff

  • Specialized actor stuff like Tom Hiddleston traveling places and Brie Larson taking pictures

Who saw it? You liked it? Did your fave make it to the end of the movie?
