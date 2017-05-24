Full Details about KONG: SKULL ISLAND Home Release

I was looking for a home video release tag, I just couldn't find one! thanks mod who added it. Reply

ONTD, is this movie worth renting on iTunes or nah? Reply

How much would it cost? /steals her movies.



Honestly I saw it with DBOX which was super fucking cool but honestly...watch it on a TV if you can, anything smaller isn't worth it. Reply

It's really fun! Apocalypse Now with giant monsters. Reply

I just watched Apocalypse Now and IDK why my main takeaway was "holy shit Martin Sheen was young once????" Reply

if you want a fun romp and it's cheap then i'd do it Reply

Nope. Watch it on cable or with a free redbox rental code. Reply

no. it's not a good movie lol. Reply

This movie was legit shit. Not even entertaining shit, just shit. Reply

Already have my 4K copy pre-ordered. Give me Brie in Ultra HD please! Reply

i thought it was okay. goes without saying at this point but john c reilly stole the entire thing



if anything it made me just wanna watch the 2005 one again Reply

A+++++ icon Reply

Wait, there isn't going to be a 3D release? Now I gotta find my brother a new friggin' bday gift.



edit: my bad, the link says there is one.



Edited at 2017-05-24 09:26 pm (UTC) Reply

I was so happy to see Miyavi in this, even tho he died lol Reply

Well that's kind of sad Reply

what's the age demo for dvd sales? is it mostly just older people and fanboys? i don't even have anything i can play a disk in right now. -_- Reply

I still buy some BluRays, but just for things I want the special features for, like commentary and stuff. So yeah, stuff I'm a fan of. I don't buy nearly as much as I used to. Reply

I buy maybe two or three a year, and never full price. Reply

Brie Larson taking pictures



Unlike her character in the movie LOL!



I didn't hate the movie but I don't think I'd buy it for home viewing. It was really made to be seen IMAX. Reply

HDU she took TWO pictures during that EIGHTH music montage! Reply

How do I do a spoiler thing here? I've been on ONTD for over a decade and still don't know how to do it lol Reply

lj-spoiler between triangle brackets and close it with a / in the second set of tags. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] setting it up so the next movie will be Kong vs Godzilla? Are they Reply

Oh hell yes, I might watch that Reply

Well not quite the next movie is Godzilla King of [the] Monsters. Reply

I'm so proud of Toby Kebbell finally being in a movie that didn't financially flop, like...SO PROUD! Reply

