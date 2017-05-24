Full Details about KONG: SKULL ISLAND Home Release
‘Kong: Skull Island’ Headed to Home Video; Full Details https://t.co/4XnsvO8wFB pic.twitter.com/vhn3SpEXVU— Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) May 24, 2017
- All the fancy physical home video releases (ULTRA HD bluray combo, standard blu ray combo, DVD) come out on July 18th, with an early digital relase on June 20th.
- Deleted scenes (Probably not the 90 minutes of cut footage) and Director's commentary
- More Monarch stuff
- Specialized actor stuff like Tom Hiddleston traveling places and Brie Larson taking pictures
Who saw it? You liked it?
Honestly I saw it with DBOX which was super fucking cool but honestly...watch it on a TV if you can, anything smaller isn't worth it.
if anything it made me just wanna watch the 2005 one again
Unlike her character in the movie LOL!
I didn't hate the movie but I don't think I'd buy it for home viewing. It was really made to be seen IMAX.
if he's in these bonus features well fuck let me buy this ultra HD 3D version.