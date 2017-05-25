Brooklyn Nine-Nine season finale ends in surprising cliffhanger for Jake and Rosa

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season finale ends in a surprising cliffhanger for Jake and Rosa:https://t.co/kaISrXR7Tl pic.twitter.com/cBTnTO2C8p — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) May 24, 2017

- After discovering that Detective Hawkins is a "dirty cop", Jake and Rosa try to get in with her crew to take them down from the inside.- They end up robbing a bank, which was set up by Hawkins to frame them for the entire operation.- Hawkins ruins their alibi, opening an offshore account with the money they are accused of stealing.- Jake and Amy find an ex-cop who disappeared after an incident with Hawkins and convince him to testify for them.- He was planted by Hawkins as well, of course, and claims Jake paid him to lie.- The jury finds Jake and Rosa guilty on all charges, dun dun duuuun.- Also Gina is pregnant with Boyle's hot cousin.