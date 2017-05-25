Brooklyn Nine-Nine season finale ends in surprising cliffhanger for Jake and Rosa
- After discovering that Detective Hawkins is a "dirty cop", Jake and Rosa try to get in with her crew to take them down from the inside.
- They end up robbing a bank, which was set up by Hawkins to frame them for the entire operation.
- Hawkins ruins their alibi, opening an offshore account with the money they are accused of stealing.
- Jake and Amy find an ex-cop who disappeared after an incident with Hawkins and convince him to testify for them.
- He was planted by Hawkins as well, of course, and claims Jake paid him to lie.
- The jury finds Jake and Rosa guilty on all charges, dun dun duuuun.
- Also Gina is pregnant with Boyle's hot cousin.
I'm sure they will be fine but wow.