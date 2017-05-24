all mine

Taylor Swift to keep new romance insanely private




Taylor has kept her new fling highly under wraps and has gone through great lengths to do so. From donning disguises and being hid under umbrellas so paps can't snap pix of her. Swift has made sure to keep this relationship private. Luckily Joe Alwyn is on the same page and doesn't want to suffer the same fate Tom Hiddleston did.

source= https://twitter.com/EliteDaily/status/867440352839426049

ya, she'll keep this on the low till the break up and BAM! new song
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: