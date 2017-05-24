Taylor Swift to keep new romance insanely private
Taylor Swift And New BF Joe Alwyn Reportedly Plan To Stay “Insanely Private” https://t.co/dD89P1DdEC pic.twitter.com/4Nl4toduVz— Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) May 24, 2017
Taylor has kept her new fling highly under wraps and has gone through great lengths to do so. From donning disguises and being hid under umbrellas so paps can't snap pix of her. Swift has made sure to keep this relationship private. Luckily Joe Alwyn is on the same page and doesn't want to suffer the same fate Tom Hiddleston did.
ya, she'll keep this on the low till the break up and BAM! new song
now girl you know la diabla blanca is incapable of learning. she enjoys the publicity her love life gets her too much. just wait until she's ready to promote something and starts dropping hints abt this dude and their relationship all over the place.
Taylor you can do better sis but get it I guess, w/e
What a cute couple
it sure can't but it can buy us entertainment from the squad embarrassing themselves
Probably. But his photos will only show up on her friend's Instagrams because she is extremely private.
Mark Me! sips wine (I'm at work, water)
Like girl, of all of the (white, of course) dicks... Him?
He's a decent actor tho.
2. damn he ugly