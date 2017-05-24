Taylor Swift to keep new romance insanely private

that is a new gif and i like it Reply

They look related Reply

lol ya ok Reply

he's interesting looking Reply

He looks like an albino ape. Reply

This makes me all the more mad about Hiddleswift tbh. I mean, good on her for "learning" from it but fuck her for dragging my former fave into this mess. (And of course, HiddleSudan is also guilty for going along with it, just let me be bitter.) Reply

i was a casual fan (he seemed cool and i hated how crazy his fans were), but after that mess, i will always roll my eyes at him. so ridic. Reply

I was kinda in the same boat (liked his personality and movies but hated the Twitter/Tumblr cray stans) but Hiddleswift did a number on us all. (Although I didn't completely give up until his GG word vomit of an acceptance speech.) Reply

I mean, good on her for "learning" from it

now girl you know la diabla blanca is incapable of learning. she enjoys the publicity her love life gets her too much. just wait until she's ready to promote something and starts dropping hints abt this dude and their relationship all over the place. Reply

Hence why I put quotation marks around the word learning lol. Reply

HiddleSudan? What's that? What speech? That never happened. That's fake news, that's alternative facts, I don't know what you're talking about Reply

Yes, ofc he was "dragged" into this lmaooo /won't let you be bitter



Edited at 2017-05-24 08:51 pm (UTC) Reply

k Reply

that's good. no one needs to see these two uglies together. Reply

i give it 8 months. Reply

they been dating or first met in october Reply

so weird that she wants to keep this relationship low key yet was all over the place with tom and others? Reply

Until she needs material for that breakup song. Reply

That gif lol



Taylor you can do better sis but get it I guess, w/e Reply

LMAO Reply

I'd probs do the same if my boo of the album season looked like that too Reply

her money can't buy good hair or taste. Reply

legit look like they could be cousins Reply

he looks like a blonde version of her brother Reply

But of course she has always been extremely private about her relationships, she reminded us after hiddleswift broke up Reply

always typical of a v private relationship to have articles announcing how private ur relationship is going to be Reply

mte Reply

she's kept this to herself since last october so maybe there's hope. Reply

hdu doubt her sincerity, he hasn't even been spotted in a I <3 TS tank top yet Reply

can she just stay away Reply

so will he be at taylor's annual 4th of july party this year? Reply

you mean her extremely private party that absolutely no one knows about?



Probably. But his photos will only show up on her friend's Instagrams because she is extremely private. Reply

oh he's a keeper, they're going all the way people, married.

Mark Me! sips wine (I'm at work, water) Reply

Well this article is a good start then. Reply

he was really good in billy lynn. i can see the attraction Reply

ugly people post Reply

He is so ugly I can't.

Like girl, of all of the (white, of course) dicks... Him? Reply

Just like Selena really wants us to forget about her. Reply

oh wow, he sure is fucking ugly Reply

Yes this new private romance being announced in the news, what a great idea. Reply

He's a decent actor tho. He's a decent actor tho. Reply

Which one? The new or old British bf? Reply

her type gets uglier and uglier Reply

I love that hiddleswift has become a cautionary tale. Reply

his dick must be amazing because that face isn't Reply

