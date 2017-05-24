Justin Bieber butchers the Spanish lyrics in 'Despacito' during cringe-worthy performance
Justin Bieber Forgets His Spanish During 'Despacito' Live (VIDEO) https://t.co/JsA06KTngl— TMZ (@TMZ) May 24, 2017
Beiber was New York's 1OAK club Tuesday night and attempted to sing along to the Spanish-language song, flubbing all of the lyrics except the repeated "Despacito," and swapping in "Blah Blah Blah" instead. Bieber tries to leave some of the singing to the audience, but takes over midway through his verses and waves his hand as he yells nonsensical gibberish.
https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/86740788
Edited at 2017-05-24 08:02 pm (UTC)
Also 'cause Fonsi is a fuckboi just like him
Lets blast this rodent into the Sun instead.
It'd have been one thing if he was making an honest try and had a bad accent or flubbed a word, but the obnoxious BLAH BLAH BLAH is rude af tbh.