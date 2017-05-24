Justin Bieber butchers the Spanish lyrics in 'Despacito' during cringe-worthy performance

que vergüenza



Edited at 2017-05-24 08:02 pm (UTC) Reply

That was hilarious! Reply

more like pobrecito... Reply

Holy crap! Canada should be embarrassed by this fool and I say this as a Canadian. Good grief Reply

Be real, girl - he was born here but he was raised by America. Usher can take responsibility for this mess. Reply

doesn't work that way, hun. his whole family is trash. Reply

Explain Jeremy Bieber Reply

now sis ilu but nice try. it doesn't work that way [2]. Reply

he's crazy dumb Reply

lol Reply

I don't like it when people mock others for trying to speak another language because I think it's awesome to learn languages (Spanish is my native tongue), but wtf at him swapping in "Blah Blah Blah" instead, he needs to use his money to get some education. Reply

Yeah, didn't he drop out of middle school? He could've at least taken a Spanish class or something before doing the song. Reply

I mean, and I'm not kidding, "la la la" would have been far better. "Blah" is synonymous with unimportant. Reply

Yup. Blah blah is just rude Reply

PENDEJO Reply

He's such a joke lol smh Reply

Why do people collab with him? Reply

Because he's one of the biggest pop stars in the world and a remix with him will make more money/expose song for new audiences Reply

Because they want hit songs Reply

Because Fonsi wanted that crossover appeal and knew only Bieber would give it to him Reply

Money.





Also 'cause Fonsi is a fuckboi just like him Reply

The song has already been #1 for 2 weeks, that's why. Reply

Sigh. What a disappointment. Reply

Shoot him out of a cannon into a gas giant Reply

Lets blast this rodent into the Sun instead. The outer planets are too good for trash like him.Lets blast this rodent into the Sun instead. Reply

Flawless gif choice. Reply

The way this white rodent keeps going onto newer and newer successes while continuing to not even do the bare minimum is just ridiculous. We are forever doomed if white men like him can continue to rise. Reply

he looks like such an asshole in that video Reply

