Justin Bieber butchers the Spanish lyrics in 'Despacito' during cringe-worthy performance




Beiber was New York's 1OAK club Tuesday night and attempted to sing along to the Spanish-language song, flubbing all of the lyrics except the repeated "Despacito," and swapping in "Blah Blah Blah" instead. Bieber tries to leave some of the singing to the audience, but takes over midway through his verses and waves his hand as he yells nonsensical gibberish.

https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/867407887223488512
