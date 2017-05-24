2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 7
THE BEGUILED [LES PROIES] | BY SOFIA COPPOLA
RODIN | BY JACQUES DOILLON
Un Certain Regard:
TESNOTA [UNE VIE À L’ÉTROIT | CLOSENESS] | BY KANTEMIR BALAGOV
LA CORDILLERA [EL PRESIDENTE | THE SUMMIT] BY SANTIAGO MITRE
Out of Competition:
ZOMBILLÉNIUM SÉANCE ENFANTS | BY ARTHUR DE PINS & ALEXIS DUCORD
DEMONS IN PARADISE [DÉMONS AU PARADIS] | BY JUDE RATNAM
BULHANDANG [SANS PITIÉ | THE MERCILESS] | BY BYUN SUNG-HYUN
#TheBeguiled is too campy to be suspenseful and too polite to feel rewarding https://t.co/ZP6XGiukW6— Vulture (@vulture) May 24, 2017
The Beguiled
THE BEGUILED: A Cannes rarity - a film I wish were longer. Close to impeccable as is, though: a flesh wound sewn up with fine lilac thread.— Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) May 24, 2017
Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled is a straight-up masterpiece. #Cannes70— David Jenkins (@daveyjenkins) May 24, 2017
Totally bewitched by THE BEGUILED. Gorgeous, wicked thriller about women in wartime. Coppola's most narrative film to date #Cannes2017— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) May 24, 2017
Rodin
Cannes Film Review: ‘Rodin’ https://t.co/hyBgVjHmSn— Variety (@Variety) May 23, 2017
Jacques Doillon, director of this excruciatingly boring film about Rodin, needs to sit down and think about what he has done #Cannes2017— Peter Bradshaw (@PeterBradshaw1) May 23, 2017
RODIN, essentially SCULPT HARD, is two hours of Vincent Lindon stroking trees and tiffing and it nearly killed me— Tim Robey (@trim_obey) May 24, 2017
Jacques Doillon's Rodin sees life and love through the eyes of an artist. Vincent Lindon superb. Sadly it's exceptionally boring #Cannes2017— Jordan Farley (@JordanFarley) May 23, 2017
Red Carpet
Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell
‘The Beguiled’ Premiere - The Cast
‘Rodin Cast - Vincent Lindon, Severine Caneele, Jacques Doillon, Izia Higelin, Kristina Larsen
Top of the Lake cast
Dopo la Guerra cast
Fan Bingbing
Liu Wen
Izabel Goulart
Cindy Bruna
Doutzen Kroes, Neelam Gill, Olivier Rousteing, Lara Stone, Irina Shayk, Maria Borges
Tina Kunakey
Jasmine Tooks
Toni Garn
Irina Shayk
Hailey Baldwin
Photocalls
'The Beguiled' Photocall - Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst
'The Beguiled' Photocall
‘Rodin” Photocall - Vincent Lindon, Severine Caneele, Izia Higelin and Director Jacques Doillon
‘Tesnota’ Photocall
'La Cordillera - El Presidente' Photocall - Erica Rivas, Ricardo Darin, Dolores Fonzi, Santiago Mitre
‘Dopo la Guerra’ Photocall
Parties/Other
Top of the Lake: China Girl after-party Elisabeth Moss, Gwendoline Christie
De Grisogono Party
Cindy Bruna and Maria Borges
Toni Garrn, Georgia Fowler, Sara Sampaio
Rita Ora and Pamela Anderson
Also Kiki was tearing up on the red carpet. So cute! The last time she had a movie with Coppola there was in 2006.
*jk i take it back apparently she has like 10 words in 2.5 hours
Edited at 2017-05-24 08:24 pm (UTC)
Durrrrr, isn't she like the 4th more important character?
the style gap between models and actresses is enormous this year, the models all look so tacky
Edited at 2017-05-24 08:13 pm (UTC)
mte Nicole, mte.
Also Colin busy at Cannes combining two of my favourite things... asses and coffee.
Me @ the second photo:
I hope soon, maybe sooner, we keep talking about it someone is bound to tell her.
Sorta like how she stop fucking with her face because the masses were like wtf Kid stop you look crazy.
*shrugs
Elle Fanning once again continues with her ethereal style, I love it.
I'm VERY pleasantly surprised by the reaction to The Beguiled! I'm so excited for it now. I remember people were saying last week that the buzz in Cannes is that it's flat but it sounds like most people really enjoyed it.
So do we think the palme is 120 BPM or Loveless?