2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 7

Dunst tearing up at the #Cannes2017 premiere of The Beguiled. Last time she was here with Coppola was for Marie Antoinette in 2006.

Shallow but one of the reasons I love mostly women-centric movies is because the red carpets are always better. The women of the Beguiled look so good!

She seems like the frontrunner (maybe Kidman too) for an actress prize again tbh (until A Gentle Creature screens)



*jk i take it back apparently she has like 10 words in 2.5 hours



"She seems like the frontrunner"



Durrrrr, isn't she like the 4th more important character?

Aww, this is so sweet.

Kiki looks great



the style gap between models and actresses is enormous this year, the models all look so tacky

Maria Borges looks great in that group shot (the one under cindy bruna) - but I wish the outfit was a bodysuit instead of a dress, I think it would look amazing like that.





ia, it's really noticeable

What's with that number and text on her back?

she wants all the roles!

Yeah, she's looking.. For a part? It's a Dutch mobile number, but she should have used the international code, numbnut.

im p sure that's a french cellphone number, but yeah missing the land code

To call her cause she's looking for roles.

Wow I like Jasmine Tooks's dress. I don't know who she is.

A VS Angel, her surname is Tookes (I know it's spelled wrong in the post, but in case you want to google her)

Oh I love that blue dress on Kirsten Dunst. Stunning.

mte Nicole, mte.







Also Colin busy at Cannes combining two of my favourite things... asses and coffee.







J F C

Me @ the first photo:

Me @ the second photo:

Dammit, WB and Yates could've put his amazing ass on display for more FB sequels.

Ricardo Darín <3 I love him so much

When will Kidman be a ginger again.

I pray each day. I hate this fake yellow blonde in general.

SOMEBODY MAKE HER A GINGER!

I hope so. She's been looking pretty good from the forehead down but her hair is fucking tragic.

when her stylist tells her they need to give the dye a rest.

I hope soon, maybe sooner, we keep talking about it someone is bound to tell her.

Sorta like how she stop fucking with her face because the masses were like wtf Kid stop you look crazy.

*shrugs Reply

I think she's going to stick to the blonde because it softens facial features.

Kiki and Nicole look great

Nicole is stunningggg.

wow Irina looks amazing

Nicole is a goddamn VISION

I love Kiki so much. <3

All of the models look amazing, but that's kind of a given? My faves Maria, Jasmine , and Liu are here which makes me happy.



Elle Fanning once again continues with her ethereal style, I love it. Reply

Jacques Doillon has some fantastic films but I'm glad the Hungarian movie isn't the flop of cannes (even tho the director is usually not good).



I'm VERY pleasantly surprised by the reaction to The Beguiled! I'm so excited for it now. I remember people were saying last week that the buzz in Cannes is that it's flat but it sounds like most people really enjoyed it.



So do we think the palme is 120 BPM or Loveless? Reply

