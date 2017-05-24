veronique 2

2017 Cannes Megapost - Day 7





Today in Cannes

Films Screening in Competition:

THE BEGUILED [LES PROIES] | BY SOFIA COPPOLA
RODIN | BY JACQUES DOILLON

Un Certain Regard:

TESNOTA [UNE VIE À L’ÉTROIT | CLOSENESS] | BY KANTEMIR BALAGOV
LA CORDILLERA [EL PRESIDENTE | THE SUMMIT] BY SANTIAGO MITRE

Out of Competition:

ZOMBILLÉNIUM SÉANCE ENFANTS | BY ARTHUR DE PINS & ALEXIS DUCORD
DEMONS IN PARADISE [DÉMONS AU PARADIS] | BY JUDE RATNAM
BULHANDANG [SANS PITIÉ | THE MERCILESS] | BY BYUN SUNG-HYUN








The Beguiled









Rodin















Red Carpet


Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell


‘The Beguiled’ Premiere - The Cast


‘Rodin Cast - Vincent Lindon, Severine Caneele, Jacques Doillon, Izia Higelin, Kristina Larsen


Top of the Lake cast


Dopo la Guerra cast


Fan Bingbing


Liu Wen


Izabel Goulart


Cindy Bruna


Doutzen Kroes, Neelam Gill, Olivier Rousteing, Lara Stone, Irina Shayk, Maria Borges


Tina Kunakey


Jasmine Tooks


Toni Garn


Irina Shayk


Hailey Baldwin

Photocalls


'The Beguiled' Photocall - Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst


'The Beguiled' Photocall


‘Rodin” Photocall - Vincent Lindon, Severine Caneele, Izia Higelin and Director Jacques Doillon


‘Tesnota’ Photocall


'La Cordillera - El Presidente' Photocall - Erica Rivas, Ricardo Darin, Dolores Fonzi, Santiago Mitre



‘Dopo la Guerra’ Photocall

Parties/Other


Top of the Lake: China Girl after-party Elisabeth Moss, Gwendoline Christie

De Grisogono Party


Cindy Bruna and Maria Borges


Toni Garrn, Georgia Fowler, Sara Sampaio


Rita Ora and Pamela Anderson




Source: Getty | Twitter (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8)
