May 24th, 2017, 02:32 pm kobewife1 Kit Harington covers the June/July issue of Esquire source 1/2 Tagged: british celebrities, kit harington, magazine covers and articles Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4949 comments Add comment
way harsh
Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss on why Harington works for the part: “He just had the look. The brooding intensity; the physical grace; the chip-on-the-shoulder quality that we always associate with extraordinarily short people.”
Re: way harsh
Re: way harsh
Re: way harsh
Re: way harsh
jon is supposed to be lean and tall in the books. kit is anything but
Re: way harsh
Re: way harsh
Re: way harsh
I laughed
Re: way harsh
Edited at 2017-05-24 07:41 pm (UTC)
Guess this was an ugly day
again for the people who didn't see.
eta - sorry about the 1st vid, this is from the gifs from the op
Edited at 2017-05-24 07:56 pm (UTC)
i'm just tired and for all that graphic work to go to waste.
but i put a lot of effort into that and even the mod found it funny yet "unnecessary."
And interesting he said that cause from what I've seen of Death and Life of John F. Donovan it's a tad Oscar baity.