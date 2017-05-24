



Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss on why Harington works for the part: “He just had the look. The brooding intensity; the physical grace; the chip-on-the-shoulder quality that we always associate with extraordinarily short people.” Reply

LOL, I came in here just to post that quote. It shouldn't have made me laugh, but it did - "extraordinarily short people", like he's four feet tall or something. Reply

ikr! he's not that small Reply

lol rude Reply

this is soo soo rude. i kind of respect dnd for their choice of words now



jon is supposed to be lean and tall in the books. kit is anything but Reply

omg Reply

i hate them but LMAOOO Reply

omw...

I laughed Reply

How short is he? I've heard everything from 5'5 to 5'8. Reply

oh kit Reply

what's up with his face Reply

I lol irl @ that last picture in the first set



Edited at 2017-05-24 07:41 pm (UTC)

some of these shots are awful lol Reply

has he gained weight or is that a weird photo? Reply

maybe alocohol. bloated face Reply

A man with Klam as a last name talking about sex. I hope his story is riddled with bad jokes. Reply

He's ok but he always does that stupid eyebrow wrinkle nonsense with his face, like Jaden Smith Reply

I've never seen him in anything but he's so ugly-hot to me



Guess this was an ugly day Reply

I'm interested to see how his post GoT career goes when the hype dies down a bit. Reply

i dont think it will go anywhere tbh Reply

It won't be much of anything. He was hilarious in that HBO movie though. Reply

unfortunate cover. he is really pathetic Reply

Those are unflattering photos. Reply

again for the people who didn't see.



paper bag it and lift your shirt Kit.again for the people who didn't see. Reply

l m a o what is this???? Reply

eta - sorry about the 1st vid, this is from the gifs from the op



Edited at 2017-05-24 07:56 pm (UTC)

lmao these pics are terrible Reply

I didn't even look at them tbh I just got the notif and commented lmao Reply

these photos aint cute Reply

He legit looks like a zombie on that cover. Reply

Ew, he looks so crusty on the cover. They couldn't photoshop that better or use a different pic? Reply

I like how "bad sex" is right next to him lmao Reply

he has no cheekbones Reply

these pics reminded me...what happened to that grumpy cat? Reply

*sigh* i busted my ass on an ONTD Original for it to be declined. and not even for a good reason other than a mods personal opinion on it. it followed the guidelines.



i'm just tired and for all that graphic work to go to waste. Reply

Submit it later when that mod isn't around. Reply

thanks. *sigh* yeah i thought about it. i may give it one more try. it's one thing if it was a simple twitter copy and paste job.



but i put a lot of effort into that and even the mod found it funny yet "unnecessary." Reply

Lmao that's half of the shit posted to ONTD. Oh mods, you so Cray cray. Reply

They got Kitty out here looking like the corpse bride... Reply

I wonder what kind of career he will have post-GOT. Reply

Thread

Sexual object. Reply

Yikes Reply

Cute Reply

He said he's not after an oscar worthy role and wants to do more comedy. I like this idea Reply

They didn't have the decency to photoshop the bloat out of his face? Or did they add it? Odd. Reply

Aww I like this shoot. He looks like he's having fun. Look at that huge smile in some of the pics. I just love Kit and Rose together so much, I think she's been so good for him. I feel bad even putting this out in the universe but I hope they never split up.



And interesting he said that cause from what I've seen of Death and Life of John F. Donovan it's a tad Oscar baity. Reply

Tiny bae Reply

