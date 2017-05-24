Helen Mirren talks about feminism and takes a jab at Trump
Actress Helen Mirren delivered the keynote address to the graduates at Tulane University’s 2017 Commencement. She also received an honorary degree at the ceremony.
You can read the full transcript of her speech here.
Trump Twitter: Whether you’re in the French Quarter or the Oval Office, no good can ever come from tweeting at 3 a.m.
On being a feminist: No matter what sex you are, or race, be a feminist. In every country and culture that I have visited, from Sweden to Uganda, from Singapore to Mali, it is clear that when women are given respect, and the ability and freedom to pursue their personal dreams and ambitions, life improves for everyone. I didn't define myself as a feminist until quite recently but I had always lived like a feminist and believed in the obvious: that women were as capable and as energetic and as inspiring as men. But to join a movement called feminism seemed too didactic, too political. However, I have come to understand that feminism is not an abstract idea but a necessity if we--and really by “we,” I mean you guys--are to move us forward and not backward into ignorance and fearful jealousy. So now I am a declared feminist and I would encourage you to be the same.
On healthcare: Oh, and addendum to the addendum--never again allow a group of old, rather grumpy, rich white men define the health care of a country that is 50.8 % women and 37% other races.
On self-confidence: don't be afraid of fear. Those words bring me back to my grammar school and our headmistress, Mother Mary Mildred, an ancient Nun—is there any other type?--with one drooping eyelid and a lifetime lived behind the walls of a convent. She said those words to me the moment I walked into her class, a trembling 11-year-old about to enter high school. 60 years later and I will never forget those words or that teacher. I think what she meant was, don't let fear rule you. Now, mind you, sometimes it's wise to be afraid, like when you are about to take a dive into a pool with not enough water in it. Or drive a car drunk. In moments like those -- be afraid, be very afraid and absolutely don't do it. And if you want more information on this please visit a paraplegic ward. But for the moments when you are challenged by other fears – like “Am I good enough?” “Am I smart enough?” “Will I fail?” – throw caution to the winds, look fear straight-away in its ugly face, and barge forward. And when you get past it, turn around and give it a good swift kick in the ass. And thank Mother Mary Mildred.
