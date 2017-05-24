Helen Mirren talks about feminism and takes a jab at Trump

A far better speaker than Pence. Reply

A far better human than Pence. Reply

This speech was amazing and inspirational. If you like Helen Mirren you should definitely give it a watch. Reply

no good can ever come from tweeting at 3 a.m.



I feel like that shouldn't be so obvious but some people *COUGHCOUGHDONALDCOUGHCOUGH* don't seem to get it. Reply

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ngahuia _Te_Awekotuku



Edited at 2017-05-24 07:33 pm (UTC) Otish but I am skimming thru a collection of radical feminist texts rn and most of it is just reiterating talking points tbh but I found another lesbian woc :) Reply

that wikipedia article about her is pretty impressive tbh:

In 1972, Te Awekotuku was denied a visitors permit to the USA on the grounds that she was a homosexual. Publicity around the incident was a catalyst in the formation of Gay Liberation groups in New Zealand. Reply

Bless her, and not in the American southern way. Reply

Overrated "actress" Helen Mirren taking jabs at me at failing Tulane University! Sad! Reply

