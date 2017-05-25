Taiwan #1: Becomes first country in Asia to legalize gay marriage

i ♡ t.s.

- On May 24, 2017, Taiwan’s top court ruled that a marriage should not be restricted to a man and woman, making Taiwan the first country in Asia to allow same-sex couples to tie the knot. The panel of 14 grand justices ruled that the definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman in Taiwan’s civil law violates constitutional guarantees of equal protection.

- It was also ruled that amendment to the current law has to be made within two years. If the relevant laws are not amended within the two years, same-sex marriages will be still be allowed to be registered.

- “It’s been a long fight, and I’m in need of a good sleep,” said Mr Chi Chia-Wei. “But I now believe it will be possible to change the law within two years. If the ruling party is aggressive then even by this summer.” Chi is a 59-year-old gay rights activist who first attempted to register a marriage with his male partner in 1986. With Taiwan under martial law at the time, he was imprisoned for five months. The legislature responded to his petition calling homosexuality “a perversion of a minority.”

- The ruling sets Taiwan apart from the rest of Asia, where gay men and women are facing increasing harassment. South Korea has been cracking down on gay armed service members, while in Indonesia two men were publicly caned 83 times on Tuesday for having consensual sex in a private home.










Truly feeling very happy for Taiwan right now. :') And I really hope that the rest of Asia can follow suit

