Taiwan #1: Becomes first country in Asia to legalize gay marriage
#Taiwan top court rules #gaymarriage legal, a first in Asia https://t.co/KDpf6wRHJs pic.twitter.com/cbgKwOxbmY— The Straits Times (@STcom) May 24, 2017
A light in the darkness. Thank you Taiwan. #LoveWins. https://t.co/ZyB9l2bLFm— Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) May 24, 2017
On the good news front however, here is something beautiful. #Equality #lgbtqrights https://t.co/H7nv37hITr— Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) May 24, 2017
- On May 24, 2017, Taiwan’s top court ruled that a marriage should not be restricted to a man and woman, making Taiwan the first country in Asia to allow same-sex couples to tie the knot. The panel of 14 grand justices ruled that the definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman in Taiwan’s civil law violates constitutional guarantees of equal protection.
- It was also ruled that amendment to the current law has to be made within two years. If the relevant laws are not amended within the two years, same-sex marriages will be still be allowed to be registered.
- “It’s been a long fight, and I’m in need of a good sleep,” said Mr Chi Chia-Wei. “But I now believe it will be possible to change the law within two years. If the ruling party is aggressive then even by this summer.” Chi is a 59-year-old gay rights activist who first attempted to register a marriage with his male partner in 1986. With Taiwan under martial law at the time, he was imprisoned for five months. The legislature responded to his petition calling homosexuality “a perversion of a minority.”
- The ruling sets Taiwan apart from the rest of Asia, where gay men and women are facing increasing harassment. South Korea has been cracking down on gay armed service members, while in Indonesia two men were publicly caned 83 times on Tuesday for having consensual sex in a private home.
Same-Sex marriage is now legal in Taiwan. This is the type of positivity we need in the world in the wake of everything happening. 👏🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/lWjeBDLTUR— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 24, 2017
'I'm leaping with joy like a bird', says Taiwan's gay rights champion as court rules in favour of marriage equality https://t.co/O6v8BOjYf6— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 24, 2017
#Taiwan rules that the freedom of marriage for two persons include "whether to marry" and "whom to marry" - full text below #loveislove pic.twitter.com/i6f0Ob9IQA— Ministry of Culture (@CulturalTaiwan) May 24, 2017
BREAKING: Taiwan becomes the first place in Asia to allow for same-sex marriage. pic.twitter.com/No1eszhmLn— Yashar (@yashar) May 24, 2017
President of the Republic of China (Taiwan):
"The law must protect the people's freedom of marriage and right to equality." Full statement from the Presidential Office below: pic.twitter.com/uPXNi6EiwP— 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) May 24, 2017
