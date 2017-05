Taiwan #1: Becomes first country in Asia to legalize gay marriage

A light in the darkness. Thank you Taiwan. #LoveWins. https://t.co/ZyB9l2bLFm — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) May 24, 2017

The panel of 14 grand justices ruled that the definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman in Taiwan’s civil law violates constitutional guarantees of equal protection.- “It’s been a long fight, and I’m in need of a good sleep,” said Mr Chi Chia-Wei. “But I now believe it will be possible to change the law within two years. If the ruling party is aggressive then even by this summer.” Chi is a 59-year-old gay rights activist who first attempted to register a marriage with his male partner in 1986. With Taiwan under martial law at the time, he was imprisoned for five months. The legislature responded to his petition calling homosexuality “a perversion of a minority.”- The ruling sets Taiwan apart from the rest of Asia, where gay men and women are facing increasing harassment. South Korea has been cracking down on gay armed service members , while in Indonesia two men were publicly caned 83 times on Tuesday for having consensual sex in a private home President of the Republic of China (Taiwan):SOURCE: 1