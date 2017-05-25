Taiwan #1: Becomes first country in Asia to legalize gay marriage

a step in the right direction

i hope i live to see the whole world legalize gay marriage Reply

I'd be amazed. Reply

I'd settle for legalization of homosexuality across the world. *cough the middle east *cough Reply

Happy for all the couples who can now take that step they've long-dreamed of. Positivity like this is always heart-warming to read amongst the slew of negative news that seems almost constant.



Everyone in these pictures looks so happy, it's beautiful to see all the joy. Reply

that's gorgeous news. nice one, taiwan 🌈🌈🌈 Reply

I needed some good news after this week. ❤️ Reply

Beautiful!! Taiwan honestly seems like SUCH a lovely place. I've always wanted to visit someday. Reply

Same. My bf's family is from taiwan and he hasn't been there in a long time so hopefully we will get to go sometime! Reply

you should! it's beautiful and the food is amazing Reply

I've honestly heard nothing but positive things from people who have been. It seems like one of those amazing countries that just kind of get overlooked. Reply

My mom's family is from Taiwan and I can't recommend visiting highly enough, there's a great mix of fun city stuff and gorgeous countryside. Be warned that you WILL gain like 10 lbs because the food is so amazing :) Reply

You should! It's fun and beautiful and the food is amazing. When I was a little kid and visited for the first time I was like "hey it's like Canada with Chinese signs!" It's not lol but Taipei is super urban so my little brain was like yeah ok.



My mom and bro with his fam are there right now to celebrate my gramma's 100th lol Reply

Omg! Awesome Reply

Yay! Congrats Taiwan!! 🎉🌈 Reply

Amazing!



Hope my home country Philippines would do the same but it's ruled by religious hipocrites so no hope for that Reply

this is amazing news. i hope something is done in Chechnya cuz fuck that shit. Reply

I don't think something will change in Chechnya tbh. They will stop and try to act like nothing happened and that's the best case scenario. The officials say that's literally impossible since there are no gay people there Reply

sorry didn't mean to comment on your comment. Reply

Finally everyone has the right to Tai the knot!



ty *princess wave* Reply

this was perfect js Reply

get out Reply

you love meeeeeee Reply

Gentle chuckle.gif Reply

LMAO Reply

omg Reply

bye lol Reply

woooooo congrats!! Reply

This is great! I pray that other countries follow suit someday. I'd like to see South Asia do it next. Reply

keep waiting, regarding south asia. it is a shit hole here and every country is moving towards religious fundamentalism and militarism. i dont think south asia will survive the next 50 years. nepal might legalize gay marriage tho Reply

Yea, i figured. Im a dreamer. Also, i had a relationship with a pakistani girl. It was sad. Her parents made her get an arranged marriage. I died inside the day it was over. It sucks. Reply

i dont think south asia will survive the next 50 years.



Genuinely curious why you say that? What's going on? Reply

i was pleasantly surprised when i first read that nepal is welcoming to LGBT folks. Reply

IA. The most progressive thing I can hope for is they decriminalise Section 377, but equal rights for homosexual people here is a distant fantasy. Reply

