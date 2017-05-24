Playmate Dani Mathers Convicted of Invasion of Privacy

good....bitch. let me go buy some spray paint and get to being artistic so she can keep busy. lol Reply

Thread

Link

Lol right?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spray paint. "Hi Dani, enjoy cleaning this up!" in big bubble letters lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL i love this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll join you lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad she's facing repercussions. Reply

Thread

Link

good Reply

Thread

Link

As she should be! Reply

Thread

Link

Wow that is vile Reply

Thread

Link

HA HA Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good!



I just started going to the gym and I'm not thin, so I'm always afraid someone is going to laugh at me in the changing room or on the workout floor Reply

Thread

Link

I will never understand those who laugh at a heavier/overweight person at the gym. You're there trying to make a change. You're there to do the exact same thing as them - exercise.



The people who do this are garbage. Please don't let human garbage minimize you doing something good for yourself! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. Like even if someone is an asshole who hates overweight people, by their logic, isn't the gym the one place they should be happy to see them?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mte, and that attitude keeps a lot of people away from the gym. They're damned if they go, damned if they don't go. Fuck that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte, and that attitude keeps a lot of people away from the gym. They're damned if they go, damned if they don't go. Fuck that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do not be afraid! People aren't really like that because they're so focused and believe me you won't be the heaviest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And if anyone laughed at me, I'd go right to the manager to complain. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're doing great and remember everybody is thinking the same thoughts as you! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, im worried each time i go that someone will say smth but im trying to enjoy it regardless lol. get ur life! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're there taking time from your day to workout, so they can go fuck themselves. And don't be afraid to let a manger or staff member know if someone is making you uncomfortable. I used to work at a gym and would not hesitate to say something if someone was being an asshole. My sister manages at a GoodLife and has dealt with that several times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Don't worry about it hon! I was in the same boat as you when I started going to the gym last year to lose this weight and get back on a healthy track. Everyone was great and supportive, even the weightlifting meatheads always offered encouragement and were generally cool. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good for you. Don't worry about what others think. All of the fit people used to be just like you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If anybody is looking at you at the gym, it's because they think you're cute ;) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've personally never seen it (I'm sure it happens because humans are awful) but I would call it out immediately if it happened Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There are those people but there are way less of them than people who enjoy working out and are supportive of anyone else going. I had a "friend" from high school that was fat shaming people at the gym deleted him and he never underscored why I didn't hang out anymore...dude I'm fat fuck you plus even if I wasn't what an asshole. I still feel insecure sometimes but again most people are like hey you've been here three times this week go you (I go to kickboxing classes it's smaller than a late gym) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dont be afraid bb, no normal, decent person is going to notice or care. the only people who judge other people at the gym are insecure assholes who feel inadequate so they try and make themselves feel better. when im at the gym the last thing on my mind is someone elses body unless im envying it lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you are super self conscious you can find workout places that cater to bigger people or out of shape people that are more friendly. My gym is wonens only and we have a lot of really fit people but even more older women, heavy women, disabled women, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GOOD!!!



My mom just told us that kids take pics of her when she's on the bus to make fun of her because her teeth are messed up. It causes her to take rides from this lady that texts and drives, and falls asleep at the wheel!!! I ask her why she risks that and she says it's better than the kids taking pics of her to put on SM. :( I just feel so bad for her. This taking pics of strangers to make fun of them thing needs to end. My mom is a sweet lady. She doesn't deserve this! Reply

Thread

Link

That's awful :/ I'm sorry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People who do shit like that are disgusting. I'm sorry your mom has to go through that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kids are the FUCKING WORST. If your mom wants me to go over there and beat the shit out of them, I am down. Fuck that. Then I'll go home and give their parents a piece of my mind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, I have volunteered! I would beat a kid for making fun of my mama and I have no shame. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this breaks me, ugh i'm so sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a bunch of brats, I'm sorry your mom had to deal with them :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's so fucked up. People are cruel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh god, I'm so sorry for your mother and you. It must be so awful. :(



Kids should be taught to behave on social media, but what I see is things like that getting rewarded, unless the social side gets wind of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy shit, your poor mom! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw :( that's fucked up of those kids. idg how ppl just like take pictures of strangers in public tbh. like let ppl live!! :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I teared up reading this! people can be so cruel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus christ. your poor mom :'( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg how fucking awful this hurts so bad to read. Is there anything we can do to help your mom? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm so sorry :( Your Mum should just take pictures back tbh. Fuck them kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god no :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This makes me so fucking furious, I am so sorry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg that made me so mad to read. these dumbass kids, I can't..I'm sorry your mom has to deal with that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMFG! im so sorry this is the absolute worst i can see me feeling like taking the choic of the sleepy driver Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wow, I am speechless. No one deserves this! I am sure your mother is a sweet and lovely lady.. this is heartbreaking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus christ that's so horrible. I'm so sorry :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Horrible! Something should be done. I was bullied as a kid and my mom confronting the parents of one of my worse bullies was scary and embarrassing, but ended up being one of the best things she ever did for me. My bullies parents were not happy about my mom knocking on their door and that kid was never the same (to anyone) after that day.



Maybe you can link up with an outspoken friend that can be your ally and visit the homes of some of those kids. I wouldn't hesitate following a demon child home and telling their parents what they have been doing.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





FUCK that must piss you off, I'm very sorry she had to experience that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this made me so sad. people can be such fucking trash.



love to your mum! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's fucking disgusting. I feel awful for your mom. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really really hate when people take pictures of strangers or whoever really just to share it on social media and talk shit/attempt to start a meme smh I'm so sorry she has to deal with that :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel you love <3 My mom somehow ended up in a somewhat popular meme that sort of pokes fun at weight, and it makes me so upset anytime I see it somewhere. I've never told her and I never will. She doesn't need to know that, but it breaks my heart to know a photo of her has been shared into oblivion on the internet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg that is heartbreaking 😩 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's so awful im really sorry :(. ugh kids are the worst. she should start pointing a phone at them when they do shit like that. kids are fucking brats they need discipline. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This makes me sad, I want to give those kids a piece of my mind too. God bless, just you describing why she still rides the bus already displays how sweet she is. Fuck those kids, may they get what they deserve. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Fingers crossed that she fails to get the community service work down and has ha ass thrown in jail. Reply

Thread

Link

Damn this just reminded me that celebs don't get arrested much now bc in the mid 2000s I feel like we heard about this happening a lot lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Celebs are mostly boring now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the 00s were prob the Messiest celeb yrs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still can't believe they had Paris serve the entire time 28-30 (?) days in jail when she clearly has so, so, so many connections in LA. It's the LAPD, money can buy you anything. And not just that - the fact they released her and then forced her to back in, LoL Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't imagine she has a particularly strong work ethic and you probably have to be up prettt early for this sort of thing, so here's hoping. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know, I feel like jail would be easier. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oddly enough, that 30 hours of scrubbing graffiti will be way worse than 45 days in jail. 45 days isn't pleasant, but it can be done. Cleaning graffiti is hard work and it'll kill her. Dirty hard work. Of all the community service, this made me cackle because it takes so much to see results. Her hands are going to feel rough, her nails will be shit...it's life! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good Reply

Thread

Link

Trash ass bitch. Reply

Thread

Link

She should be in jail. Reply

Thread

Link

Unpopular opinion, but I don't think she should. Jail should be for violent people and people who harm society on a large scale, imo. What she did was completely vile, but I think cleaning graffiti (or some other community service) is a more suitable punishment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good. have fun cleaning sis byeeee Reply

Thread

Link

Wow what an asshole.



I've also tried to be more mindful the past couple of years about photos and videos in public spaces. Like, I've seen a few vines where someone is secretly recording someone working out. Same with some of those memes. Reply

Thread

Link

I wouldn't hesitate to call someone out for filming someone else in public. I'd probably say very loudly "WHY ARE YOU SECRETLY FILMING PEOPLE YOU PERV!?" to embarrass them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I always worry people think I'm filming them when, in reality, I'm just taking selfies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I get realy uncomfortable when people film in the gym, even if its just taking selfies or vids of themselves. I don't want to be in the background of their social media. But I don't really know how to speak up about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link