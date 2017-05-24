Playmate Dani Mathers Convicted of Invasion of Privacy
Dani Mathers Convicted in Body Shaming Case (VIDEO) https://t.co/92E389GvxF— TMZ (@TMZ) May 24, 2017
* Took a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman showering at an LA gym without the woman's knowledge and posted it to social media with the caption "If I can't unsee this, then you can't either"
* Was given a choice between 45 days in jail or 30 days cleaning graffiti; chose the latter. Will also get 36 months probation.
source
I just started going to the gym and I'm not thin, so I'm always afraid someone is going to laugh at me in the changing room or on the workout floor
The people who do this are garbage. Please don't let human garbage minimize you doing something good for yourself!
My mom just told us that kids take pics of her when she's on the bus to make fun of her because her teeth are messed up. It causes her to take rides from this lady that texts and drives, and falls asleep at the wheel!!! I ask her why she risks that and she says it's better than the kids taking pics of her to put on SM. :( I just feel so bad for her. This taking pics of strangers to make fun of them thing needs to end. My mom is a sweet lady. She doesn't deserve this!
Kids should be taught to behave on social media, but what I see is things like that getting rewarded, unless the social side gets wind of it.
Maybe you can link up with an outspoken friend that can be your ally and visit the homes of some of those kids. I wouldn't hesitate following a demon child home and telling their parents what they have been doing.
love to your mum!
I've also tried to be more mindful the past couple of years about photos and videos in public spaces. Like, I've seen a few vines where someone is secretly recording someone working out. Same with some of those memes.