Playmate Dani Mathers Convicted of Invasion of Privacy



* Took a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman showering at an LA gym without the woman's knowledge and posted it to social media with the caption "If I can't unsee this, then you can't either"

* Was given a choice between 45 days in jail or 30 days cleaning graffiti; chose the latter. Will also get 36 months probation.

