Katy Perry Willing to Bury the Hatchet With Taylor Swift?

They need to collab and just be done with this whole thing. Reply

Thread

Link

God, you know the MTV Music Awards are working overtime to somehow make that happen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you know what they say though

you can't trust a snake Reply

Thread

Link

lmao omg! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who cares? It wasn't even decent drama, it's mild, petty shit that 14yos could have moved past by now. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Truly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We need Kim Kardashian to out the whole thing as manufactured. BRING THE TAPES GIRL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah but we are living in a tumblrina generation Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good luck with that Katy sis. Reply

Thread

Link









i'm living for swish swish tho and how katy took boney african feet down cuz of stupid ass homophobes migos. ha artpop era indeed katy called ha right away but snake blocked it and became ultra petty over this mayo dicki'm living for swish swish tho Reply

Thread

Link

omfg yes at this whole comment but that gif gives me so much second hand embarrassment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NO ONE CARES! You both suck for different reasons.

I hate them both and apparently, so do their hairstylists. Reply

Thread

Link

I guess John Kasich really inspired her Reply

Thread

Link

I mean I don't think thing swish swish was the way to try to bury the hatchet? lol Reply

Thread

Link

MTE lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol for real, if she really cared, she would have just been the bigger person. This is like, "k we're even now let's be friends!" So juvenile. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She realized it wasn't gonna shoot to #1 on the charts and she couldn't profit off of the feud like Taylor did so she had to change course Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, it seems like a bit of a u turn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she goes from "don't come for me" to "we need to unite" real quick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

came here to say this



thanks for the bop anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She went from saying she won't talk about it, to diss track, to talking about it, to wanting to bury the hatchet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I predict that eventually they do, maybe collab and then some news outlet will be like "our fave new feminist friendship goals!" Reply

Thread

Link

I see a "Please welcome to the stage... Katy Perry!" at the AMA. And then both of them destroying our ears by doing a Bad Blood/Switch Switch medley, but you know they think they are killing it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do they even hate each other and more importantly, why do I care?



I only care a little. A tiny smidgen. Reply

Thread

Link

pre-text is that Katy asked backing dancers she had worked with to come work on her new stuff / tour. Problem was that Taylor was employing them but according to Katy she had warned the dancers before they went to Taylor that she would be on a new record cycle within a year so they should have a thirty day clause in their contracts. Taylor's management fired them when they asked to work on Katy's stuff and Taylor did not answer Katy's calls.



Real reason is probably John Mayer drama and or awards drama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also fuck yes Return to Oz icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Las Diablas Blancas. The world of pop doesn't need either of them tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who is managing Perry’s image? Where is her team? Why are they allowing her to unearth a stale 3-year-old controversy that no-one, not even stans on either side, still really cares about? Why is she so bad at coming off sympathetic even though she’s technically the wronged party? Reply

Thread

Link

i suspect she's actually a real asshole, so it's hard for her to seem decent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You suspect? 🙄 K bc I've read Katy is really nice IRL so this whole fake news bullshit needs to fucking stop. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean, I might be biased but I've met her twice and she was nothing but sweet and kind to me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I had a friend work at one of her Xmas parties and said she was nice to them there but that's an one-off situation. I suspect she's a POS most of the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like someone told her to jack her personality up to 11 because i swear she wasn't this annoying in interviews and shit before. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. she is a complete mess right now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this feud is so boring Reply

Thread

Link

I like this petty popstar feud, nobody is getting hurt or killed, Ill take it over all the awful things happening in this world. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh its so obvious that she only did this for publicity because she's flopping so hard Reply

Thread

Link

I know! She's using Taylor to stay relevant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're both playing the same game, Taylor used her for publicity too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link