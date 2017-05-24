neutral milk hotel aka coolest album art

Katy Perry Willing to Bury the Hatchet With Taylor Swift?




Katy Perry gave an interview with SiriusXM yesterday post-Manchester attack indicating she's willing to make up with Taylor, saying “I am ready because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal. I don’t have any beef really with anyone. I love everyone, and honestly, I love everyone and I think we need to unite more than ever. I think we see that today especially — like we need to come together and love on each other today. Don’t matter where you come from, don’t matter what you believe, don’t matter which music you like the most. We are the same and we need to be unified."

Katy previously confirmed the beef with Taylor during a Carpool Karaoke session.

