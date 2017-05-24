May 24th, 2017, 12:39 pm devlinacardigan The Handmaid's Tale - 1x08 Promo -I didn't even think I wanted a Luke episode, but I loved it. Source Tagged: television - hulu, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5151 comments Add comment
And if they were gonna do an episode like this I wish it had been about Moira instead. Or show us more of Little America? I didn't need fifteen minutes of Luke running through the woods.
On the bright side they took out something from the escape attempt that was in the book that I was DREADING.
I also don't really get the relationship between June and Luke at all, to me they have no chemistry and he sucks, but the series is acting like we're supposed to root for them as a couple or at least root for him to accomplish something.
I guess the last scene was emotional but I just don't care what happens to Luke at all or whether they end up reuniting.
iirc the book was a lot better and showing their dynamic than the series has been.
I hate what they've done with Nick on the show, in the book he was barely there.
lol thinking about it his character annoys me so much, like him getting all rude about getting in the car and leaving their things behind, I mean rly
Looks like the Commander is going full on comic book villain. I hate him so much and wish June would kill him.
