I was so bored. I think I wouldn't have minded the episode so much if it had all been released at once and I could binge-watch, but I was looking forward to this and then I was like "Wait I have to wait another week to get back to June? SIGH."



And if they were gonna do an episode like this I wish it had been about Moira instead. Or show us more of Little America? I didn't need fifteen minutes of Luke running through the woods.



On the bright side they took out something from the escape attempt that was in the book that I was DREADING.

When I realized they weren't going to pop back over to June, I got annoyed. I was able to appreciate it by the end.

I'll go back to it once the whole thing has been released, so that I can watch it all straight through, and see if it works for me then. I'm just so impatient, haha.

what did they change? It's been a while since I read the book

Real quick while my torrents are downloading, the torrent site I use had both episode 7 and episode 8 listed? Did episode 8 leak or something?

ignore my last comment, I get what you're saying now and as far as I know it hasn't leaked. Watch it and tell us what happens!!!

the site i used had both listed too, but both were just episode 7.

I checked it. it's just labeled wrong, it's episode 7

I was not into this episode, idc about Luke.



I also don't really get the relationship between June and Luke at all, to me they have no chemistry and he sucks, but the series is acting like we're supposed to root for them as a couple or at least root for him to accomplish something.



I guess the last scene was emotional but I just don't care what happens to Luke at all or whether they end up reuniting.



iirc the book was a lot better and showing their dynamic than the series has been.



Edited at 2017-05-24 06:21 pm (UTC) Reply

I am 100% not here for this June/Luke and June/Nick ship war nonsense I've been seen. No. Fucking no.

god i get shipping i do, but in this show? of all things? i don't want june with nick either! there is no love there, i don't want june with any man.

seriously and people are acting like June/Nick is some revolutionary romance. it's like ummmmm are we watching the same shit?

Shippers will ship anything. I bet they will ship June with the Commander as well

Not surprised.



I hate what they've done with Nick on the show, in the book he was barely there.

this was soooo boring for me. i don't care about luke, and i fee bad. just nothing about him thus far has seemed likable. it should have been exciting to see the resistance and whats left of america, but luke as the focus lost me. i loved this show because it was so woman centric, and the moment we diverge from that im bored.

same, I loved the background ep on Serena Joy but Luke is so boring. I don't need a whole episode of women telling him not to be an idiot



lol thinking about it his character annoys me so much, like him getting all rude about getting in the car and leaving their things behind, I mean rly



Edited at 2017-05-24 06:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Link

luke was annoying lol but it was interesting/fitting how in the dark both luke and june were about how bad things had gotten

Link

I'm surprised everyone found it boring, I LOVED it. I liked getting the whole backstory of how Luke and June tried to leave and we got a glimpse at what American refugees in Canada were doing. And the girl who plays Hannah is cute as a button so I'm glad she got more screen time.

same! Though this just makes me want a June/Luke/Hannah reunion even more :(

Link

I really liked it, too. I didn't want to be away from June for an entire episode, but I liked seeing Little America and finding out how Luke survived.

Link

I liked it, a break from the Waterford house was def needed lol, but like others had said it would have been interesting to see glimpses of the little America or more context on that bc honestly luke and june's relationship alone isn't that compelling

Link

I was getting a kick out of the mentions of places like Jackman, as I'm sure you did too.

Link

I didn't really need a whole episode of Luke trying his best not to get rescued

@god whyyy did we have to spend so much time watching luke escape? i liked getting a glimpse of little america--i wish they would have just started from there. instead we got an episode reminiscent of a walking dead filler episode.

While I liked parts of it I wish it had not been dedicated to his journey entirely. Mostly cause I don't care. I think the actor also lacks gravitas. He doesn't quite sell it as well.

mte. couldnt they get someone more famous??

Link

i thought it was a good ep but i agree with what y'all are saying about less running through the woods, more canada. i teared up when he was walking through the hall with all those missing posters.

The Commander looks like the devil in that clip, so, well played I guess.

I wish they'd intercut it more with current day things and June tbh a whole ep of Luke and backstory was just a little much...

There's only 3 episodes left, right? I'm sure they aren't trying to wrap everything up all neat and tidy (which I appreciate), but I don't see how this can end so soon without some really loose strings.



Reply

They are doing a second season, so no one knows what they will do.

Link

i dont care about luke....like at all lol

idgaf about Luke but I was intrigued by the other women featured in the episode.



Looks like the Commander is going full on comic book villain. I hate him so much and wish June would kill him.

