i stopped watching after season two. probably half way through. did it get better? Reply

Last season was really good IMO. Reply

It was better last season....definitely picked up! Reply

I gave up mid way through s3. I found it so slow and dull, my attention kept wandering and I realised I wasn't enjoying watching it. Maybe I'll give it another try for the final season. Reply

It picked up toward the end of the third season. I enjoyed watching it. But I binged it, so the slow eps didn't bother me as much. Reply

This stayed on much longer than expected. Reply

fuck zack Reply

i still can't believe i made it even through the first season (just because stuff that makes me jumpy usually isn't my thing) and this ended up being like one of my favorite summer shows. i can't remember what happened at the end of last season though so i gotta rewatch a couple episodes before this one.



also 😍 😍 😍 at corey stoll always, i was so relieved when they let him get rid of the awful wig. Reply

I was wondering when this come back the other day. My guilty pleasure. Reply

Ty for this post, OP! I read the books and will forever be disappointed *this* was the adaptation we got.

However, the show as a whole got better last season and I'm super, weirdly excited for the new season. Reply

NP. :) How are the books better? Never got around to finishing. Reply

The books are more frightening, imo. And the pacing was much, much better. They're really fun (and hella quick) summer reads, I'd definitely recommend them.





The show has made some changes. For example, Dutch was not in the book, they never were able to try or find a "cure" for the disease--aka make the vampires "sick." Nora stuck around a lot longer. I'm doing a really bad job describing the differences, oop. Reply

