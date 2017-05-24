[politics] tired

The View is co-hosted by John Kasich and talks about 45's proposed budget


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
John Kasich is a guest co-host for the View this Wednesday. He comments on his 45's proposed budget. Jed and Kasich go at it talking about the budget. Whoopi brings up the topic of what to do for people who are on government benefits. She brings up the cuts being made that lessens the amount of money given to SNAP. Kasich brings up what is causing people to be poor. Who would've thunk? Kasich comments on the Katy and TayTay feud in terms of "Swish Swish" and "Bad Blood."

The ongoing of saga of will Melania hold 45's hand continues. Jed still continues that Melania don't want this role. Joy comments that it ain't in the pre-nup to hold hands.










