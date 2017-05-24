The View is co-hosted by John Kasich and talks about 45's proposed budget

Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg Today's 🔥 topics: John Kasich is a guest co-host for the View this Wednesday. He comments on his 45's proposed budget. Jed and Kasich go at it talking about the budget. Whoopi brings up the topic of what to do for people who are on government benefits. She brings up the cuts being made that lessens the amount of money given to SNAP. Kasich brings up what is causing people to be poor. Who would've thunk? Kasich comments on the Katy and TayTay feud in terms of "Swish Swish" and "Bad Blood."
The ongoing of saga of will Melania hold 45's hand continues. Jed still continues that Melania don't want this role. Joy comments that it ain't in the pre-nup to hold hands.
The past 24 hours...
Donald Trump talks about the horrific bombing that occured Monday evening after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. He labels those responsible "losers" because that is the reality we now live in. World leaders calling murderers ~losers. Shockingly, this idiot continues to exist and the GOP pays another month of rent for their shared condo next to his colon. (Special Note: This isn't to say that the POS who committed this atrocity isn't a ~loser but this is entirely inappropriate language coming from the President of any country. Coward would have worked just fine.)
Former CIA Director John Brennan testifies before Congress.
Brennan will not comment on WaPo's story regarding Trump asking him to publicly state Trump is not under investigation re: Russia. Had this never actually happened surely Brennan would be quick to deny it.
Brennan drops the following bombshells regarding Russia/Trump's campaign and his support of the FBI investigation:
"I saw interaction that in my mind raised questions of whether it was collusion, it was necessary to pull threads."
"Frequently, people who go along a treasonous path do not know they are on a treasonous path until it is too late.
In response to Michael Flynn invoking his 5th Ammedment right, the SIC issues two new subpeonas in an effort to obtain the documents he is refusing to turn over. The SIC will be pursuing a Contempt of Congress charge should they run out of options.
Comey the Boy Scout Homey is spotted taking selfies at a barbershop, seemingly living his best life.
Trump meets the Pope. We are blessed with this amazing photo.
Paul Ryan announces to the press that does *not* think James Comey is a nut job.
(also my mom went awf on his loser comment. she was so pissed omg. [i still dont know if she voted for him but by all accounts she hates his ass as much as i do so maybe not.])
LMAO OMG I DID NOT KNOW THAT DETAIL. AND I'M CACKLING RN.
Also, looks like the Trumps didn't get the memo about how Pope Francis has relaxed the dress code for official Vatican visits? Like yeah, all black + a veil was standard in the past (for heads of state of non-Catholic nations, heads of state of Catholic nations get to wear white), but not since Francis took over.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election-2
I think that's the answer, tbh. Money >>>>>> everything to these dorks. Which is extra stupid since you can't enjoy being rich if the planet says "THAT'S IT, I'M DONE" and everyone is dead. :|
He lost us this fucking election.
He should be hiding from Dems and Reps, bc he's total trash who didn't follow protocol.
Why are some people bringing up that donut situation and bashing Ariana grande? (Not here on ontd) What does that have to do w what happened ?
It really has nothing to do with anything but as far as I can see they think that because Ariana once said she hated America she was responsible for a terrorist attack that happened in Manchester (which is not actually in the U.S. but whatever)
And Cheeto blabbed about the secret location of nuclear submarines now too? This fucker can't keep his mouth shut about anything. He's worse than Gossip Girl!
