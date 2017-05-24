The View is co-hosted by John Kasich and talks about 45's proposed budget

Donald Trump talks about the horrific bombing that occured Monday evening after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. He labels those responsible "losers" because that is the reality we now live in. World leaders calling murderers ~losers. Shockingly, this idiot continues to exist and the GOP pays another month of rent for their shared condo next to his colon. (Special Note: This isn't to say that the POS who committed this atrocity isn't a ~loser but this is entirely inappropriate language coming from the President of any country. Coward would have worked just fine.)

Former CIA Director John Brennan testifies before Congress.

Brennan will not comment on WaPo's story regarding Trump asking him to publicly state Trump is not under investigation re: Russia. Had this never actually happened surely Brennan would be quick to deny it.



Brennan drops the following bombshells regarding Russia/Trump's campaign and his support of the FBI investigation:

"I saw interaction that in my mind raised questions of whether it was collusion, it was necessary to pull threads."

"Frequently, people who go along a treasonous path do not know they are on a treasonous path until it is too late.



In response to Michael Flynn invoking his 5th Ammedment right, the SIC issues two new subpeonas in an effort to obtain the documents he is refusing to turn over. The SIC will be pursuing a Contempt of Congress charge should they run out of options.

Comey the Boy Scout Homey is spotted taking selfies at a barbershop, seemingly living his best life.



Trump meets the Pope. We are blessed with this amazing photo.

President Trump on his meeting with Pope Francis: "He is something. We had a fantastic meeting." https://t.co/d4KnoDgt5n pic.twitter.com/6R1z4HqmhN — CNN (@CNN) May 24, 2017

Paul Ryan announces to the press that does *not* think James Comey is a nut job.

Your recaps/gif usage are fucking on point.

i love you <3

Pope looks like the Lord truly is testing him

Omfg at the picture of the Drumpfs with the Pope.

yaasss



(also my mom went awf on his loser comment. she was so pissed omg. [i still dont know if she voted for him but by all accounts she hates his ass as much as i do so maybe not.]) Reply

Lol da fuck is that pic of him w the pope

omfg i had no idea trump held up the "L" sign during the second debate.

I love you

LMAO OMG I DID NOT KNOW THAT DETAIL. AND I'M CACKLING RN.



Also, looks like the Trumps didn't get the memo about how Pope Francis has relaxed the dress code for official Vatican visits? Like yeah, all black + a veil was standard in the past (for heads of state of non-Catholic nations, heads of state of Catholic nations get to wear white), but not since Francis took over.

Please keep this coming.

melania's veil looks decent but kind of weird, but ivanka looks ridiculous

These recaps are fantastic! So much happens so fast and I miss some of the smaller things, so thank you!

<3 for keeping this up and on point GIF usage.

that pic with the pope looks like a display at Madame Tussaud's lol

That picture with the Pope is killing me. Jared looks like he is losing his hair.

I don't like it, but I have this weird Comey crush that I don't understand. I think it is something about his height. I'm not usually into tall folks, especially bland ass white guys, but there is something about the way he stands and pulls off a suit. Probably because I also bet the guy is super organized and that is hot. I want to see his closet.

don't forget trump's note at yad vashem!

i was away for the long weekend and your recaps have helped so much negl

THat picture with the Pope. The Exorcist should get inspiration from that. Ivanka looks like she's marrying a demon...oops, sorry, she already did.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election-2 017-40026413 Also, and I quote, "[UK] Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said she is irritated with the US for releasing information about the Manchester bomber before UK police would have liked".

I watched the Kasich/KP vs TS clip earlier and just sat there dumbfounded that he was just spouting off all this shit. Like.....no.

That's 3 minutes of my life I will never get back.

.@SenWhitehouse prop at Dem presser: 2009 NYT full-page ad, signed by Donald Trump & kids (!), urging action on "irrefutable" climate change pic.twitter.com/7Xz83hYQUy — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) May 24, 2017

I legit don't understand how you can be 70+ years old, rich as fuck, the most powerful person in the U.S. and you won't do anything about climate change (which you know is real) so a bunch of other old rich fuckers can keep getting richer while death closes in on the entire planet???????

People in positions of power who are choosing to ignore climate change are some of my most hated people tbh

The ultimate mind boggler.

sociopaths, tbh

so a bunch of other old rich fuckers can keep getting richer



I think that's the answer, tbh. Money >>>>>> everything to these dorks. Which is extra stupid since you can't enjoy being rich if the planet says "THAT'S IT, I'M DONE" and everyone is dead. :|



Edited at 2017-05-24 08:24 pm (UTC) Reply

jeez oh man

SORRY FOR THE POST BEING LATE. I overslept again.

sometimes i remember that whoopi goldberg does this now and think about if julie andrews hosted loose women

Exclusive: U.S. Senate's McConnell sees tough path for passing healthcare bill https://t.co/asyQT26MAt pic.twitter.com/dm1PZkMVGx — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 24, 2017

such shock such shock





such shock such shock Reply

Wow, people don't voluntarily want to die from treatable health conditions. Who would have thought that was the case??

why is this allowed to exist?



(i mean the bill and turtletwat both btw) Reply

A James Comey spotting at a barber shop in Falls Church, Virginia. His haircut looks good. pic.twitter.com/LL0QbT7Sfw — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) May 23, 2017

JAMES COMEY LOOKS SO HAPPY.

JAMES COMEY LOOKS SO HAPPY. Reply

u can't even see his fucking hair in this pic because dude is a fucking tree

FOR ME, it's this...



Reply

more like



Reply

not Mya, but this song will do



Reply

You gotta look so fresh and so clean when you get ready to testify.

Dems need to stop being so happy about Comey.



He lost us this fucking election.



He should be hiding from Dems and Reps, bc he's total trash who didn't follow protocol. Reply

Slightly o/t

Why are some people bringing up that donut situation and bashing Ariana grande? (Not here on ontd) What does that have to do w what happened ? Reply

Because people are awful and unless you're a white, christian god-loving American they will always try to drag you down.



It really has nothing to do with anything but as far as I can see they think that because Ariana once said she hated America she was responsible for a terrorist attack that happened in Manchester (which is not actually in the U.S. but whatever) Reply

Yea it makes zero sense but I don't expect logic from white Christian Americans

It's bc she said she hated America

idk maybe it's the only thing they know about her? also they are probably assholes.

some people never have anything nice to say

Because irony is lost to Americans, they can bring up Ariana's donut licking past while praising the rapist they elected as president

The meme's of Cheeto and the Pope are hilarious.



And Cheeto blabbed about the secret location of nuclear submarines now too? This fucker can't keep his mouth shut about anything. He's worse than Gossip Girl! Reply

We're basically going to die. A lot of people are fucking going to die. Nuclear war seems to be imminent and I'm fucking terrified.

and the republicans would still be cowardly little shits and not impeach him

not only that, but he blabbed about it to DUTERTE...why on earth?

my friend's husband is on one of those subs. great.

Post some of those memes. I haven't seen them yet :/

Nope. I'm writing it w him and it's not on the full $110b. Our resolution will target munitions used in Yemen campaign & may not come today. https://t.co/pHmMsOM9k1 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 24, 2017

Chris and Rand Paul are trying to block the sale of some of the weapons to Syria

Chris and Rand Paul are trying to block the sale of some of the weapons to Syria Reply

so a dem won a state seat last night in new hampshire!! first red to blue switch this admin and the first time a dem has ever held that particular seat.

There was another pick up too! I think in NY state? Good news!

yes! on Long Island! in a VERY red, rich area too!

praise god!

and the first time a dem has ever held that particular seat.

May it be the first of many!





May it be the first of many! Reply

Trump blurts another secret to a completely inappropriate recipient https://t.co/UiYbzAxNHU — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 24, 2017

Trump leaked the location of two submarines, this idiot

Trump leaked the location of two submarines, this idiot Reply

VOA: Israel has changed its intel-sharing protocols with the U.S. following Trump's meeting w/ Russian officials https://t.co/0puy2qNtqZ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 24, 2017

every country should change their sharing protocols. The USA can't be trusted at the moment.

He's so fat

It's not a leak if you're willingly giving

He's so fucking stupid Jesus Christ Reply

Idk why I want to know anything about how this dipshit's mind works but I really want to know why he insists on wearing such ill-fitting suits and ties that are entirely too long. Reply

Parent

it boggles my mind that this is the norm now. this is to be expected, when trump meets with a foreign leader. it barely makes the news. HOW?????? Reply

This is the THIRD time he's leaked someone! His admin messed up the reveal of the name of the Manchester attacker and the UK authorities were pissed. Reply

idg how someone can be so dumb Reply

Why is he such a failure of a person???? Reply

The heck man? He really just doesn't give two cents, does he?



More like he doesn't have two cents, but, eh, semantics. Reply

ffs muzzle him now. or i hope he gets throat cancer and or laryngitis or both Reply

did the pope really ask Melania what she feeds Trump? Reply

Thread

Lmao Reply

he asked about a Slovenian food Reply

A reheated KFC bucket. Reply

only the bucket tho. hmmmm microwaved cardboard! Reply

