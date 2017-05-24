May 24th, 2017, 06:45 pm just444 Game of Thrones Season 7: Official Trailer source Tagged: game of thrones (hbo), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 232232 comments Add comment
Those Lannister shields look amazing
Anyway, I'm excited for this season, despite knowing everything that happens.
also hf yara/ellaria
i am truly amazed that dany made it to westeros tho. like i knew she would but actually seeing it is so fucking satisfying after a million years
I can't believe that it's taken 20 years since GRRM wrote the first book to FINALLY get Dany's ass to Westeros but I am so HYPE that it's actually happening.
I'M SO CONFUSED
iirc there are two more seasons, but they'll both be shorter ones.
like damn africa, what happened
No more 1998 prom/quinceanera updo realness in a big budget show, it's distracting
Like, the girls on Drag Race are running around looking 100x more realistic than this big budget show
DESTROY THEM ALL