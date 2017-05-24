you beat me to it OP :P



Those Lannister shields look amazing

they have the best style

I'm super excited. But I still want Dany to die.

shut your mouth right now!

Noooo she is my queen

I'm not excited but I also want Dany to die. Lmao.

I just find her to be so boring. The most interesting thing about her is her last name and dragons and that's pretty much it. Aaaand she always gets what she wants so, you know.

Omg no why!

same

You know she will. Conquerors never get to rule...

Yeah I'd be fine with her dying tbh. I only care about the Starks.

tbh I think Dany and Jon and tyrion are boring af

same

Same, she's been the least exciting part of the entire show and we've sat through a lot.

mte

Yes, but Jon should go first.

Reply

how fucking dare you

I want a meteor to destroy their planet

ellaria smooching yara... yara death confirmed?

yara will prob be captured and imprisoned for theon's redemption arc smh...they are ruining BOTH theon and yara!

This trailer shows Ellaria and Yara kissing, which is something awayforthelads2 talked about, in case anyone is still trying to deny he's legit.



Anyway, I'm excited for this season, despite knowing everything that happens.

mte. i love spoilers and would never not read them regarding got.

Anyone who cannot explain how he knows jack shit about an entire storyline/location/character even though he supposedly has the full scripts is pretty obviously lying about something.

I don't know how Cersei can be like, well, all of the other aspects of that fortune came true, my kids are dead, but surely last bit won't come to pass. This is totally going to end well for me.

they didn't include (or at least not yet) the thing with her bro killing her in the prophecy in the show

ya they conveniently left that out. either to spring a surprise or dispense with jaime as valonqar theory altogether

do you think it'll ever come back, or it was left out so it wasn't super obvious to show viewers?

Parent

ya part of me is like 'what a dumb bitch lol how could you not be running around trying to restart your life somewhere else now' but Cersei is so fucking dumb and arrogant so its kind of not shocking either. she's always believed her a Jaime's love and her murderous resolve could overcome anything. she's just dumb.

looks amazing <3



also hf yara/ellaria

Truth :)

Reply

maybe its cause we know everything that's happening but looks boring lmao

i am truly amazed that dany made it to westeros tho. like i knew she would but actually seeing it is so fucking satisfying after a million years Reply

ya I didnt find this to be that suspenseful. all the lines they aired was just regurgitated shit from last season. "ooohhh sansa you deserve winterfell" "we have enemies everywhere" "i will rule the 7 kingdoms" "no other wars matter if we lose this one" blah blah blah

Now that we're finally building up to an endpoint and don't need (/have the time for) filler anymore, I'm cautiously hopeful that the next two seasons will be good. Last season ended on a strong note!



I can't believe that it's taken 20 years since GRRM wrote the first book to FINALLY get Dany's ass to Westeros but I am so HYPE that it's actually happening.

I thought this was the last season??

I'M SO CONFUSED



I'M SO CONFUSED Reply

lmao no worries



iirc there are two more seasons, but they'll both be shorter ones. Reply

There's this season and then one more that will also be shorter (last I heard 6 episodes, but I don't think that's confirmed).

Someone spoil me, how much Gendry will there b this season?

lol

Thanks! That's better than I expected tbh

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] does he find out his true heritage? i can't remember from the spoilers, but if he's got a war hammer, it sounds like it lol

waiting for daddy

it looks visually nice i suppose

omg omg omg omg omg i'm so excited for this!!!!!

i'm shook

Still don't know how they fit everything in 12 episodes.

this season will only be 7 lmao, unless you mean there's only 12 episodes left bc I'm not sure

Yeah I meant in total 7 this season and 6 the next.

I need to put a hit out on whoever Dany's wig stylist is

like damn africa, what happened lmao ritelike damn africa, what happened

Hey that's my icon!

To think the wigs looked better when GoT had a shitty budget... like damn

i know she changed wigs but she still looks so different from season 1. her eyebrows??

Gorgeous

No more 1998 prom/quinceanera updo realness in a big budget show, it's distracting Reply

and Sansas looks even worse, maybe that's just because she spent the first 6 seasons with her real hair but shit



Like, the girls on Drag Race are running around looking 100x more realistic than this big budget show Reply

i always see comments like these and feel stupid because i don't know what makes wigs look bad or good

