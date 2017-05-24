Mexicans party in Cannes with mariachi band
imcine Mexicanos en #Cannes2017 🇲🇽
Actors Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal and Salma Hayek (plus husband François-Henri Pinault); film directors Alfonso Cuarón (plus partner Sheherazade Goldsmith), Alejandro González Iñarritu and Guillermo del Toro; and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki attend the 70th Anniversary of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France.
salmahayek Viva #mexico. #cannes2017 #alfonsocwl
I think Guillermo del Toro organized a surprise musical performance but it is getting nuts in here. #cannes pic.twitter.com/57VWPreI6b— Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) 23 de mayo de 2017
Discovered this little dancing moment from Gael García Bernal on my phone... #cannes pic.twitter.com/H8ZcQ5bCFY— Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) 24 de mayo de 2017
("singing" La Vie en Rose)
Star studded birthday serenade. Only in #cannes. pic.twitter.com/W42S77LJSD— Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) 23 de mayo de 2017
Lo mejor d #Cannes2017 #Salma, #Del Toro @michelcine #Diego Luna #gaelgarciabernal #iñarritu cantan #Mexicolindoyquerido tks #luismartinez pic.twitter.com/mqHdXN8iaE— Alejandra Musi (@alejandramusi) 23 de mayo de 2017
This singalong now involves Inarritu, del Toro, Diego Luna, Salma Hayek, and Gael garcia bernal #cannes pic.twitter.com/tO0Q6x4hlO— Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) 23 de mayo de 2017
Isabelle Huppert has joined the Spanish singalong. #cannes pic.twitter.com/fCWW8tNU0F— Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) 23 de mayo de 2017
One final video from this very special singalong led by Salma Hayek and Guillermo del Toro. #cannes pic.twitter.com/60M4JBTxhb— Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) 24 de mayo de 2017
sources 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8
Also I see Mads! Rogue One mini-reunion, awww
Edited at 2017-05-24 04:38 pm (UTC)
I need to make a Gael icon stat.
Edited at 2017-05-24 04:41 pm (UTC)