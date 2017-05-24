méxico

Mexicans party in Cannes with mariachi band


imcine Mexicanos en #Cannes2017 🇲🇽

Actors Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal and Salma Hayek (plus husband François-Henri Pinault); film directors Alfonso Cuarón (plus partner Sheherazade Goldsmith), Alejandro González Iñarritu and Guillermo del Toro; and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki attend the 70th Anniversary of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France.












salmahayek Viva #mexico. #cannes2017 #alfonsocwl










("singing" La Vie en Rose)
















sources 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8
Tagged: , , , , , ,