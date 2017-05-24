Mexicans party in Cannes with mariachi band

My kind of party. Reply

gael and diego, my eternal crushes lol <3 they've both aged so well! Reply

lol they're my longest-running crushes too, I'm so glad they didn't kill my thirst by aging like Leo. Reply

Awww Gael and Diego.♡♡♡♡♡



Also I see Mads! Rogue One mini-reunion, awww



Edited at 2017-05-24 04:38 pm (UTC)

crying Reply

😍😍😍 as far as the eye can see tbh!



I need to make a Gael icon stat. Reply

all my mexican faves <3 also, I see Mads at that party too. Reply

Mine too

I wish the Mexican directors would use more Mexican/latino actors in their movies. Reply

Alfonso Cuarón apparently wanted Salma for Gravity but got shot down bc 'Mexican in space' is too outlandish a concept for Hollywood execs to understand. Reply

fucking idiots. that would've been so cool to see.



Edited at 2017-05-24 04:41 pm (UTC)

*sigh* what could have been Reply

[rage in Spanish] Reply

How about non white mexicans too that would be nice Reply

Ia Reply

Puro chingon ❤️ Except for Salma Reply

lmao same Reply

Cute Reply

yaasssss!! 😭😍 in before reminders about how they're all problematic or whatever Reply

if white performers can be problematic and still have fans, so can mexican performers lol Reply

Gael and diego are white mexicans lmao Reply

Mi gente! Reply

Hahaha comment twins :) Reply

Goodness, this is getting me excited for our next party in June.

Oop just noticed Michel Franco is there too Reply

lol at Salma's husband being in the picture with only mexicans and that lady trying to get into it too and then being like nope (the first video) Reply

