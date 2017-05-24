ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, May 23, 2017:
- Katy Perry discusses the Taylor Swift dancer issue
- Ariana Grande Reportedly Suspends Tour
- Hailey Baldwin is Maxim's #1 on their Hot 100 List of 2017
- Morrissey goes on xenophobic rant following Manchester attack
- TV Ratings: Twin Peaks debuts soft
- Waitress fired for hooking up with Orlando Bloom
- Drag Queens Defend Katy Perry Over SNL Rumors
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
Re: have a great wednesday everyone!
Re: have a great wednesday everyone!
The Pope looks so thrilled
he wants an early death
LMAOOOOO.
dayum.
or close to it
My dad had a dog that lived exactly 20 years, though.
If you're looking for a long living pet, I heard chinchillas last for like 26 years.
Felicity passed away a month and a half after my bf and I moved in together. I found her dead on his chair.
I cried pretty hard. My boyfriend was DESTROYED. :(
Actually, I think the catfish is in its 20s...
Mine is The Tonight Dough, and if that's not available I get Phish Food.
or their resses peantbutter cup
chunky monkey and cherry garcia are pretty good too
or chocolate fudge brownie (they make a vegan version of it too!)
Also, i'm throwing a birthday party on friday but im bored of the music i am currently listening to, so if you have any recs, please comment! think "music to drink at home before going to the club".
have a nice wednesday people!
Even if I'm Loud it Doesn't Mean I'm Talking to You // Tove Styrke
Shortie // Hannah Georgas
Nothing in This World // Paris Hilton
21 // Millionaires (I introduced this to my friends and now they play this at every.single.pregame)
I Know a Place // MUNA
In My Blood // The Veronicas
Get Closer // Xylo
and obv Run Away With Me but if you're on ONTD you should already know about that one
Edited at 2017-05-24 04:28 pm (UTC)
??????
ngl, I dig it.
lol I'm a nasty villain
...
lollll
I'll take it!
I was liking this until I got to Bottom.
I love it tbh
Heh, quite convincing!
nice
lol
I quite like that
Captain Fanny Wraithton
Chief Inspector Adelaide Wither Feather
Sounds pretty cool actually.
At least come for her in legitimate ways
SMH
BF link
Edited at 2017-05-24 04:41 pm (UTC)
ugh.
Gotta do laundry and clean this room before I leave at the end of the week. How is everyone doing?
I'm better today but feeling a little hollow. I wish I had my best friend here or that I was where she was.
I hope you continue to feel better. Self/mental care is so hard to work through, hang in there sis <3
We aren't scaring people about STDS as much as we did 20 years ago.
The kids in the 90's grew up, and now in their 20's, so they don't remember the STD warnings, that I got as a teen constantly.