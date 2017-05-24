ONTD Roundup

...was this necessary without a cut/warning Reply

What was it? Reply

quit my awful job before lining up a new one. hoping i made the right decision for myself. Reply

sending you good luck bb! do what you gotta do! Reply

good luck! Reply

Good luck! Staying at an awful job is so horrible for your mental health, so I'm sure it was for the better. I did the same with my last job and luckily got picked up by the amazing job I have now very quickly. I hope everything works out for you! Reply

same bb! may we both find... happiness, or at least tolerable mediocrity Reply

LOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL Reply

lmao Reply

Lol I was just about to post this



The Pope looks so thrilled Reply

look at the pope

he wants an early death Reply

"He is something" like I know what he means but damn talk about the bare minimum. He exists. He's here. Reply

i cant Reply

Why are they all wearing funeral outfits? Reply

melanoma truly looks dead inside Reply

The pope literally like, "I didn't think there were people undeserving of God's mercy, but here are these fucks" Reply

lol Reply

Going from left to right this picture got more and more hilarious. You have Jared who looks out of his depth, Ivanka who looks like a funeral Barbie, Melanie who looks fucking miserable and is drowning under her veil, Trump grinning like the devil, and the pope who looks like he's suffering his own personal version of hell.



LMAOOOOO. Reply

did he cancel the rest of the trip? Reply

Kudos to the photographer who caught this fantastic shot. Reply

His face lmaooo poor Pope Francis Reply

wait, their supporters wanted to praise melania and ivanka for not covering their hair in saudi arabia--are we going to hear from them about this? Reply

The Pope is not having it.





dayum. Reply

has anyone ever had a pet that lasted 20 years?

or close to it Reply

My cat was 17 Reply

my dog lived until 18, but I was only alive for 8 of those. and my horse died when he was 25. Reply

yea my cat lived until 18 Reply

I had a cat who lived just 3 months shy of 20. Reply

My doggy lived for 18 years.



My dad had a dog that lived exactly 20 years, though. Reply

what kind of dogs were they? Reply

my first cat was 19 years old. Reply

my Mom's MIL has 3 cats and they were 17, 19 & 20 years old when they die. Reply

My cat that died about six months ago was 18. Reply

my mum bought her first horse when he was 2 and she 16, and they were together for 26 years before he passed away. Reply

no but i had a goldfish that lived until around 15 Reply

My grandmother's cat (who we took in after my grandma was admitted to hospice) lived to be 18. She would have lived longer, but she thought it was a perfectly good idea to get start fighting a dog even though she had two teeth and no front claws, so... Reply

I had my pup for 17 years and she was supposedly about 2 when we got her.



If you're looking for a long living pet, I heard chinchillas last for like 26 years. Reply

I've met a few cats who are 20+. Oldest was 25 Reply

My bf's cat Felicity was 19 years old. She was a cute calico.



Felicity passed away a month and a half after my bf and I moved in together. I found her dead on his chair.



I cried pretty hard. My boyfriend was DESTROYED. :( Reply

My cat was 19. Reply

Close, yes. Haven't had one make it yet.



Actually, I think the catfish is in its 20s... Reply

ONTD, favorite Ben & Jerry's flavor. GO!



Mine is The Tonight Dough, and if that's not available I get Phish Food. Reply

fudge brownie core

or their resses peantbutter cup Reply

Phish Food 4ever! Reply

Milk & Cookies or Americone Dream Reply

I love a Milk & Cookies shake Reply

half baked Reply

cinnamon buns, but idk if they make it anymore :( Reply

half-baked & cherry garcia Reply

dairy free pb cookie Reply

That's My Jam Reply

Americone Dream or Phish Food. Reply

Cherry Garcia and the Coconut Seven Layer one Reply

Americone Dream Reply

I've never had Ben & Jerry's Reply

Americone Dream! Reply

half baked hands down

chunky monkey and cherry garcia are pretty good too Reply

chocolate fudge brownie. Reply

Non-Dairy Coffee Caramel Fudge Reply

No clue what it's called but it's one of the flavors from those new pint slices. The shell is made of waffle cone instead of just chocolate and it's freaking delicious. Reply

PHISH FOOD but i can't find it in canada anymore ;_;



or chocolate fudge brownie (they make a vegan version of it too!) Reply

peanut butter half baked Reply

it was mission to marzipan, but i like cinnamon buns and the speculoos one with the cookie core. Reply

strawberry or chocolate therapy Reply

The new Truffle flavor. It's delicious! Reply

ive realised that i dont like my job and i'm determined to quit after the summer holidays. It's scary but i feel good about it!



Also, i'm throwing a birthday party on friday but im bored of the music i am currently listening to, so if you have any recs, please comment! think "music to drink at home before going to the club".



have a nice wednesday people! Reply

my pregame playlist is like 30 hours long but here are so select unknowns/underrated favs:



Even if I'm Loud it Doesn't Mean I'm Talking to You // Tove Styrke

Shortie // Hannah Georgas

Nothing in This World // Paris Hilton

21 // Millionaires (I introduced this to my friends and now they play this at every.single.pregame)

I Know a Place // MUNA

In My Blood // The Veronicas

Get Closer // Xylo



and obv Run Away With Me but if you're on ONTD you should already know about that one Reply

Lord Ebenezer Supper, wtf? Reply

Chief Inspector Lavinia Witherbottom. I dig it.



Edited at 2017-05-24 04:28 pm (UTC)

Chief Inspector Ambrose Rumble Child



?????? Reply

omg can we switch?? Reply

Duchess Prudence Rothton



ngl, I dig it. Reply

Viscount Victor Addle Topper Reply

baroness ursula clankinsfellow Reply

Lady Agatha Supper Bottom

lol I'm a nasty villain Reply

Duchess Mildred Wraith Waddle







... Reply

colonel josephine supperwood Reply

Captain Fanny Wakewood lol Reply

Earl Jasper Wake Topper Reply

Chief Inspector Josephine Witherfield Reply

Lady Ambrose (no to Fanny) Knight Fellow Reply

Professor Josephine Knightbottom Reply

Madam Josephine Clanking Bottom



lollll Reply

Professor Theodore Knightfeather



I'll take it! Reply

baroness emeline worthingbottom Reply

Colonel Marguerite Supperfellow Reply

Baroness Lavinia Worthingbottom.



I was liking this until I got to Bottom. Reply

Lady Marguerite Supperbottom?? no Reply

Duchess Theodora Wraithwood. I'm ok with it. Reply

Colonel Adelaide Supper Child Reply

Duchess Josephine Wraithfellow



I love it tbh Reply

Captain Adelaide Wrathstone. I'm into it! Reply

Colonel Fanny Supperfield?! The fuck? I'd rather pick from the men's first names, Ambrose is much better than Fanny. Reply

Professor Marguerite Roth Wood Reply

Dame Ursuala Addlechild



Heh, quite convincing! Reply

professor marguerite rothfield



nice Reply

Captain Ursula Wakefield. I dig it. Reply

Chief Inspector Henrietta Witherton Reply

Duchess Josephine Wraithdale Reply

Captain Agatha Wake Waddle Reply

Countess Ursula Worthing waddle? Reply

Dame Adelaide Wakefeather Reply

Lady Adelaide Supper Bottom



lol Reply

Dame Dorcas Addlewood Reply

Chief Inspector Henrietta Whitherton.



I quite like that Reply

looooool



Captain Fanny Wraithton Reply

Lady Emmeline Supperton. LOL. Reply

captain violet wraithton lmao Reply

WOOO!!!



Chief Inspector Adelaide Wither Feather Reply

Countess Josephine Addleton Reply

Madame Marguerite Witherdale Reply

Professor Agatha Knight Stone



Sounds pretty cool actually. Reply

Baroness Ursula Clankinghold Reply

but...



"bag-a-la-douche" pic.twitter.com/kJIivXI4re — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) May 24, 2017

I laughed at this for like ten minutes last night. Of course the outspoken men on my TL get hilarious malapropisms from trolls while the outspoken women get rape threats, Reply

The malfunction of @KimKardashian with her Narcissistic personality disorder is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/WQFyePZNBk — Kookaburra (@KookaburraAU) May 24, 2017





At least come for her in legitimate ways At least come for her in legitimate ways Reply

Wait, what?? She posted a pic of herself with Ariana at a concert, presumably, while talking about Ariana and concerts. What's wrong with that? Reply

But others replied saying that the "rule of thirds" meant that the eye would be "drawn to Kim".



SMH



BF link SMH Reply

how are people not SO tired from all of this reaching they do?? Reply

People stay wasting their time criticizing this family for the wrong shit. Reply

I disagree, I think that was tacky



Edited at 2017-05-24 04:41 pm (UTC)

Hey at least she didn't act like some of the people on this site. Reply

Nah, Kim posting this is pretty trashy. Reply

my god, everything she does to them is evil and selfish Reply

Kim's back to being dumb again.



ugh. Reply

Happy Wednesday. I somehow messed up my neck after waking up, which is annoying.



Gotta do laundry and clean this room before I leave at the end of the week. How is everyone doing? Reply

watching secretary D is infuriating me right now Reply

I actually found some pants yesterday when I went shopping. The goal was to find TOPS, especially one for a baby shower. The only tops I found ended up being for work. lol. Reply

does juice count as a food? as in "take this medication with food" bc i'm doing a juice fast sorta thing (not a ~cleanse~ bc i hav kidneys just like a break from food after going crazy w/ carbs over the long weekend lol) Reply

it means don't take it on an empty stomach. Reply

thank u Reply

idts Reply

That indication means the medication can cause stomach irritation if taken on an empty stomach. If you take it and don't feel any discomfort than it should be fine. Reply

I stayed home today. I had an intense therapy session yesterday and ended up crying a fair bit. I had to call my friend for a rescue and embarrassingly cried in front of him. Then he had to stick around because I was having a lot of dark impulses.



I'm better today but feeling a little hollow. I wish I had my best friend here or that I was where she was. Reply

*hugs* the work is hard, but hopefully it's worth it! I'm glad you reached out, we all need some support sometimes <3 Reply

<3 glad you're feeling a bit better today. Reply

I feel you sis. I have a therapy session tomorrow and I'm not looking forward to it. I know we'll probably get on the topic of my aversion to relationships and I hate, hate, hate talking about that with anyone. I super go on the defensive and get upset.



I hope you continue to feel better. Self/mental care is so hard to work through, hang in there sis <3 Reply

I didn't want to go yesterday because I knew it would happen. The therapist even asked if I would be OK to leave. Reply

<3 it's smart to put your needs at the forefront. Take care of yourself Reply

<3 glad ur feeling better today. therapy can be so raw. wishing u the best girl. feel free to shoot me a msg if you need an ear Reply

learned that not having bareback group sex with strangers makes u a boring virgin lol Reply

Omg I never revisited the comments from that post. As always it's the usual people 😑 Reply

yeesh how are people so flippant about a serious communicable illness? Reply

