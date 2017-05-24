Dior "unceremoniously" drops Marion Cotillard

She was one of their few spokeswomen/brand ambassadors/idk that actually suited the brand. Dior always looks so awkward on younger/more casual celebs like JLaw lol Reply

Given what she wears by them I honestly think Dior HATES Jlaw because she usually is in an ugly look. Then again given how she disrespects clothing in general why give her anything good LOL Reply

right?? Marion is my #1 and I dislike Dior so much. They always dressed her terribly. It's for the best. Reply

I'm still annoyed that Calvin Klein didn't sign Jennifer Lawrence. She would have been perfect for their ~aesthetic. Reply

True. Charlize was also great. Then again, I'm really not a fan of celebrity ambassadors. Models should model their clothes, and celebs should be able to wear anything they want so their choices are more interesting. Really hated it when Natalie Portman was chosen too. She used to always wear great outfits at her appearances but got so boring with the Dior shit. Even if it had been Galliano, I've never felt like the brand suited her anyway. Reply

IA. She's a perfect fit for Dior Reply

except raf made her look hideous 9 times out of 10 (like he did everyone)



she wasn't a great ambassador for the most recent dior looks tbh which is a shame Reply

A lot of her Dior looks have been awful, although seeing the stuff she's wearing now I guess her personal taste isn't much better.



Also I think it's a dumb move to drop her right BEFORE Cannes. She walks so many red carpets that would have been great publicity. Reply

The funny thing is her red carpets 10 years ago before the Dior contract, were flawless. But after Raf her Dior looks have been a damn mess and idk why they're firing her. fwiw she's still A list and has serious fashion cachet/better rep for style than, say, Natalie Portman (I would actually want them to ditch Jlaw but they're never letting that one go esp if they want to do more casual as a thing).



I think Maria Grazia Chiuri has been sth of an improvement over Raf tho tbh the bar was set super low there. Reply

IA, even though I have beef with a lot of the looks they give her she works them way better than Jlaw or a lot of the other people they have.



I understand new designer, new collaborations but Cotillard was one of the better pairings. Reply

Damn, that sucks Reply

smh, Marion wore their shit even when Raf Simons was floundering his way through and giving her the worst pieces and of all the brand faces to drop, they drop her?



They better be keeping Rihanna tho. And ffs I hope 'more casual'=/= hiring instamodels as faces of Dior. Reply

They better be keeping Rihanna tho. And ffs I hope 'more casual'=/= hiring instamodels as faces of Dior.



ugh I didn't even think about this. 🙏 Reply

Yea, I'm interested to see what they mean by that. Reply

Bella Hadid already has a makeup campaign with them :/ Reply

wonder who they will go for now. Reply

a hadid probably. or kendall Reply

I'd rather they hired Gigi. Kardboard is a shit model and looks dead eyed in pics. Reply

Bella is already working for Dior Reply

Based on the models she likes someone very doe eyed and pale. Reply

judging by the new designs, def someone young or with young-ish appeal. probably emma stone Reply

tha true queen Brandy Norwood! Reply

Any Taylor Joy Reply

This feels ageist Reply

Not unless they fire Charlize too. Reply

charlize's dior ads are iconic they're never letting her go Reply

iconic Reply

Link





Just wait for her to get another lucrative deal Reply

HOW DID THIS MAKE IT PAST THE CUTTING ROOM FLOOR? Reply

Nolan must hate her. Reply

Her JPG Oscar win dress is still one of my all time favs. Her other Dior looks are subpar from that one. Reply

absolutely agree. Reply

I really wish they would have gotten another designer for Dior. As exiting as it is to have a woman head a major fashion house, judging from the first few collections it becomes clear who had the talent when she was at Valentino with Pierpaolo. Reply

dior looks exactly like a less interesting valentino rn Reply

I really can't with the sporty style and the we all should be feminist shirts she's peddling at Dior. At least they know their clients at Valentino and don't even try to be on trend. They make impeccable clothes. That's enough. Reply

I loooved what they did at Valentino, even though it did get repetitive. She and Raf just aren't strong enough for Dior. Reply

Maybe Maria is a big believer in the moon landing. Reply

"new, more casual direction."

rme they want someone younger. Reply

sux that she was let go but im glad she's finally free of dior ugly dresses Reply

Overall Dior has been disappointing for me for yearssss. I regret this username I made when I was 15 lmao Reply

Galliano is the last time I really loved what Dior was doing. He's a garbage human being but he's an immensely talented designer.



Also WHERE IS ALBER ELBAZ. I know being forced out at Lanvin broke his heart and he's been exhausted by how many seasons there are in fashion but just like...come back :( Reply

He could save Dior or take over for Karl!!! Reply

remember when they signed mila kunis for a hot minute when black swan was blowing up and then dumped her in like a month when she "gained weight" Reply

That was so shitty Reply

