Dior "unceremoniously" drops Marion Cotillard
#Cannes: Was Marion Cotillard dropped by Dior? https://t.co/tkWMo6rGxX pic.twitter.com/P4UNbWopg5— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) 20. Mai 2017
source
- the academy award winner has been a spokesperson for Dior for 10 years
- Cotillard is said to be "upset"
- the new head designer Maria Grazia Chiuri wants a "new, more casual direction" for the brand
she wasn't a great ambassador for the most recent dior looks tbh which is a shame
Also I think it's a dumb move to drop her right BEFORE Cannes. She walks so many red carpets that would have been great publicity.
I think Maria Grazia Chiuri has been sth of an improvement over Raf tho tbh the bar was set super low there.
I understand new designer, new collaborations but Cotillard was one of the better pairings.
They better be keeping Rihanna tho. And ffs I hope 'more casual'=/= hiring instamodels as faces of Dior.
ugh I didn't even think about this. 🙏
rme they want someone younger.
Also WHERE IS ALBER ELBAZ. I know being forced out at Lanvin broke his heart and he's been exhausted by how many seasons there are in fashion but just like...come back :(