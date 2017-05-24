Newsweek has apologized for the controversial "The Bachelorette" article
Dear @Newsweek, 2011 called and it wants its headline back. We ain't using Black women's dating habits for pageviews in 2017, fam. pic.twitter.com/bcJdHOLaP6— britni danielle (@BritniDWrites) May 24, 2017
Newsweek has removed a story posted on May 23 about the Bachelorette. We apologize for any offense it caused.— Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 24, 2017
Also I feel like black men will date every one else before us (black women) but that's not a conversation I want to have with a lot of ya'll.
But let me keep quiet because these non black will get ready to tell me about my life.
i often get fetishized as a biracial woman and it's so disappointing/disgusts me greatly.
i don't find bryan cute either, he comes off so smarmy
Also Brady? He's like the living embodiment of mayonnaise
idk now my guess is on Peter as the next Bachelor since he's the only somewhat attractive guy on the show who hasn't shown his ass in some way