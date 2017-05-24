Newsweek has apologized for the controversial "The Bachelorette" article

oh my god no Reply

Jebus Reply

Uhuh.



Edited at 2017-05-24 04:21 pm (UTC) Reply

me @ that headline Reply

Your icon!!!!!! Reply

I truly hope AJ continues to live in the house even though he didn't get a rose ;) Reply

lmaoooo AJ JR!!! The next Bachelor pls Reply

OMG I had a photo saved of that exact shot and was gonna make an icon of it too, lmfaooo Reply

Fuck. That is the best icon on this entire site. Reply

I want to read the article. Because that sounds wrong, because people are individuals.



Also I feel like black men will date every one else before us (black women) but that's not a conversation I want to have with a lot of ya'll. Reply

Ah, yes, I remember my single days where I'd like a black man but then have to say to myself "I wonder if he dates black women" before deciding to show interest. Reply

Yeah people need to stop posting stuff like this here because it's just begging for the antiblack crowd to pounce. Reply

Exactly. I've seen enough threads from the anti black crowd about "preferences" and bull like that. This place is never equipped to discuss race relations or any nuance to almost anything really. Reply

mfte Reply

Yup Reply

yup Reply

ITA on your second point, it always pangs in my mind when black men ask me out and say that "I'm not like other black women" - like, they best step off with that bullshit.



But let me keep quiet because these non black will get ready to tell me about my life. Reply

yeah, a lot of inter-community conversations can't happen because there's no way for them to have a space that only the community has access to it. Reply

Agreed on both of your points. Reply

both of your points are so good.



i often get fetishized as a biracial woman and it's so disappointing/disgusts me greatly. Reply

IAWTC so hard. People can date whoever the hell they want, but the continual devaluation of Black women in society never ceases to amaze me. Reply

Okay but your not wrong. I have seen more than my share of black men who will date anyone and everyone else but the minute I date someone who isnt black all of sudden every black man im related to wants to give me their opinion on how what im doing is wrong. Reply

i'm in an anti-hotep community that posts shit for commentary that ashies post, and it's just. the absolute hate that so many black men have toward us is depressing. i appreciate having the community because it's nice to have a private spot to vent and be mad without harassment, but just seeing how they view us is painful. those photos where it's like "men, who would you rather have?" and it's a picture of these thin, beautiful women, one white, one latina, one asian, and then the last one is this overweight black woman in overdone makeup and a clear wig and it's just like damn, wow. this is how y'all really want to represent your mothers? your sisters? this is what y'all think all black women are like? Reply

The kicker is that these same black men will be the first to protest when you get in a relationship with a non black person. Reply

At this point there's no denying people use anti-black clickbait titles and articles for press because they can just apologize for 'not realizing something was insensitive' and it all goes away and I'm over it. Reply

Not this bullshit again. Reply

oh OP Reply

wow newsweek Reply

I don't think black women, or any women really, want to date this turd: Reply

i feel like the producers think he's meme material but he's just super annoying. i hope he disappears next week Reply

I hope he gets put on a rocket and shot directly into the sun next week. I feel bad for Rachael having to go around to the press saying she found him interesting and that's why she chose him, like no you didn't. We all know he was the producer's pick. Reply

Sick to death of the script they follow every season- bring in some obvious plants, let them do whatever they want for at least 2-3 episodes. Enough! It's not interesting. Reply

using this post to say i'm mad superior blake is gone already. i get that she probably had to give whaboom guy a rose because of producers but what about jonathan or the square head guy? they're so ugly.



i don't find bryan cute either, he comes off so smarmy Reply

Blake said he had to leave bc of his grandfather's health. Reply

i had read that before but that wasn't how the show portrayed it so i'm confused about the whole thing Reply

I was really sad to see Blake go :(

Also Brady? He's like the living embodiment of mayonnaise Reply

i don't like bryan either and i think his fillers look terrible Reply

Square headed guy looks like he got hit with a shovel, and he seems like a douche. HARD pass, idk why she kept him around. Reply

whatever at that ~apology, newsweek knew wtf they were doing. Reply

I hope we find out what the ratings were like. This is my first time watching any Bachelor/Bachelorette type show so I dont want to hear no THE RATINGS ARE BAD WITH A DIVERSE BACHELORETTE type shit. Reply

I swear it feels like black women can't do shit without input from every variety of random available for comment. Let us live.



Edited at 2017-05-24 06:27 pm (UTC)

I know there was a legit reason or w/e that Blake K went home but I was genuinely shocked. I REALLY thought/hoped they were going to make him the next Bachelor tbh - like he was clearly the hottest guy there, and having a guy who was (part?) Asian as the Bachelor would be HUGE and you know the production team would be so fucking proud of themselves for that. I predict Rachel's going to end up with one of the older guys tbh - once Bryan said he was 37 she said how much she liked it, and most of the guys on the show are younger than her, so...



idk now my guess is on Peter as the next Bachelor since he's the only somewhat attractive guy on the show who hasn't shown his ass in some way Reply

