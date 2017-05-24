serge and jane (default)

Star Wars TLJ: Full Vanity Fair Cover Story & New BTS Video







- First look at Laura Dern & Benicio Del Toro's characters. BDT's character won't be named in the film but the cast/crew refer to him as "DJ" for reasons that they think will later be obvious.
- A new planet, Canto Bight (this is the casino planet from previous set leaks)
- Rose (Kelly Marie Tran's character) will have a younger sister named Paige
- Leia was supposed to be front and center in IX and now they're back to the drawing board as there are no plans to CGI her in à la Rogue One.

Source 1
Source 2
