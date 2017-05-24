Star Wars TLJ: Full Vanity Fair Cover Story & New BTS Video
Vanity Fair's #TheLastJedi cover story is here (https://t.co/ZN0e5kJbLy)! Join @MrKamp for a @Reddit #AMA at 1pm ET: https://t.co/A4BnZPnHgS pic.twitter.com/1RJHxcamva— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 24, 2017
- First look at Laura Dern & Benicio Del Toro's characters. BDT's character won't be named in the film but the cast/crew refer to him as "DJ" for reasons that they think will later be obvious.
- A new planet, Canto Bight (this is the casino planet from previous set leaks)
- Rose (Kelly Marie Tran's character) will have a younger sister named Paige
- Leia was supposed to be front and center in IX and now they're back to the drawing board as there are no plans to CGI her in à la Rogue One.
Source 1
Source 2
I'm going to be bitter forever about never getting a Luke/Leia/Han reunion
missed opportunity
this photo ;__;
I didn't see Laura in the vid oop, when does she appear? and I'm so excited for Rose! I hate how people are already cutting her out of things jfc. Anyway on the cover she reminds me of Bulma which is adorable and I can't wait to see her lil sis too :')
also, so sad to learn that leia was going to be front and center in the next movie. i am so attached to carrie and leia so i do wish leia had gotten her proper dues.
She's an admiral in the Resistance and they don't say much about his character, just that he's supposed to be kind of sketchy.
I'm actually kind of surprised, I would have for sure thought that they'd at least gotten a nomination for Padmé's outfits in Phantom Menace or AOTC lol
BDT looks gross and melting.
Edited at 2017-05-24 05:01 pm (UTC)
idk whether I'm overwhelmed or heartbroken but it's probably both.