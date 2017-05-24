Top 10 unlikely romantic heroes in fiction

no to christian grey

no fuck no

not that stalking abusive dbag Reply

fuck me for not reading whoops Reply

a true ontd-er Reply

I read the headline and saw his picture and came in here to say fuck no on that abusive PoS but I read your second comment and went back to actually read the post.

Guess we're ONTD-ers living up to its stereotype lmaooo!!! Reply

Christian Grey is on this list so I already know it's worthless Reply

to be fair they say he's an unlikely romantic hero bc he's disgusting trash lol Reply

Jo, you need to examine your life choices. Because, this: Reply

I am now learning that Laurie is Christian Bale... Reply

i always had a thing for Gabriel Byrne, so that never bothered be tbh Reply

Same... Gabriel is sexy. Reply

Same lol Reply

same lol, i saw the movie when i was maybe 12 and i was like fuck laurie, amy can have his petty ass, professor bhaer is where it's at! Reply

Still mad! Reply

I loved her with the professor Reply

As does Amy... I know time passed, but Laurie was in love with Jo and wanted to be part of the March family no matter what. Even if he was hot, I wouldn't marry a guy who was like that. Reply

YES. Fuck you Jo you dumbass. Although fuck Laurie too for turning into a creep years later and marrying her little sister just because he wanted to get into the family Reply

I'm just so mad at her for choosing the professor. Reply

I'm forever bitter that she chose the professor Reply

tbh when reading the first half of Little Women (I've yet to read the second half, whoops) it was always pretty clear that Jo really saw him as the brother she never had. She never had romantic feelings for him, regardless of how he felt.

I read that Louisa May Alcott was pressured to get Jo married although she had wanted her to remain single. Reply

I don't know why anyone would want a budding feminist like Jo to marry Laurie, someone so mired in class politics that he didn't even bother to gage Jo's interest when asking her to marry him, after she'd said she found his lifestyle stuffy, mind.



Meanwhile, budding social climber Amy was fucking perfect for him.



Edited at 2017-05-24 04:24 pm (UTC)

Lol it always bothers me too but then I remember that Christian Bale wasn't Laurie in the BOOK itself Reply

ikr?! kid!me could never turn down Christian!





adult!me couldn't either but lets not talk about that Reply

IDK as far as the book goes I totally get why they didn't end up together, but the film is another thing, it's totally played (imo) like they were in love with each other. Reply

My ship!!! They were perfect. I read the book before the movie and they were the perfect Jo and Laurie...OMG AND THE KISS SCENE!!! Reply

I always shipped him with amy when I was younger. lol. I loved her character the most and I used to dieee when he promised to kiss her in the carriage, or something like that.



Many cos I wanted it to be me. lol Reply

"3. Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades novels by EL James

He’s a disgusting, stalking maniac who buys you stuff to keep you onside, creepily turns up wherever you’re likely to be, accesses your personal records in secret, force-feeds you and freaks out if you talk to any other men. He ought to be in prison and he pretends he doesn’t like repetitive vanilla sex when that’s basically all he does. One hundred million copies sold. People are weird."



At least they described him pretty accurately Reply

god so christian grey is essentially my ex-fuckboy *shudder* Reply

Ikr Reply

Spot on, tbqh. Reply

8. Boris in The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt Reply

Interesting! I loved and loathed Boris throughout the book Reply

I'm surprised he made any cultural impact beyond that book tbh. This is the first time I've thought about the character since finishing that horrible ending. Reply

Just here to support Bhaer! He was probably my favorite love interest of the girls (esp as Gabriel Byrne) Reply

Same. Laurie was a whiny little brat. Bhaer is a mature, kind man with a hot accent. Jo upgraded. Reply

this Reply

yes! he was so lovely~ Reply

Yessss Reply

MFTE, KRIEGER Reply

i was sooooooooooooo into sirius/remus lol wolfstar i think was their OTP name? Reply

Link

uh def not christian grey Reply

Link

In what fucking universe do we live in that Christian Grey is considered a romantic hero? Reply

Link

One where a lot of women find 50 Shades of Shit ~*provocative*~ and ~*sexy*~ Reply

This usually meant a lot of badly written fanfiction

Oh, go fuck yourself; a lot of it is brilliant. I mean, plenty of it sucks, but rme @ the constant dismissal of all fanfic as just ~ditzy girl fantasies.



Boris was a great character, though nhf the part about him smacking his girlfriend. (Donna Tartt has issues with women, lbr. How could anyone who's besties with BEE not.)



And dear lord, Jude St. Francis. </////3 He desperately needed more women in his life. I mean, that was kind of the point of the book, to explore a million kinds of male relationships and their many limitations, but a woman (a shrink or a mother figure or a potential romantic partner, whatever, ANYTHING) would have been SO much better at understanding and helping him through his incredibly fucked-up issues. Reply

No.



A lot of it is terrible.



I've looked. Reply

Oh, well, that's settled then. Reply

I agree.

Reading fanfiction is all that has gotten me through some book series.

Y'all need to read the Christian Grey one, it says that he is disgusting which is why he's an unlikely choice to be a romantic hero. Reply

lol, it's right in the post. I know ONTD never reads the source, but it's right there! Reply

You expect us to read beyond the title? Now sis Reply

hm. read.



read you say?hm. read. Reply

sorry, but your frustration is making me lol rn Reply

ontd's reading comprehension is so sad lol. is this what happens to adults who only read YA? Reply

Yeah I had to double check if I c/p'd the title correctly???? Because I think UNLIKELY romantic heroes is pretty self explanatory. jfc, ONTD! Reply

Link

why spend time reading when there's an opportunity to be first! Reply

I've learned a long time ago that people on ONTD don't always read everything in the post or at the source, heh. Reply

I always imagined Sirius looking like Juanes Reply

I saw the harry potter tag and was like "Dear god please let them not be talking about Snape" and PHEW. Reply

Link

never 4get snapewives~ Reply

on the astral plane Reply

I want to Reply

1. Jude in A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

He wouldn’t physically touch you anyway. He is self-harming, unutterably damaged and generally suicidal, as well as the victim of a book that pushes him further and further into a reader-pranking satire of a misery memoir. But his quiet, gentle suffering and the deep protectiveness he inspires in others mean you will stay with him and weep with him, just as his despairing friends do – long past the point where the plot runs out. That’s real love.



....this feels inappropriate. Reply

