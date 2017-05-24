Top 10 unlikely romantic heroes in fiction
3. Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey
The Guardian refers to him as "a disgusting, stalking maniac". I think it's quite an apt description.
9. Professor Bhaer in Little Women
IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN LAURIE, JO!!!!!!!
10. Sirius Black in Harry Potter
Canonically, Sirius is not a love interest of any character. However in fandom he seemed to have quite the bad boy appeal among many female teenage fans. (Myself included). This usually meant a lot of badly written fanfiction, and that's including all the Sirius/Remus fic out there with a rather dubious understanding of gay sex.
Perhaps, in an alt - fictional universe, he is out there somewhere living a happy life with Ebony Dark'ness and their six goffik kids, thus disappointing all corners of fandom.
The rest of the list can be found at the source.
Who do you consider to be unlikely romantic heroes, ONTD?
no fuck no
not that stalking abusive dbag
Guess we're ONTD-ers living up to its stereotype lmaooo!!!
Same lol
I read that Louisa May Alcott was pressured to get Jo married although she had wanted her to remain single.
Meanwhile, budding social climber Amy was fucking perfect for him.
adult!me couldn't either but lets not talk about that
Many cos I wanted it to be me. lol
He’s a disgusting, stalking maniac who buys you stuff to keep you onside, creepily turns up wherever you’re likely to be, accesses your personal records in secret, force-feeds you and freaks out if you talk to any other men. He ought to be in prison and he pretends he doesn’t like repetitive vanilla sex when that’s basically all he does. One hundred million copies sold. People are weird."
At least they described him pretty accurately
whut. no
Interesting! I loved and loathed Boris throughout the book
Oh, go fuck yourself; a lot of it is brilliant. I mean, plenty of it sucks, but rme @ the constant dismissal of all fanfic as just ~ditzy girl fantasies.
Boris was a great character, though nhf the part about him smacking his girlfriend. (Donna Tartt has issues with women, lbr. How could anyone who's besties with BEE not.)
And dear lord, Jude St. Francis. </////3 He desperately needed more women in his life. I mean, that was kind of the point of the book, to explore a million kinds of male relationships and their many limitations, but a woman (a shrink or a mother figure or a potential romantic partner, whatever, ANYTHING) would have been SO much better at understanding and helping him through his incredibly fucked-up issues.
A lot of it is terrible.
I've looked.
Reading fanfiction is all that has gotten me through some book series.
hm. read.
He wouldn’t physically touch you anyway. He is self-harming, unutterably damaged and generally suicidal, as well as the victim of a book that pushes him further and further into a reader-pranking satire of a misery memoir. But his quiet, gentle suffering and the deep protectiveness he inspires in others mean you will stay with him and weep with him, just as his despairing friends do – long past the point where the plot runs out. That’s real love.
....this feels inappropriate.