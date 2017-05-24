Sanrio blessing us with Sanrio Boys anime

I might be the trash-girl that will watch this. Reply

You will be in good trash-girl company cause I will definitely watch this. I can already tell Hello Kitty boy will be my fav.



I will also shamelessly ship that shota boi with everyone. Reply

I agree about Hello Kitty boy. He has those lovely sharp eyes and is probably in the category of characters that look scary/tough but are nice. I love those characters. Reply

Aww this sounds cute, but it'll probably be a waste of time like that glasses club anime Reply

No Chococat, no care. Reply

I have a guy friend whose fave is chococat. He has chococat everything. He should be a Sanrio boy. Reply

I'm only here for Keroppi Reply

+1 mte lol <3 Reply

my fave since I was a child omfg Reply

Keroppi was the shiz growing up! I was obsessed in elementary school. He was the first Sanrio character I ever knew about. Reply

you can tell all their personalities traits and would be story-lines from their hair color Reply

ngl I want to watch this.

San-X can you make one called "San-X Boys" ty. Reply

Rilakkuma is my fav! Reply

I would love that. Reply

wut? so this is an anime about sanrio fanboys? Reply

Fujobait without a plot. You all deserve better. Reply

do we tho Reply

"where's the best sanrio character? where's gudetama?" Reply

I hate eggs tbh Reply

me too Reply

Right? Literally the best one! Reply

i like cinnamoroll, pom pom purin, gudetama, and hummingmint.



i mostly have hello kitty stuff that i got as gifts tho. i don't rly buy sanrio stuff for myself bc it's expensive lol. Reply

I've never heard of hummingmist oh my god that's adorable.



Chococat, Purin, HK >>>>>



Badtz-Maru seems to have all but disappeared these days. Reply

i always thought badtz-maru was ugly lol mb The People agree w/ me Reply

Hello Kitty, Badtz Maru, and my new fave is aggretsuko b/c she is a red panda who works in an office but loves death metal Reply

Pachacco, Pekkle and Keroppi Reply

it's hard for me to pick a fave but i do love keroppi. i love hummingmint too! they're a character that is more marketed towards kids tho so sadly almost all the merchandise is for kids lol ;__; my best friend bought me a hummingmint piggy bank though, it's so cute. Reply

Keroppi! And Pochaco. Reply

Hello Kitty! I love her so much! Reply

Keroppi for life!!! Reply

I remember having a lot of things with keroppi's face on it when I was a child so that's a fave for sure haha

I do like hello kitty too! Reply

Keroppi. My mother is terrified of frogs, but she likes that one. Maybe she doesn't realize it's a frog. Reply

Cinamonroll and gudutema. But I really dont want any stuff from them, at most I would buy a keychan or something very small. Plastic cute things tire me very quickly. Also expensive as fuck Reply

my melody because we share a birthday <3 Reply

Aggretsuko



She is real Reply

Pochacco, Badtz Maru, and Keroppi Reply

MUH GURL KUROMI Reply

where tf is King Pochacco smh these flops Reply

he placed 11th in the 2016 sanrio character ranking so he might get one eventually! Reply

Have you met aggretsuko? She works in an office and loves death metal Reply

Her life is usually frustrating and so she relieves this stress by becoming angry, drinking and singing death metal in a karaoke bar.



I never thought I'd relate to a Sanrio character like this... Reply

I was gonna say lol, #relatable Reply

What?? That's so fucking cute. Reply

omg new fave Reply

I love her.

I legit adore her Reply

Toxic masculinity so prevalent that boys breaking gender archetypes slightly is considered weird escapist fiction.



I'll totes be watching! Reply

btw the reason why these five sanrio characters were chosen is because they are the most popular and collected characters. they are staples of sanrio. recently they have added a badtz maru boy and a keroppi boy (...man). Reply

They look as one would expect of those characters Reply

Oh yay I was getting bummed out for Keroppi being not included. My fave! Reply

keroppi is everything. Reply

