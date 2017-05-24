morgigor

Sanrio blessing us with Sanrio Boys anime




- Will premiere on winter season (January, 2018)
- The plot is absolutely none lmao MC is fan of one of the Samrio's characters and by coincidence is going to school with some other boys who are fans of other Samrio's characters. They learn to accept their love for these characters instead of feel ashamed.

Kouta Hasegawa - Pom Pom Purin
Yuu Mizuno - My Melody
Shunsuke Yoshino - Hello Kitty
Ryou Nishimiya - Little Twin Stars
Seiichiro Minamoto - Cinnamoroll


- A smartphone game was released last September if you are interested.


