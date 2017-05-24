Sanrio blessing us with Sanrio Boys anime
Sanrio Boys...are everything. pic.twitter.com/043rSHYo6W— Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) May 24, 2017
- Will premiere on winter season (January, 2018)
- The plot is absolutely none lmao MC is fan of one of the Samrio's characters and by coincidence is going to school with some other boys who are fans of other Samrio's characters. They learn to accept their love for these characters instead of feel ashamed.
Kouta Hasegawa - Pom Pom Purin
Yuu Mizuno - My Melody
Shunsuke Yoshino - Hello Kitty
Ryou Nishimiya - Little Twin Stars
Seiichiro Minamoto - Cinnamoroll
- A smartphone game was released last September if you are interested.
SOURCE 1 SOURCE 2
I will also shamelessly ship that shota boi with everyone.
San-X can you make one called "San-X Boys" ty.
fav sanrio character?
i mostly have hello kitty stuff that i got as gifts tho. i don't rly buy sanrio stuff for myself bc it's expensive lol.
Chococat, Purin, HK >>>>>
Badtz-Maru seems to have all but disappeared these days.
I do like hello kitty too!
She is real
I never thought I'd relate to a Sanrio character like this...
I'll totes be watching!
i might become sanrio boy trash for Keroppi