The Flash Season Finale Recap
Last night's #TheFlash finale was refreshing, and exactly what the show needed. Our recap: https://t.co/fYlcn6PhBI— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 24, 2017
[Spoilers, Beware!]
-HR uses his transmogrifier to take Iris' place and Bavitar kills him
-The future changes since Iris doesn't die (newspaper from 2024 says Iris West-Allen again)
-Bavitar has plan B to splice himself across the timeline so he'll exist at every moment
-Barry invites Bavitar to be a Good Guy and he'll help him; Iris comforts his crusty-face ass
-Julian has gene-therapy cure for Killer Caitlin
-Bavitar's plan does not go as he wanted, plans to kill everyone
-Iris West, the real hero, shoots Bavitar before the pardox does
-Killer Caitlin doesn't take cure when offered to her, but is no longer Killer Frost or Caitlin - big identity crisis exit
-The Speedforce is PISSED no one's in their prison, almost collapses on Central City, Barry rightfully takes the place held by Earth-3 Flash Jay Garrick
-My king Cisco will lead team now with Wally protecting the city
them: she ☠️— Candice Patton (@candicekp) May 24, 2017
me: #FLASHCKP pic.twitter.com/NQEeU2s2Ya
Fermented grapes of the red variety🍷 https://t.co/SUM6XSELNn— Candice Patton (@candicekp) May 24, 2017
shade or shade? 📰 #FLASHCKP https://t.co/KuXPGruzt9— Candice Patton (@candicekp) May 24, 2017
pew pew! #savitar #FLASHCKP pic.twitter.com/SIL3RdPbJ8— Candice Patton (@candicekp) May 24, 2017
low key: someone should call PETA. but u ain't hear that from me okay.. #FLASHCKP https://t.co/6rbuFjtTX4— Candice Patton (@candicekp) May 24, 2017
did you enjoy the finale, ontd? how did you like season 3 overall?
source / source / source / source / source / source
Edited at 2017-05-24 02:42 pm (UTC)
SO I'LL BE BACK PROPERLY TOMORROW ONCE EVERYTHING IS DONE. LOVE YOU GUYS <333333
But also yasssssss to #FLASHCKP and also yassssss to:
-My king Cisco will lead team now with Wally protecting the city
DREAMS REALLY DO COME TRUE.
Edited at 2017-05-24 02:48 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-05-24 02:53 pm (UTC)
Sad to see HR go but hopefully this means the superior Harry is back for good.
Glad Julian didn't die, hope he sticks around.
Overall as a season, I feel like the pacing was terrible and all of the twists~ were predictable. I knew that face tech would end up saving the day and I figured those stupid drumsticks would play a part. The Savi reveal took way too long. Additionally, Savi was very lame.
I feel like Iris got 2 episodes about her own death and it was never developed properly.
I like the idea of Killer Frost but I think it was handled very sloppily to where I don't think the split personality thing they were trying to sell ever really came through because even DP was confused.
But the positives, WestAllen is so pure, it really lifts all the episodes. Loved Jay Garrick, he elevates everything he is in. Loved Julian Albert, Tom Felton works SO great with the ensemble. I love Cecile and I think it's nice Joe gets to be happy.
For next season, I think it's only fair Iris gets to be a more prominent role. I want Cisco to be more developed too and for them to fix the Killer Frost storyline. I read somewhere that she's suposed to be like Captain Cold (sometimes friend, sometimes foe) but I don't get that from the storylines they put out. Barry has got to either go on antidepressants or be fun again. The Wally Jesse romance is thin and if they are going to go that route then they should develop the relationship. I really don't care for Cynthia or Tracy Brand and I hope they don't continue prominently in Season 4.
Edited at 2017-05-24 03:00 pm (UTC)
barry can stay away forever
The ending is meh. It's obvious Barry is going to be back.
also iris >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ... >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> HR
and barry remains dumb.
so yeah, this finale had no emotional resonance for me. a wasted season. i look forward to s4, which will totally stilll have a speedster villain, you mark my words.
OH BUT JULIAN IS ALIVE! the one good thing about this finale. tom felton was a breath of fresh air. i can only imagine what this season would have looked like without him. like, no harry, HR in his place, and no julian. YIKES.
Superior Harry ftw!
How is Harry so much hotter than HR? The wardrobe isn't even that different!
Edited at 2017-05-24 04:53 pm (UTC)
Also I hope Tracy stays apart of the team. especially if Caitlin wont be there.