The Flash Season Finale Recap

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Barry was so cavalier about leaving after we spent most of the season watching him try to save Iris so they could have a future together. So stupid.



Edited at 2017-05-24 02:42 pm (UTC) I really enjoyed the finale until the last few minutes which was really annoying and dumb. Reply

I had the same reaction. All that and then... Reply

SO I'LL BE BACK PROPERLY TOMORROW ONCE EVERYTHING IS DONE. LOVE YOU GUYS <333333



But also yasssssss to

-My king Cisco will lead team now with Wally protecting the city



I still haven't seen it as i'm DEEP in my 3 days of hardcore clinical OSCE exams.... but I still checked tumblr quickly for the lowdown on what went down.

SO I'LL BE BACK PROPERLY TOMORROW ONCE EVERYTHING IS DONE. LOVE YOU GUYS <333333

But also yasssssss to #FLASHCKP and also yassssss to:

-My king Cisco will lead team now with Wally protecting the city

DREAMS REALLY DO COME TRUE.

Continued best wishes for your exams! Med School (and school in general) is so tough. Hope it all goes by quickly and successfully. Reply

Ty bb!!! Even if I have to summer resit a couple of them (ie anatomy tbh), i'll just be glad to be done for this week and able to rest a few days. The grind never ends, but these small spaces between I live for! Reply

Good luck bb! haha meanwhile I have to set an OSCE tomorrow for my Physiology students X) Reply

Wait my king Cisco is handling stuff since I last saw?? Did they kill off Barry and Cisco can have development and proper screentime?



Edited at 2017-05-24 02:48 pm (UTC) Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] vibed the suit into pieces 4 months ago, tbh. Season 1 finale made me cry and season 2 had me SCREAMING. This one? Basura. Barry could haveI'm over it. Wally looked cute as hell the entire season, tho 🤷🏾‍♀️ Reply

So I stopped watching sometime in the middle of season 2 for no particular reason but mostly because I've heard about what's gone on since and ya girl is confused. I mostly came in here because I saw the last few scenes as gifs on tumblr and am annoyed by it even though I don't have the full context lol



Edited at 2017-05-24 02:53 pm (UTC) Reply

I liked this season tbh and all the westallen was a big reason why, I loved it.



Sad to see HR go but hopefully this means the superior Harry is back for good.



Glad Julian didn't die, hope he sticks around. Reply

I've missed Harry and the way he looks in his glasses soooo much. Reply

this show bores me even though i love the characters, i haven't watched the finale and i don't want to Reply

This act was the best. I was just completely enthralled. The destruction of the suit, Iris firing the shot, Caitlin saving Cisco. it was just great.









Overall as a season, I feel like the pacing was terrible and all of the twists~ were predictable. I knew that face tech would end up saving the day and I figured those stupid drumsticks would play a part. The Savi reveal took way too long. Additionally, Savi was very lame.



I feel like Iris got 2 episodes about her own death and it was never developed properly.



I like the idea of Killer Frost but I think it was handled very sloppily to where I don't think the split personality thing they were trying to sell ever really came through because even DP was confused.



But the positives, WestAllen is so pure, it really lifts all the episodes. Loved Jay Garrick, he elevates everything he is in. Loved Julian Albert, Tom Felton works SO great with the ensemble. I love Cecile and I think it's nice Joe gets to be happy.



For next season, I think it's only fair Iris gets to be a more prominent role. I want Cisco to be more developed too and for them to fix the Killer Frost storyline. I read somewhere that she's suposed to be like Captain Cold (sometimes friend, sometimes foe) but I don't get that from the storylines they put out. Barry has got to either go on antidepressants or be fun again. The Wally Jesse romance is thin and if they are going to go that route then they should develop the relationship. I really don't care for Cynthia or Tracy Brand and I hope they don't continue prominently in Season 4.



Edited at 2017-05-24 03:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Season 3 was garbage from beginning to end Reply

this show had such a blah season. i only marginally liked it more than supergirl's. save for a couple things (wally as kid flash, west-allen, cynthia being introduced, and killer caitlin, etc.) this season was a dud compared to s1 and 2b



barry can stay away forever Reply

It was the worst season of The Flash but it definitely wasn't the most horrible television ever omggg like I've seen some people make it out to be lol. I liked finale especially compared to most of the season. It was cool seeing Iris ending up being the true badass of the episode and I thought Grant did a good job in his scenes with Barry and Barritar together since you could see the douchiness pouring out of the latter. Reply

Even when I like the character I hate cop out deaths. I hate the oh look it's not really them trope.



The ending is meh. It's obvious Barry is going to be back. Reply

harry >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ... >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> HR



also iris >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ... >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> HR



and barry remains dumb.



so yeah, this finale had no emotional resonance for me. a wasted season. i look forward to s4, which will totally stilll have a speedster villain, you mark my words.



OH BUT JULIAN IS ALIVE! the one good thing about this finale. tom felton was a breath of fresh air. i can only imagine what this season would have looked like without him. like, no harry, HR in his place, and no julian. YIKES. Reply

i'm just always pleased that tom has consistent work, and even has time to do movies during his off-time (he's shooting 'ophelia' right now with daisy ridley). props to at least one of the hp actors wanting to consistently continue to act Reply

Link

lol true! he's delightful tbh. such a good actor. he did so much with the character. Reply

Superior Harry ftw!





How is Harry so much hotter than HR? The wardrobe isn't even that different!



Edited at 2017-05-24 04:53 pm (UTC) You, my Carisi-loving friend, have the best taste <3Superior Harry ftw!How is Harry so much hotter than HR? The wardrobe isn't even that different! Reply

Barry will be back in 4x02. ~Allegedly~ Iris is supposed to get more into journalism for season 4. I'm not going to hold my breath. They should've just thrown Jay into the speed force. He was in the back like, "bitch I ain't going." Reply

Well Jay wasn't the one who fucked with it in the first place so Barry got what he deserved for being an idiot. Reply

