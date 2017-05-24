[FS x IW] babes

The Flash Season Finale Recap




[Spoilers, Beware!]
-HR uses his transmogrifier to take Iris' place and Bavitar kills him
-The future changes since Iris doesn't die (newspaper from 2024 says Iris West-Allen again)
-Bavitar has plan B to splice himself across the timeline so he'll exist at every moment
-Barry invites Bavitar to be a Good Guy and he'll help him; Iris comforts his crusty-face ass
-Julian has gene-therapy cure for Killer Caitlin
-Bavitar's plan does not go as he wanted, plans to kill everyone
-Iris West, the real hero, shoots Bavitar before the pardox does
-Killer Caitlin doesn't take cure when offered to her, but is no longer Killer Frost or Caitlin - big identity crisis exit
-The Speedforce is PISSED no one's in their prison, almost collapses on Central City, Barry rightfully takes the place held by Earth-3 Flash Jay Garrick
-My king Cisco will lead team now with Wally protecting the city


















did you enjoy the finale, ontd? how did you like season 3 overall?
