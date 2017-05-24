steve

New Game of Thrones Season 7 Stills





Here we have Gwen looking cute BTS.


Here we have what is hopefully a prelude to Sansa throwing LF off that balcony.


Here we have His Grace, Jon Snow, the King in the North and all around Pure Snowflake. Protect him at all costs.


Here we have Cersei and [Spoiler (click to open)]the valonqar, probs.


A girl.


I have died and been brought back to life. This is everything I ever wanted. Can I just sleep until this moment?


Source

Thank god for Maxim for providing an alternative to ***BANNED SOURCE***.

ONTD, are you going to pretend you're not gonna watch this/are not excited for this?
