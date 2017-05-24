New Game of Thrones Season 7 Stills

Debating whether or not to subsribe to HBO Go just to watch this season and then cancel it. Reply

that's what my brother does Reply

i wonder how many people end up doing this? LOL Reply

I'm watching for Jon, Bran, Arya and the messy Lannister twins. Reply

just finished my first ever read through of the series (in order) and now i wanna rewatch the show again and just be game of thrones all the time forever





house mormont/reed bitches Reply

my life is such shit that i've also decided to do the same. much better to be in this universe (without being physically there) than my own life. Reply

:( I hope things get better bb <3 Reply

A girl is Arya Stark, and she's going home. Reply

About your note OP, I was super excited for this season until promotional stuff started coming out, and now I just feel dread about all the overhype that's about to come.



I'm still here for the spoilers. Reply

Jon being named King and Sansa getting the regent title seems so fanfic-y even though Jon's story line may get there eventually.



It will be interesting to see the spoilers play out on screen I suppose. Reply

i think it seems fanfic-y because all clues point to that and it's been so much time since the books came out that people assume that's what will happen in canon~ and it probably will. It's almost obvious. Reply

With jon yes but not in regards to sansa being regent. Reply

The show is a fanfic. Reply

Well luckily Bran and especially Arya are coming back.



Arya in particular, if the leaks are true, will be involved in matters of ruling in Winterfell. She will be challenging Sansa (who apparently lets power go to her head). Arya will bring a more Northern style of ruling while Sansa will use her Southern teachings that worked so well last season! lol



Arya will essentially liberate the Twins of the Freys, rescue Edmure and reinstate the Tully in both The Twins AND Riverrun. Having already killed Walder Frey - she will have completed the avenging of the Red Wedding.



Arya then heads North to deal with more shit. Apparently, Sansa is hell bent on punishing the Lords that didn't signup during their hilarious Northern Tour last season. I think they will be clashing on how to prepare for Winter and the WW threat. Reply

i hate jon/dany/tyrion sfm, and i'm bitter that the whole thing pretty much revolves around them. Reply

which characters do you like Reply

probably Gandalf and Frodo Reply

I am actually really excited for this. #noshame Reply

I just want the starks to have a happy ending idgaf about anything else Reply

July is just way too far away for me 😩 I'm mostly excited to see Jon, Arya and Bran (and littlefinger's death).

I know HBO has probably tightened security so there aren't any episode leaks but I just wish someone would. Reply

Please tell me the prophecy is coming true this season and Cersei is on her way out. I'm tired of her and her bad wig. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I think the leaks from Reddit that turned out to be true said she survives this season. Reply

The color of her wig bothers me sfm it looks like pee Reply

I have always been excited for this show, even with all its faults. I wish they would release a trailer but perhaps they won't do it at all and those teasers are all that we are going to get. Reply

ARYA Reply

Will we see a Jaime/Brienne reunion this season? I like their unlikely friendship. Reply

