New Game of Thrones Season 7 Stills
Here we have Gwen looking cute BTS.
Here we have what is hopefully a prelude to Sansa throwing LF off that balcony.
Here we have His Grace, Jon Snow, the King in the North and all around Pure Snowflake. Protect him at all costs.
Here we have Cersei and [Spoiler (click to open)]the valonqar, probs.
A girl.
I have died and been brought back to life. This is everything I ever wanted. Can I just sleep until this moment?
Thank god for Maxim for providing an alternative to ***BANNED SOURCE***.
ONTD, are you going to pretend you're not gonna watch this/are not excited for this?
house mormont/reed bitches
I'm still here for the spoilers.
It will be interesting to see the spoilers play out on screen I suppose.
Arya in particular, if the leaks are true, will be involved in matters of ruling in Winterfell. She will be challenging Sansa (who apparently lets power go to her head). Arya will bring a more Northern style of ruling while Sansa will use her Southern teachings that worked so well last season! lol
Arya will essentially liberate the Twins of the Freys, rescue Edmure and reinstate the Tully in both The Twins AND Riverrun. Having already killed Walder Frey - she will have completed the avenging of the Red Wedding.
Arya then heads North to deal with more shit. Apparently, Sansa is hell bent on punishing the Lords that didn't signup during their hilarious Northern Tour last season. I think they will be clashing on how to prepare for Winter and the WW threat.
I know HBO has probably tightened security so there aren't any episode leaks but I just wish someone would.