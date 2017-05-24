Angelina Jolie

The Challenge: Champs vs Pros episode 2




Challenge: Tailgate BBQ

The players get their bodies wrapped in plastic and must roll to the other side of the course. Some of them will have to carry a bag of chips with their mouths. 2 minutes will be added if chips are dropped.

Male elimination day
Pros captain - CM Punk
Champs captain - Jordan






Champs win
Jordan gets $5,000 for Lucky Fin Project and is safe from elimination.
CM Punk is automatically into eliminations.

Nominations

Pros
CM Punk (Paws Chicago) vs Shawne Merriman (Lights On Foundation)


Champs
Nominated by Jordan - Wes ( American Cancer Society) vs Johnny(Special Olympics)


The Arena - Blindsided
Break stick on your opponent while blindfolded. Best 2 out of 3 wins.
CM Punk has Louise Hazel guide him.
Shawne Merriman has Darrell guide him.
Wes has CT guide him.
Johnny has Darrell guide him.




Eliminated

Shawne Merriman gets $1,000 for Lights On Foundation


Johnny gets $1,000 for Special Olympics



