The Challenge: Champs vs Pros episode 2

- If only Johnny and CM could have eliminated each other. They're both little boys who do nothing but run their mouth.

- Lolo continues her trash ways

- I don't even know why I'm watching this nonsense Reply

Thread

Link

wes taking out bananas was so great. I love that in the last two challenges he's been sent home so early. I hope lolo is next. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm loving this mini season. I also am totally caught up on previous seasons due to making The Challege my gym tv show and it's kind of terrifying how toxic the show was for so many seasons. Reply

Thread

Link

lolo is still intolerable but at least johnny went home hahaaaaa bye bitch Reply

Thread

Link

I love that Johnny has gone home early twice now that must burn him so bad lol.



Also Lolo is a completely insufferable person omg. Reply

Thread

Link

Next to these professional athhletes, all of the challenge people look really terrible. I guess doing crossfit doesn't actually turn drunken reality stars into top athletes.



I love Lolo as the villain this season. Reply

Thread

Link

and louise too with that lime comment last episode. yasss I'm living for them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you Darrell/CT/Cara/Ashley M for voting in Bananas. Fuck you camilla for always trying to protect him.



Lolo is the perfect villain. But, not like the one you love to hate. Just the one where you just fucking hate her. She is the female Bananas. Reply

Thread

Link

Holy fuck



The last season literally just ended a week ago and there's already a new one? That's crazy. Reply

Thread

Link

this is just like a little mini spinoff. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm really enjoying this special, more than the previous season Reply

Thread

Link

Lolo needs to GTFO. She's acting like she's the ONLY one playing or charity, or that her charity is better bc she "sTaRtEd iT fROm ThE boTtoM". Reply

Thread

Link