The Challenge: Champs vs Pros episode 2
Challenge: Tailgate BBQ
The players get their bodies wrapped in plastic and must roll to the other side of the course. Some of them will have to carry a bag of chips with their mouths. 2 minutes will be added if chips are dropped.
Male elimination day
Pros captain - CM Punk
Champs captain - Jordan
Champs win
Jordan gets $5,000 for Lucky Fin Project and is safe from elimination.
CM Punk is automatically into eliminations.
Nominations
Pros
CM Punk (Paws Chicago) vs Shawne Merriman (Lights On Foundation)
Champs
Nominated by Jordan - Wes ( American Cancer Society) vs Johnny(Special Olympics)
The Arena - Blindsided
Break stick on your opponent while blindfolded. Best 2 out of 3 wins.
CM Punk has Louise Hazel guide him.
Shawne Merriman has Darrell guide him.
Wes has CT guide him.
Johnny has Darrell guide him.
Eliminated
Shawne Merriman gets $1,000 for Lights On Foundation
Johnny gets $1,000 for Special Olympics
- Lolo continues her trash ways
- I don't even know why I'm watching this nonsense
Also Lolo is a completely insufferable person omg.
I love Lolo as the villain this season.
Lolo is the perfect villain. But, not like the one you love to hate. Just the one where you just fucking hate her. She is the female Bananas.
The last season literally just ended a week ago and there's already a new one? That's crazy.