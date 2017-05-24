Diora Baird Comes Out
Welcome to the fam, @DioraBaird! ❤️💛💚💙💜 https://t.co/8KccLmOKmE— GLAAD (@glaad) May 23, 2017
• In an article for Advocate magazine the Actress/Model reveals she is in a relationship with comedian Mav Viola.
• Regarded as a sex symbol she has appeared in numerous magazines (Esquire, Playboy, FHM) films (Wedding Crashers, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning) and tv shows (Shameless).
• “It took me years to accept who I truly was. I tried to be what was expected of me, but I have reached the point where I don’t want to hide anymore. In all my relationships with men, I knew something was missing and I finally figured out what that something is … I am meant to be in a relationship with a woman.
• Has a four year old son from a previous relationship.
