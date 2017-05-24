Diora Baird Comes Out

I feel like I should know who this is but I'm drawing a blank. Reply

I feel like she's had a lot of bit parts/always plays the "hot girl". Reply

I only know her from SVU reruns. Reply

She was in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel and was in Wedding Crashers as one of the girls they took to bed lol Reply

hopefully this news sets the tone for the day



i also really like simple tattoos like mav's (at least im guessing that's mav) Reply

that's lovely. compulsory heterosexuality is a fucking bitch. Reply

that's awesome. weirdly don't recognize her at all tho. Reply

good for her. it's sad to think a lot of women struggle w/ this bc we're socialized to only desire men, and if we don't there's smth wrong w/ us (and our womanhood) Reply

It makes me so sad to see some women struggle with this for decades. I came out way earlier and even though I grew up in a very liberal family where no one gaf about my sexual orientation I felt that there was something wrong with me as a teenager and I tried to "fix" it by dating boys. The notion that all women must at least in some way be attracted to men runs so deep. Reply

I remember her from when Maxim used to do the Hot 100 lists on tv (like a countdown special kind of) and she was interviewed at least once. Reply

Aw, I love this. I'm glad she's happy. And she's so gorgeous 😍 Reply

aww yay Reply

Oh yeah, I remember her SVU ep. She was that super-annoying girl Lainie who died of MRSA out of nowhere. Well, congrats! Denial can be so powerful; you can feel like you're going nuts trying to understand your own emotions. Glad she found happiness. Reply

Did she play a woman who was raped in her apartment building, only to then die from complications due to her rapist cutting her hand? Reply

Yup. And then it turned into a whole thing about the woman who witnessed it/saved her being targeted for being undocumented, etc, and it ended with Alex leaving to go work for women's rights in the Congo. :(((((( I mean, yay for that, but as a Cabot stan I was sad. Reply

Aww, well now we have Barba, so it isn't too bad. Except for the show now being shit and everything, but there's always next season :-) Reply

Wholesome content <3 Reply

Good for her. It must be hard to come out if your image depends on being available to guys. Reply

so happy for her!! <3 Reply

Aye Good for her Reply

she's so gorgeous omg... i was just watching the texas chainsaw massacre recently because it's on netflix Reply

Yas! Happy for her. I hate wedding crashes I feel like she must've played boobs in it. Reply

lovely. it can be really hard to come out in a society that doesn't want us to exist, so all the love to her and her girlfriend. 💖 Reply

