The Americans 5x13 (Season Finale) Promo - The Soviet Division SourceOne more episode until almost a year without The Americans. How are you feeling, ONTD? I'm sad!
I think in the US it's on Amazon Prime.
My friend is streaming it on stremio.
My heart breaks for Pasha. That poor kid. Phillip and Elizabeth have ruined so many lives over the years but seeing what they've done to Pasha has been the hardest to watch.