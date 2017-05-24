Not gonna watch the trailer cos I have about 4 episodes to catch up on but I'm already dreading the long break. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like I have to start this. What is the best way to watch from the beginning? Is it streaming anywhere? Reply

Thread

Link

It depends on where you live. I'm from Brazil and the first 3 seasons are on Netflix.

I think in the US it's on Amazon Prime.



My friend is streaming it on stremio. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And you should totally catch up before the last season starts next year! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's on Amazon Prime Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I get so angry when they talk about bringing Paige & Henry "home" Reply

Thread

Link

If Pasha dies (that poor kid), maybe Philip and Elizabeth will at least come to their senses about the delusional idea of forcing their kids to move to Russia? Reply

Thread

Link

Is it any more delusional than deciding to stay in the US at the risk of getting caught? I think there was a case in Canada, where the kids were sent to Russia after the parents were caught. So it's a lose-lose situation, where going back to the USSR seems the lesser of two evils. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link