I'm excited for this movie ngl



I also hope Zendaya's not playing Mary Jane. That character needs to rest. Give Blackcat a chance! Reply

Can they even use Blackcat in this? I'm behind on the ownership rights. Reply

Felicia is during the college years.



Do you want another out of order love interest like how they did Gwen? Reply

Right, blackcat and spider-man can be such an interesting relationship, but I think they're trying to make a blackcat/silver saber movie that's apart from this spider-man. Also i want to see if Zendaya can act before her being Blackcat Reply

they already attempted to impliment felicia last series, played by felicity jones Reply

I only just realized how whiny Peter's (tom's?) voice is Reply

I hope this is just a fun ass ride. that's all i want it to be, and what i need right now. Reply

That poster is embarrassing. Reply

I can't believe RDJ got himself that prominently featured lol. Reply

I'm not watching another trailer, I'm good. I'm sold on the movie Sony/Marvel, I'm watching. calm down. Reply

that poster is awful, everyone looks bad. Reply

"Graphic design is my passion." Reply

ROFL Reply

Everything about this is meh and I feel bad, because I'm rooting for Zendaya and Tom is a cutie. But...meh.



That poster is criminal. Reply

That poster is awful. I wish they would let Peter be an adult, we've seen high school Peter in like 3 movies it didn't need to be done again Reply

Wtf is that poster? Reply

That poster is so early 2000s. Reply

That poster cannot be real jfc. Reply

I wonder if Tom Hardy's Venom will crossover at any point Reply

I wish it would be heavy on the high school life, but adding Tony to everything doesn't bode well for my need of innocent cute high school flicks. Reply

I had to go to other (several) sources to be convinced that this is really the official poster.



W.T.F.? Reply

the poster is soooo bad but i actually wanna see this movie even tho i've never been into spiderman Reply

THIS LOOKS SO FUN.



That poster is awful but HAPPY IS IN THIS???



AND DONALD GLOVER?????



COME SOONER JULY. Reply

That poster is a real.....thing.



Oh my word. Reply

Having both Tony and the Iron Man suit seems like overkill but ok Reply

This looks so good (trailer) can't wait to watch the movie!



OP: let's go figure out how those web shooter combinations work. Reply

Ot kinda but demi's song is in like every other action packed trailer lol. She better be making $$$ off of these Reply

I can't believe I'm actually excited for this. Reply

This poster looks terrible omg Reply

Why must Tony Stark/Ironman be FRONT AND CENTER in every movie he's a part of, even when it's not his franchise? That poster looks like Ironman 5 feat. Special Guest Star Spider-man! Reply

That poster was a choice. But it's funny that they keep trying to convince the audience that Zendaya isn't Tom's love interest in the movie when they have her as part of the poster and her name is right there while Laura is nowhere to be seen. Reply

That still, That poster, so awful.



But I do hope the movie is decent. Reply

I really hope that's not the IMAX poster cus I started collecting them and that one is all sorts of yikes.

Ngl I am so excited for this movie. I loved this trailer and I can't wait. Marvel has me in the palm of their hand and I don't even care lmao Reply

The suit is cool. That poster is shit AND fuck you Tony Stark. Reply

Still mad that they are using Morales'story Reply

I kinda dig Confident in these trailers. Reply

Wat is that poster? Reminds me of those cookie cutter posters back in the early days of ps.



i can't believe i'm actually a bit excited about this movie. never really liked spiderman, but tom holland is actually pretty cute and likable. needs less tony stark tho. how much more money does rdj need? Reply

this is probably my favorite trailer. i'm so excited for this movie. Reply

so by putting zendaya on the poster, they're pretty much giving away that she's mj. wouldn't it make more sense for laura harrier to be on it since she's the "official" love interest? Reply

That's what I was thinking lol, she's obviously MJ if she's featured and not Laura. Reply

thats a really bad poster. i feel like ive seen too much of the movie, so im avoiding the trailer. Reply

Is that poster real or fan-art? It looks like some 9th grader who likes photo-shop realness. Also, why is Zendaya that featured if she's supposedly a small character in this (maybe for marketing)? Wouldn't Laura Harrier (the love interest) be more featured? I guess that does confirm that Z will play a big role in the upcoming films which is exciting.



Lmao I just answered my own questions but whatever. Reply

"But we have a Spanish quiz." lol That poster is a clip art mess.



Edited at 2017-05-24 05:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Such an amateur poster! ugh Stark is so big. Not a fan of this particular trailer either. Reply

