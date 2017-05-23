trágico Reply

make it stop Reply

ngl I'm very addicted to that top 3. Reply

lol same but i like i'm the one more than the bruno mars song Reply

whats the deal with I'm the One, that shit is so fucking catchy! Reply

Yes it is. Reply

Bieber is a fuckboy princeling but he makes bops. Reply

Delete delete delete Reply

que hino Reply

This nacada of a song Reply

Soy basura, I guess because I like it Reply

I love when spanish songs get #1 idgaf. Reply

*songs in spanish



Not the same thing Reply

my bad, i know he's puerto rican. Reply

Pasito a Pasito... Reply

Suave suave suavecito Reply

That's the best part of the song ! Reply

lmao my life has been so much better since I got aux functionality in my shitty little Subaru. I used to only be able to listen to the radio and the Top 10 would haunt me. I like Ed Sheehan but I never fucking want to hear Shape of You ever. again. Reply

My car is old so I pretty much only have radio until I get a new one. I've had to listen to CDs like some sort of savage Reply

my car is old so I'm stuck with radio but thank God I have a bomb af local radio station to save me from the Top 40 Reply

Is it safe to call it the song of the summer now? Reply

No. That is saved for 5H. Reply

Yup Reply

I hope so, just so the white girls who are only listening to a song in Spanish because of Bieber drive their surely racist parents up the wall. Reply

I live this song and I'm the one. Reply

Shape of crying in the club-- I died LOL. Mostly cuz it's 100% true. Probably why, even tho I hate her, I think the songs a bop cuz lbr SOY is a tune and a half Reply

This song has been amazing, idgaf Reply

I love im the one still and mask off goes off, that should be top 3 Reply

I love Despacito (not the version with Bieber tho), so I'm definitely here for this Reply

Ven prueba de mi boca para ver cómo te sabe

Quiero, quiero, quiero ver cuánto amor a ti te cabe

Reply

Despacito is trash and I can't believe that we as a society are letting it happen.



Edited at 2017-05-24 03:04 pm (UTC) Reply

I like the regular version of Despacito but can't even deny the way Bieber says Despacito is sexier than how Luis says it. I melt, I hate admitting that too. Reply

I expected a lot better from you tbh Reply

I know it's not on here but I just want to say I really hope that new version of Si una vez doesn't become a thing. I love a good remake or cover but that one annoys me. Reply

Maluma should of been on that track instead of Bieber but whatever, it wouldn't of gotten a #1 without a gringo, that's just how it is here. Reply

Disappointed it took Bieber for the majority of the US to care about this song but I'm not surprised. Reply

Perfect top 3 tbh Reply

