May 23rd, 2017, 10:50 pm itsalanisbitch DES PA CITO #1 on Billboard Hot 100 for Second Week 10. Malibu - Miley Cyrus7. Molly Percocet - Future4. Shape of Crying in the Club - Ed Sheeran 3. I'm The One 2. That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
Yes it is.
Not the same thing
Quiero, quiero, quiero ver cuánto amor a ti te cabe
Edited at 2017-05-24 03:04 pm (UTC)
Disappointed it took Bieber for the majority of the US to care about this song but I'm not surprised.