Stephen Colbert officially beats Jimmy Fallon

yessss, Jimmy is garbage Reply

good

Reply

excellent Reply

Poor Jimmy, he was only trying to have fun you guys! Reply

He's just a people pleaser! Reply

His sad and reflective photoshoot didn't work. Reply

lol fuck him. Reply

that first picture is sad keanu material Reply

lmfao so dramatic Reply

this profile did not help him at all. Reply

lmao Reply

congratulations king!

get them pizzas, team colbert Reply

oop!



It's bc people want truth right now and Jimmy is anything but that. Jimmy is a late night robot while Stephen is an actual authentic human.



Jay Leno had this problem too and I never understood why people liked him so much. He was such a fake asshole. Reply

he really is like a hyper robot



I dont think he is even capable of follow up questions Reply

I still don't believe Jay Leno to not be a discarded Muppet tbh Reply

Here was my gif anyway:



Ah shit, I submitted this

good Reply

Hell yeah! Reply

my god he is such a babe /shallow



my god he is such a babe /shallow

I enjoy his face too Reply

he gets better as he ages Reply

"I was just having fun". His ratings have fallen like the bookings at Trumps soho hotel. People are being laid off bc of a lack of guests.



Edited at 2017-05-24 12:16 pm (UTC) Reply

go on.... Reply

That sucks for the employees at his hotel. Reply

I preferred Stephen on The Colbert Report bc I don't find him naturally funny so the put-on persona worked for me but I watched the recent Daily Show reunion last night and it made me nostalgic and just <3 So I'm glad he's successful.



Jimmy, on the other hand, is absolutely insufferable.



Edited at 2017-05-24 12:17 pm (UTC) Reply

yay fuck jimmy Reply

aw King Henrik and the Swedish NT <3 Reply

godiwishthatwasme.jpg (either henrik or willy tbh) Reply

Look at that happy face <3 Reply

