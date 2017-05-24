Stephen Colbert officially beats Jimmy Fallon
#TheLateShow with @StephenAtHome has officially beaten #TheTonightShow with @jimmyfallon in the ratings. https://t.co/aEsUwMBacR pic.twitter.com/euHipffDzo— Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2017
As the TV season comes to a close, Stephen Colbert's ratings on "The Late Show" have officially beaten Jimmy Fallon's on the "Tonight Show".
This is the first time CBS has won late night since 1994-1995.
Colbert's ratings have soared since the election.
It's bc people want truth right now and Jimmy is anything but that. Jimmy is a late night robot while Stephen is an actual authentic human.
Jay Leno had this problem too and I never understood why people liked him so much. He was such a fake asshole.
I dont think he is even capable of follow up questions
Hell yeah!
Jimmy, on the other hand, is absolutely insufferable.
