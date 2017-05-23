veronica

Who won THE VOICE?!




Before the winner was revealed, all four finalists performed for the last time in special collaborations:




Lauren Duski (Team Blake) performed Better Man with Little Big Town
Jesse Larson (Team Adam) performed Shining Star with Cee Lo Green
Chris Blue (Team Alicia) performed Everybody Hurts with Usher
Aliyah Mouldon (Team Blake) performed Scars to Your Beautiful with Alessia Cara



A few previous contestants were also brought back to perform!

Mark Isaiah (Team Adam) performed Despacito with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
Brennley Brown (Team Gwen) performed If You Want It with Rascal Flatts
Hunter (Team Gwen) performed Don't Speak with Gwen
T Soul (Team Blake) and Vanessa (Team Alicia) performed You're the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me and If I Were Your Woman with Gladys Knight








So, this season's winner?!

FOURTH PLACE: [Spoiler (click to open)]Jesse Larson
THIRD PLACE: [Spoiler (click to open)]Aliyah Moulden
WINNER...[Spoiler (click to open)]CHRIS BLUE!!!!!!!!!!!!! I'm so happy right now!!!! But fans are already complaining that it was rigged and that Lauren or Hunter should have won...


