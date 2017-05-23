Who won THE VOICE?!

i've never even heard or seen any of these so-called winners from this show. Reply

I started to watch this show last season b/c of my mom lol so i have no idea how famous previous winners get, but I feel like a lot of them are country artists who I never pay attention to anyway



I really hope Chris can have a successful career because he's insanely talented

if chris's new single doesn't get radio play i'll be surprised tbh

the promo and attention being on the coaches and advisors hurts whoever ends up winning this thing.



that and the fact that it's on twice a year makes a winner even less appealing to the GP. Reply

same, but i also feel like most talent shows don't give winners much of a chance. its like with x factor - if they don't get a no.1, they get dropped instantly, and they don't necessarily get to do the type of music that they want to do.

Melanie Martinez has a successful pop career... And RIP Christina Grimmie, she was pretty successful as an independent pop artist.

she didn't win though, didn't even come close

Whattt, Blake or Adam didn't win?!



You know, I heard recently that Adam was complaining about the treatment of winners, that the record labels don't give a fuck and yet his ass stays permanently glued to that chair. Reply

I almost fell off the couch when Carson announced that Lauren didn't win, I thought she had it in the bag b/c of her iTunes sales.



I hope Chris doesn't get stuck with a shitty contract bc he deserves an amazing career :( Reply

it's an easy job and I'm sure he loves being the 'hot' one so why go anywhere? LOL

It still baffles me that someone so hideous with such a whiny voice is considered a sex symbol.

What a relief, I'm so glad it wasn't another white country singer. Well deserved, his last few performances have been really fun.

I have no emotional investment in any of these people - and neither do you - but I'm glad the person who performed with him was the person who lost first. Go choke NBC, I SEE YOU trying to reintroduce CeeLo to the public like he isn't a whole ass rapist! #YallAINTSlick

I could be wrong but I really don't think the contestants choose who they sing with.

Yeah, I think you're right - they made it seem like the collaborations were a surprise. Adam was stuck on the Cee Lo thing from the blind auditions; that exchange always made me uncomfortable bc Adam is like "I HEAR CEE LO IN YOUR VOICE!" and Jesse just chuckles uncomfortably and looks down. I wouldn't want to be compared to him, but then again I know he's a fucking asshole lol

if that is indeed the case then I retract my statement on him

Yeah, i was waiting for any comment that talked about ceelo because i was pretty sure he was a rapist pos but didn't remember if it was found not guilty or something. NBC is disgusting; all 99.98% of hollywood is when it comes to rape cases ugh

I think he settled out of court maybe? But then he went on to imply that he was led on or something else to insinuate that he indeed did it. What a disgusting waste of space! it certainly puts all the entitlement of his songs like 'Fuck U' into perspective.

Ugh. He is fucking gross. Literally a waste of space and a danger to society.

He wasn't charged due to lack of evidence. He was only charged with posessesing ecstasy. But he later admitted guilt in tweets.



On August 31, 2014 Green was criticised for tweets relating to his sexual battery court case. Two of his specific tweets regarding rape were "People who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!" and "If someone is passed out they're not even WITH you consciously! so WITH Implies consent". After sending a number of tweets on the topic of rape, he temporarily deactivated his Twitter account. He re-activated it a number of hours later, tweeting the following apology: "I truly and deeply apologize for the comments attributed to me on Twitter. Those comments were idiotic, untrue and not what I believe."[103] Reply

i had no idea about ceelo wtf

Details were just posted above you in this thread but yeah, that was why he suddenly disappeared from everywhere.

Smh I think Cee Lo was fired as a judge/coach for being a rapist, yet they still keep bringing him back as an advisor or for performances. NBC is disgusting.

nobody, there are no winners here

I legit thought Blake would win again. LAUREN HAD THE SALES. Whatever, let's hope he gets a decent contract.

I was going to embed a Shania tweet for you but now I can't find it dammit

What did Queen Shania tweet?

I found it!

HER HAIR COLOR! FIX IT SHANIA! FIX IT!

What is up with the audio balancing on these videos, NBC?!

I'm glad he won because he's really good, but the people that win usually disappear into thin air... I hope it's different for him.

THANK GOD! Justice for T Soul and Vanessa. Aliyah had NO business being the finals - I will never get her screeching Disney/Nickelodeon voice style out of my head. Jesse was okay but shouldn't have been there either, really. He's got a good voice but he's so boring.

Edited at 2017-05-24 04:30 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-05-24 04:30 am (UTC) Reply

Hunter is so disconnected. Even Gwen told him as much. He sings like he's scared to emote or some shit. Lauren is definitely on the right path to country stardom. I feel like Aaliyah might get picked up by Nick if she keeps trying.

Wait. How quickly do the seasons for this go by? I thought the Billy Gilman season finished like... month or two ago.

Nope, it's the same season but just finished tonight.

ahhhh i don't usually like shows like this but just started with the season with billy gilman



called chris winning from the blinds tbh he is phenomenal. like holy shit how did he not already have a career. Reply

I watched this season for Hunter tbh. I'll listen to his stuff when he releases an album...

I'm pleasantly surprised they didn't have a white country singer win again.

idk who ever wins this show

im shocked it has such a huge fanbase yet no1 gives a fuck about the contestants lol Reply

