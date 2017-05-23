Who won THE VOICE?!
One of them will be named #TheVoice tonight. Omgggg. #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/gOsQHcBXgQ— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2017
Before the winner was revealed, all four finalists performed for the last time in special collaborations:
.@Chrisbluelive and @Usher dedicate this performance of “Everybody Hurts” to anyone who may be struggling tonight. #VoiceFinale— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2017
Lauren Duski (Team Blake) performed Better Man with Little Big Town
Jesse Larson (Team Adam) performed Shining Star with Cee Lo Green
Chris Blue (Team Alicia) performed Everybody Hurts with Usher
Aliyah Mouldon (Team Blake) performed Scars to Your Beautiful with Alessia Cara
Sorry, Lauren performance isn't up yet... I will add when it gets posted
A few previous contestants were also brought back to perform!
Mark Isaiah (Team Adam) performed Despacito with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
Brennley Brown (Team Gwen) performed If You Want It with Rascal Flatts
Hunter (Team Gwen) performed Don't Speak with Gwen
T Soul (Team Blake) and Vanessa (Team Alicia) performed You're the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me and If I Were Your Woman with Gladys Knight
I'll add Hunter's when it goes up.
So, this season's winner?!
FOURTH PLACE: [Spoiler (click to open)]Jesse Larson
THIRD PLACE: [Spoiler (click to open)]Aliyah Moulden
WINNER...[Spoiler (click to open)]CHRIS BLUE!!!!!!!!!!!!! I'm so happy right now!!!! But fans are already complaining that it was rigged and that Lauren or Hunter should have won...
I really hope Chris can have a successful career because he's insanely talented
that and the fact that it's on twice a year makes a winner even less appealing to the GP.
You know, I heard recently that Adam was complaining about the treatment of winners, that the record labels don't give a fuck and yet his ass stays permanently glued to that chair.
I hope Chris doesn't get stuck with a shitty contract bc he deserves an amazing career :(
I have no emotional investment in any of these people - and neither do you - but I'm glad the person who performed with him was the person who lost first. Go choke
called chris winning from the blinds tbh he is phenomenal. like holy shit how did he not already have a career.
im shocked it has such a huge fanbase yet no1 gives a fuck about the contestants lol