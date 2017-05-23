Don't Believe Everything You Read: Drag Queens Defend Katy Perry Over Fake SNL Rumors

Fuck Katy Perry Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck Katy Perry [2] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shit all those receipts. great that they all had such great experiences on the show. Reply

Thread

Link

Miga, vc esta naquele grupo LDRV no face? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

conheço, mas não. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Não esperava LDRV no meu ontd hahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Were the drag queens hired by La Diabla to say otherwise? Were the drag queens hired by La Diabla to say otherwise? Reply

Thread

Link

someone will try it here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can I start that rumor? 😈 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They probably wanted in ha squad so they could bake gluten free, fat free, soulless cookies with the white she-devil. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's her way of getting back at Katy! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Somebody was definitely paid for some lies



There is vulnerability in her eye contact, respect in her handshake and power in her presence.

🙄🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow mess @ Noah Michelson Reply

Thread

Link

oop and a number of us were calling this in last night's post, glad that fool got called out Reply

Thread

Link

Noah Michelson is a Swiftie



Reply

Thread

Link

Katy is messy but I always find interesting and sad how ready we are to try and discredit female artists. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not saying she doesn't deserve criticism for her behavior over the years, but the last few months of non-stop hate have felt especially deliberate and calculated.



Edited at 2017-05-24 06:11 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I get that Taylor is ONTD's public enemy I really don't feel this so-called "hate" is calculated or deliberate. She's been acting a damn fool and people are simply responding to it. Her music along with her visuals have been a mess, her interviews have been disastrous, and, to top it off, she's been working with people who are well known homophobes. This is all in addition to making stale jokes about Britney's breakdown that happened ten years ago.I get that Taylor is ONTD's public enemy #1 , but I promise Kathryne's thirty something year old ass is not innocent or worthy of sympathy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spill the tea, Pearl's lost sister aka Scarlet Envy. Reply

Thread

Link

People will believe anything on the Internet and take it as fact.



This entire thing is messy af. What a big lie that spread



Edited at 2017-05-24 03:40 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder why this Noah Michelson person decided to publish all these lies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Attention and the theory that if you throw enough shit at the wall some of it just may stick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

http://worldofwonder.net/breaking-scand al-migos-refuse-perform-w-drag-queens-sn l-w-katy-perry/



They removed the article and the original tweet as well. (If you click it, it goes to a 404 NOT FOUND page lol)



Edited at 2017-05-24 03:54 am (UTC) They removed the article and the original tweet as well. (If you click it, it goes to a 404 NOT FOUND page lol) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The weird part about all of it is that people actually think Katy knows everything that's going on. She's a popstar, she got handlers to figure shit out for a performance. She probably told them what she wanted and they organized it, I also doubt she knew they were homophobes when she recorded the track. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People will believe anything that casts a person they don't like in a bad light. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ya'll always asking for receipts... lmao they exposed his lying ass



Edited at 2017-05-24 03:43 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

SMH Reply

Thread

Link





of course they're gonna defend Katy, they want to work dont they?!? Reply

Thread

Link

queen dorinda!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

None of this contradicts the claim though? The first person even says they weren't scheduled to be in that number and so they can't speak about the circumstances, and then goes on to say they signed a NDA so even if that did happen and they knew, they wouldn't be able to talk about it lol. The last person says they were the only queen featured in that number. That doesn't really help her case. I would assume that the negociations were worked out between Migos and Katy's people and not the queens themselves. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean they even said they can't speak for the other queens...and we already know Migos is homophobic.

Even if it's Katy's team, that's still her team Reply

Parent

Thread



Link











Yes, tell us all about her "character"



Edited at 2017-05-24 03:47 am (UTC) Yes, tell us all about her "character" Reply

Thread

Link

her and those grown woman hairs, SMH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The sad thing is how much this leaves out.



I dunno what exactly happened here but she shouldn't be working with migos imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thisthisthis ^ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol mte this changes nothing for me re: KP. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well yeah, none of this changes the fact that katy is racist trash nor that the migos are homophobes, just not in this particular instance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well it's not like we're trying to baptize her in this post. We know she's still racist and a shit person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link