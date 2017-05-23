Jay Asher (13 Reasons Why Author) Wants You To Know Selena Gomez Is Sweet and Sensitive

That's so sweet <3 Reply

she was right. we dont know what she does

oop

i find his face so disturbing. it just doesn't move like it's supposed to.

oop

I feel like celebs probably do this all the time but then the one time their charitable work is reported people bitch about how they could have done more

you can't win with some people

i think it's perfectly understandable for people to be critical or bitter towards people of a higher economic class in a time of such great income disparity, especially as celebrities seem to preserve their ridiculous wealth and comfort despite whatever actions you hear of them making. that highlights the small degree of sacrifice they make, and honestly, the net gain for such stories is usually firmly in the positive despite whatever detractors.



the following question that usually gets asked is "what do you expect? them to just give up their money?" and actually, yes lmao. i know it's a daunting prospect for any one person to do individually, but i do think that having people who are insanely wealthy is a problem in the first place. i don't think any person works hard enough to earn that place in life, sorry. i know a lot of people are really into ayn rand-esque laissez faire capitalism when it comes to the topic of celebrities' income and all that for some reason, but i think there are critiques to be had.

my point is that no one knows what the celebs are doing in private so criticizing them for something you have no information on is uninformed, pointless, and bitter

lol or they say they're only going it for PR purposes

aw thats sweet. its hard for me working w terminally adults idk if i could deal w dying children.

you talking about her caring act defeats the purpose of keeping it quiet...

I think Selena is a good person. An idiot, but probably a good person.

i like to make fun of her but i feel the same way

like she's trying to do her best and can't handle the backlash when she fucks up

Her boobs look great in your icon.

Has been invited by schools to speak about 13 Reasons Why, over the last 10 years



i mean guess this is what floats with kids these days but i hope they're bringing along someone who can actually speak on mental health bc this idiot clearly knows very little about it.

Mte. He is not a psychologist.

mte

I mean. good for her. very nice thing for her to do n impressive that it was kept quiet until this dude ran his mouth. still doesn't mean she hasn't done dumb things. doing good things is commendable but doing good things alone cannot constitute a sincere apology for bad things. you have to apologise for the things you've done wrong and not just hope that the good things pile up and hide everything else. idk.

What did she do wrong?

that was sweet of her

I'm really rooting for her, tbh. I went through substance abuse (mainly alcohol) issues when I was 18-22. At the time I was also (and still am) dealing with chronic health issues.



I realize she's made some questionable comments in the past, but I hope she's learning and trying to grow as a person. I admire how compassionate she seems...and her head is mostly in the right place. Idk, I just see a lot of my younger self in her and hope she succeeds. /csb

i 100% agree with you

I hope you're doing better. PM me if you ever want to talk, I mean it! :)

Kween

