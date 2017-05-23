Jay Asher (13 Reasons Why Author) Wants You To Know Selena Gomez Is Sweet and Sensitive
Jay Asher talking about Selena as a person and how she visited a child at a hospital but never talked about it ❤️ #GomezUpdate pic.twitter.com/BG9c4iWF7t— Selena Gomez News (@MyLifeIsSelG) May 19, 2017
Transcript: If your readers think she's a sweet, sensitive, and caring person, I guess that's not a secret. But here's a great example of that, which I've never spoken about publicly; a friend of mine is a nurse in another state. A child in the hospital where she worked didn't have long to live and absolutely adored Selena. I asked for the child's name and passed it along, knowing that the timing of Selena being in the area in the near future wasn't likely. She's also one of the busiest people in the world, and even though I knew she's a very caring person, it seemed like a big thing to ask. A short time later, my friend called to let me know Selena just left the hospital after spending some time there with her young fan. There was no press involved. In fact, she didn't even tell me she was doing it because it wasn't done for anyone but that one child.
Jay Asher Opens Up About His Friendship With Selena Gomez and '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 https://t.co/S7ockDqiKZ— Jay Asher (@jayasherguy) May 22, 2017
- Says about season 2, "the [story lines he wants to explore] are obviously Alex, Jessica, Tyler, and Bryce, but this has always been a story about some of the smaller moments being the most important, so I want to know more about everyone."
- The subject matter for 13 Reasons was inspired by a relative of Jay Asher's who attempted suicide when she was the same age as Hannah
- Clay is based on an actual person
- Has been invited by schools to speak about 13 Reasons Why, over the last 10 years
- Was approached by producers before and turned everyone down until Selena and Mandy (Selena's mom) approached him, "we talked for hours. In that time, they gave me absolutely no reasons to say no. They understood the story exactly as I understood it."
