Rita Ora Stole Cannes Film Festival's Red Carpet
A mesmerizing @RitaOra in ELIE SAAB Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 at the 70th anniversary of the annual Cannes Film Festival #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/RRhKGay7tx— ELIE SAAB (@ElieSaabWorld) May 23, 2017
- rita ora showed up to celebrate the festival’s milestone birthday at the palais des festivals on tuesday night
- the pop icon wore an embellished elie saab gown on the red carpet
- what is she doing there?
That thief!
please let it die asap
