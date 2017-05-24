Rita Ora Stole Cannes Film Festival's Red Carpet

Why does it feel like her dress was stolen from somebody else earlier this year? Like somebody has worn this ensemble before. Reply

That dress has been born and died a thousand times. Sheer beaded netting has been incorporated into the fabric of our universe at the expense of innovative and interesting evening wear. Reply

Lol I love this comment and mte Reply

lmao Reply

As gorgeous as Elie Saab's gowns are, they're all the same. Reply

Beyonce's Grammys performance dress from this year? Reply

That thief! Reply

girlboss netflix series ha influence Reply

She looks like the Queen of Dragons



Edited at 2017-05-24 03:06 am (UTC) Reply

Queen of the pigeons is more like it. Reply

lmao Reply

Lmaooooooo Reply

omg lmao Reply

nnnnnn Reply

jhggkjhg Reply

i thought she actually physically took the carpet with her bc that's how desperate she is Reply

I hate shoulder holes in clothes so fucking much Reply

Sometimes the rest of you is cold, but your shoulders are too warm. Reply

LOL i have a black sweater with holes in the shoulders, i love it bc it shows off my tattoos tbh Reply

i really fucking hate clothes that only have one sleeve Reply

I need this trend to die. Yesterday Reply

it makes no sense to me Reply

ME TOO Reply

I don't know anything about her but she looks beautiful Reply

this pic was in the cannes post she really doesn't need her own tbh Reply

it's not that great a dress. Reply

please let it die asap



So tired of the sheer dress trend

please let it die asap

This. It's like the new (repeated, beaten, dead and tired) prom dress. Reply

she looks gorgeous Reply

These sheer gowns are tacky dated. Looks like something Beyonce would wear. Reply

i thought this was ali from pretty little liars at first, lol. Reply

She seems like the type to put silverware in her purse at a dinner party. Reply

lmao Reply

lmaoo Reply

She's fighting capitalism! Reply

or someone who would literally steal a roll of the red carpet Reply

bitch Reply

Ngl, I read purse as pussy and let out an ugly laugh Reply

