DC's Justice League Dark loses its director
- Doug Liman is exiting Justice League Dark apparently for scheduling reasons - he's directing Chaos Walking for Lionsgate
Doug Liman exits the "Justice League Dark" movie https://t.co/0JDg9wwBEA pic.twitter.com/hXeyIcurM4— Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2017
- Justice League Dark will focus on a team of John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman, Zatanna, and Etrigan the Demon
- Scott Rudin is producing
source
so The Flash solo movie, The Batman, and this all don't have directors
DC needs to scrap most of their plans and rethink their life and their choices.
But TheBatman has a director. He came back.
and, just for discussion's sake: these films don't stay without directors for long. the problem with the DCEU is that they announce projects and directors arguably too soon. it's good for generating buzz but bad for the public perception of how things are going behind the scenes.
wonder woman lost its initial director and quickly gained an even better one and now we have a well-received, history making movie about to come out. zemeckis is all but signed on for flash, J.A. bayona is likely in for MoS2, and this guy muschietti is in the mix for JLD and seems much better suited to the material than liman.
I wouldn't mind if DC tried to get Michelle MacLaren for a different project.
me neither, but i sense that maclaren probably doesn't want anything to do with the DCEU or the accompanying tentpole grind.
suicide squad just sucked on its own merits
*they have done some weird,creepy uncomfortable things with the DCAU (the scene in Killing Joke with Babs and Bruce,and some weird shit with Slade and Tera in Judas Contract....)
Edited at 2017-05-24 06:57 am (UTC)