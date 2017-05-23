DC's Justice League Dark loses its director

Where's Black Orchid and Madame Xandu. Ofc we're only allowed one female character smh. I never got into JLD because I hate the New 52 and always will lmao but they'll find a new director soon. I'd love for them to reuse Patty. Reply

Thread

Link

patty's gonna be busy with wonder woman 2! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was gonna say enchantress but then i remembered they already fucked up that character Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let's be honest, this is never actually happening Reply

Thread

Link

This is the kind of movie that needs a more developed and established cinematic universe to really be successful, imo.



DC needs to scrap most of their plans and rethink their life and their choices. Reply

Thread

Link

Must be Tuesday.



But TheBatman has a director. He came back. Reply

Thread

Link





Studio is already looking for new director on JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK, with one source saying IT director Andy Muschietti is on the list. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) May 24, 2017





and, just for discussion's sake: these films don't stay without directors for long. the problem with the DCEU is that they announce projects and directors arguably too soon. it's good for generating buzz but bad for the public perception of how things are going behind the scenes.



wonder woman lost its initial director and quickly gained an even better one and now we have a well-received, history making movie about to come out. zemeckis is all but signed on for flash, J.A. bayona is likely in for MoS2, and this guy muschietti is in the mix for JLD and seems much better suited to the material than liman.



Edited at 2017-05-24 03:17 am (UTC) ah, the difference between getting your movie news from ontd vs getting it from fanboysand, just for discussion's sake: these films don't stay without directors for long. the problem with the DCEU is that they announce projects and directors arguably too soon. it's good for generating buzz but bad for the public perception of how things are going behind the scenes.wonder woman lost its initial director and quickly gained an even better one and now we have a well-received, history making movie about to come out. zemeckis is all but signed on for flash, J.A. bayona is likely in for MoS2, and this guy muschietti is in the mix for JLD and seems much better suited to the material than liman. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I'm a DC fan :P Yeah I saw Andy Muschietti's name in the Deadline article after but Variety hadn't mentioned him.



I wouldn't mind if DC tried to get Michelle MacLaren for a different project. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fan and fanboy are two completely different animals!



me neither, but i sense that maclaren probably doesn't want anything to do with the DCEU or the accompanying tentpole grind. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanna see this happen. I need to watch the animated movie too Reply

Thread

Link

at this point they should just wait to see how JL and aquaman do before they start anything else. Reply

Thread

Link

Yet another group film with characters most people aren't attached to or even familiar with because they werent introduced with their own solo film first? jesus its like DC wants to fail. Reply

Thread

Link

well, i mean... the same is true for guardians of the galaxy?



suicide squad just sucked on its own merits Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Guardians of the Galaxy was the solo film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow I never heard of this I thought it was animated and was confused by the comments 🙊 I had no idea Zatanna was coming to the big screen?!?! omfg 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

I watched the animated movie of JLD and I hated it lol. They sidelined Zatanna like crazy and her whole hippie-ish persona seemed totally out of character. I also don't understand the deal with Black orchid - like, why couldn't have she been a member too? Bleh. Reply

Thread

Link

this guy dropped out of Gambit too lol. is he just jumping from one ill fated superhero movie to another Reply

Thread

Link

Flops Reply

Thread

Link

honestly just watch the animated one. DC's animated universe is leaps and bounds above the cinematic imo.*

*they have done some weird,creepy uncomfortable things with the DCAU (the scene in Killing Joke with Babs and Bruce,and some weird shit with Slade and Tera in Judas Contract....) Reply

Thread

Link

Swamp Thing? I kinda would like to see that ... especially if his theme song is the same one from the old animated series. Reply

Thread

Link

That's solveable, the important question is if Matt Ryan is playing Constantine Reply

Thread

Link

Hey, I'm still looking for a summer gig. Reply

Thread

Link