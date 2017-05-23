furiosa pic

DC's Justice League Dark loses its director

- Doug Liman is exiting Justice League Dark apparently for scheduling reasons - he's directing Chaos Walking for Lionsgate
- Justice League Dark will focus on a team of John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman, Zatanna, and Etrigan the Demon
- Scott Rudin is producing

so The Flash solo movie, The Batman, and this all don't have directors
