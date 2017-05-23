YESSS RASHAD AND EMMA I'M SO HAPPY!!!



Also lmao karma at Val getting third! He stole that freestyle from Strictly. Same song, style, and concept.



I'm fucking TIRED of Valentin and his same tactics every fucking season aka always acting as if he's in love with whoever he gets as a partner and then forget about their existence once the show is over. I'm glad people are starting to see just how fake he is. Reply

His showmances with Kelly and Janel were the worst. Didn't Janel break up with her boyfriend for him and then after the show ended they were supposed to go on tour, but she dropped out last minute and never talked to Val again? Reply

This reminds me so much of how DWTS was 5-10 years ago. Is that how Strictly typically is? I need to try to watch it.



I didn't really like that freestyle for Normani any way. I guess it was really recent, but something like her jazz routine would have been absolutely perfect. And Val always does something to ruin the freestyle. Why did there need to be kids? lol. Reply

RASHAD WON! EMMA FUCKING WON! LIFE IS BACK TO NORMAL! Reply

OMG. I was going to through a fit if David Ross won! MY PRAYERS WERE ANSWERED AND RASHAD WON.



THOUGH I VOTED FOR NORMANI AND RASHAD!



I am just happy Emma has won! Reply

was this a surprised? Reply

Personally, I was somewhat surprised. I thought it would be a close race between Normani and Rashad. Reply

suprised yes. it was either normani or rashad. but david being top 2. Reply

For Normani and Val coming in 3rd. Reply

I was shocked. My three were Simone, Rashad, and Normani. I really assumed Normani was going to win but I'm happy with Rashad winning. Reply

This was the final 3 I wanted/expected. Like I said elsewhere, I don't think David deserved to be in the finals, but I can't be too mad about it because he really is a charismatic guy and he was a lot of fun to watch. Better him than Nick or B*nner. Reply

syphilisdiller Shout out toand Cubs Nation for pulling out a damn miracle and getting David to second place, I was SHOCKED. Normani deserved it more, but I can't be too mad, David seems like a great dude. Congrats guys! Reply

He didn't deserve it. He should have been kicked off weeks ago. Reply

Lmao I love this. Reply

I made a similar face. Reply

same Reply

Short one is upset and the other two are annoyed/mad, I love it Reply

same lauren and dinah...same. Reply

I'm SO SO happy with Rashad and Emma winning! I was really rooting for Normani, but both his dances last night were excellent. I was really nervous for a brief moment though.



Normani in 3rd though...tbh, I think the freestyle, while really gorgeous, lost it for her. David had all the baseball fans, plus a fun-to-watch freestyle. Her jazz(?) dance last week was more exciting than last night. Reply

While I would have preferred Normani to win I'm just glad David didn't. I couldn't agree with you more everything they did last week insured that they didn't stand a chance with america, from the catsuit to the freestyle. I was re-watching the Jazz number and that would have been a way better choice. But her freestyle should have been young and fun. That what would have gotten votes.



But I do like Rashad and Emma, they really wanted it and deserved it too. Reply

Val really messed up with last night's dances. He wasn't putting enough content in hold all season and Normani's ballroom dancing was weak. He should of worked on the basics like dancing in hold since the beginning. And the catsuit for the quickstep just exposed the technical flaws more. The lack of body contact, bent knees, faulty footwork. And the choreography was not great, too much running around and high kicks instead of actual footwork. And ironically he made the freestyle a vienesse waltz with lots in hold. It's like he made every actual assigned dance a freestyle, but the actual freestyle a vienesse waltz with some lifts. Plus, it's annoying that his freestyle was unoriginal and that he basically stole it from Strictly. Reply

Normani still has a job and will go down as one of the best celeb the show ever had



the other two stay unemployed Reply

Well David is retired so... Reply

I mean, he's not 70 yo Reply

its just a dance competition tho. lol Reply

FUCKKKKKK THIS SHOW. This is why i never watch this garbage.



I am now a for life Normani stan. She just got done so dirty. Mediocre ass men smh Reply

I'm shocked Normani came in 3rd. I thought for sure she was going to win but I am happy it was Rashad because he deserved it too.



P.S. can I just say I'm so thirsty for Alan, if he isn't a pro next season I will rage. Reply

He better be a pro next season! Reply

omg this is so embarrassing, my local news led with Rashad's win since he's from my area. They had a watch party at Liberty University and J*rry F*llw*ll Jr. was like "I guess this dispels the rumor that Baptists don't dance!" Get the fuck off my screen, demon. Reply

the fact that he went to Liberty says enough for me Reply

I think he went there more for the football opportunities tbh. He got pulled out of public school and into the private school Liberty runs to get his grades up so he could play football. I don't think he's really "one of them," as it were. Reply

He originally was going to Pit but transferred to Liberty to be closer to his dad after he had his legs amputated. He talked about it on the show. Reply

fucking right, the epitome of "not today, Satan". Reply

That was the absolute best of the night. Reply

i'm curious if she'll do troupe stuff. how often are they used? do they have to be involved week to week or is it just a huge group that they pick from when they're available? i know a lot of her closest friends seem to dance on the show a lot (and were involved in the finale), so i could see her popping up with them in the future if it's not a huge commitment Reply

I'm still so mad Heather got eliminated so early. Reply

Oooh this is so good!

I think Witney is so pretty for some reason. Reply

1Same! Like, I think her bod is killer, and sometimes her face hits this angle and its out of this world Reply

Witney is amazing when she puts in the effort Reply

I'M SO HAPPY! They really deserved it. After Heather was eliminated, I didn't want anyone else to win. Reply

Heather predicted the final 3. She said it would be Rashad, Normani, and David lol. I'm so glad Rashad won! Heather said he and Emma were the last to leave rehearsals and were the hardest works. And in the finale they said he rehearsed 362 hours, which was 100 more hours than Normani and David. Reply

Heather was rooting for the winner team and that's why I followed her lead. Reply

