Who WON DWTS Season 24?
Normani and Val
David and Lindsay
Rashad and Emma
God, having a 3.5 hour finale between last night and tonight was sf unnecessary.
Are you happy with the results?
[My Reaction]
Also lmao karma at Val getting third! He stole that freestyle from Strictly. Same song, style, and concept.
I didn't really like that freestyle for Normani any way. I guess it was really recent, but something like her jazz routine would have been absolutely perfect. And Val always does something to ruin the freestyle. Why did there need to be kids? lol.
THOUGH I VOTED FOR NORMANI AND RASHAD!
I am just happy Emma has won!
Normani in 3rd though...tbh, I think the freestyle, while really gorgeous, lost it for her. David had all the baseball fans, plus a fun-to-watch freestyle. Her jazz(?) dance last week was more exciting than last night.
But I do like Rashad and Emma, they really wanted it and deserved it too.
the other two stay unemployed
I am now a for life Normani stan. She just got done so dirty. Mediocre ass men smh
P.S. can I just say I'm so thirsty for Alan, if he isn't a pro next season I will rage.
I think Witney is so pretty for some reason.