Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel sing "What I've Been Looking For" after 10 years

more like 11 1/2 years.... :o Reply

good lord. when did we get so old? Reply

it's time for them to move on from hsm tbh

It's time for you to move on from ONTD, tbh. Reply

wow what a clever answer that was and what the fuck did i ever do to you? Reply

leave her alonw Reply

I'm sure they'd love to but it's not like they got dozens of jobs they're passing up for this, lol, gotta stay relevant somehow...I guess Reply

Who was here for HSM during ONTD FFAF movie night? Reply

My wife and I entertain ourselves dancing and singing this song to our dogs. Their little butts shake and it's about just the cutest fucking thing you'd never expect out of two rottweilers lmao. Reply

So weird. The other day I was wondering what happened to Lucas Grabeel, and then this pops up.



He had by far the best voice among the four imo. Reply

you mean five? or are u not including zac? Reply

Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay and Ryan Reply

who is the other one? Reply

I forgot Corbin, lol. Reply

He was in Switched at Birth, which just ended not too long ago. Reply

HSM will always have a special place in my heart because it bonded me to one of my former best friends. I miss him a lot. Reply

why former? Reply

I still listen to HSM, and Cheetah Girls, and that one song from the Lizzie McGuire movie Reply

hey now? This is what dreams are made of? Reply

this is what dreeeaaaaaaaaams are made of Reply

I was at s drag show a few months back and the last queen danced to This Is What Dreams Are Made Of and I lost my shit Reply

I still listen to Aly & AJ on Spotify... Reply

I had a huge crush on Lucas back then.. Reply

Fun. I always liked Lucas Grabeel's "Go the Distance" on one of the Disney Mania cds.



See this is why I always hated Disney mania, like these songs are already perf...why you doing all these edits???



Tbh, I bet if he had just done this straight it would have been KILLER Reply

if he did it straight up the way michael bolton did it or the way most male singers have done it, it would have been phenomenal. Reply

I liked Disney Mania. Can You Feel the Love Tonight by S Club 7 was pop ballad perfection! Reply

Seriously. The edit here was so unnecessary Reply

underrated disney song "go the distance" Reply

Omggg thank you for posting it! I didn't know his version of the song and I love it



Edited at 2017-05-24 06:04 am (UTC) Reply

Why the boring version tho Reply

This is so sweet tbh



Wouldn't have guessed they hated each other back then damn lol Reply

Sharpay/Ryan songs were always the best. The Troy/Gabriela ones tried it but nah. Also, I Want It All was so much fun too.



For the longest time I thought his last name was Gabriel.



Also just finished the video and her voice sounds oddly out of place, as if Ashley recorded her vocals separately... which wouldn't surprise me, tbh.



Edited at 2017-05-24 03:34 am (UTC) Reply

breaking free and I don't dance are the best hsm songs tbh Reply

cute Reply

