[movie] ww:stevetrevorbae

Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel sing "What I've Been Looking For" after 10 years



It's been a decade since High School Musical graced their presence into pop culture. Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel do a new twist to "What I've Been Looking For" during Ashley Tisdale's Music Sessions.

Do you still listen to the HSM soundtrack?

SOURCE: 1
Tagged: , , ,