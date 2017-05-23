Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel sing "What I've Been Looking For" after 10 years
It's been a decade since High School Musical graced their presence into pop culture. Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel do a new twist to "What I've Been Looking For" during Ashley Tisdale's Music Sessions.
Do you still listen to the HSM soundtrack?
He had by far the best voice among the four imo.
Tbh, I bet if he had just done this straight it would have been KILLER
Wouldn't have guessed they hated each other back then damn lol
For the longest time I thought his last name was Gabriel.
Also just finished the video and her voice sounds oddly out of place, as if Ashley recorded her vocals separately... which wouldn't surprise me, tbh.
