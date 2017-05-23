May 23rd, 2017, 10:41 pm helyanwe89 iZombie 3x09 Promo Source Tagged: izombie (cw), television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1515 comments Add comment
I mean the point of the character is to be extra af so if that's not what you're looking for in a dramedy then I'm unsure what to tell you.
Edited at 2017-05-24 03:59 am (UTC)
Was Logan from V Mars the lieutenant at the end?
Liv has been super over the top these last few eps, and now she is acting all dumb ruining questioning with witnesses. They need to tone her down like how she used to be.
And her and major just had all these feelings and emotions I get that he's human now but they aren't eve going to talk they are instantly going to be like yeah let liz date your friend like they didn't just have sex the other day.