Haven't seen the episode, but I really like this show. Glad it got renewed! Reply

the lead actress & character is the most annoying in all tv history. Reply

that's a bit much

I mean the point of the character is to be extra af so if that's not what you're looking for in a dramedy then I'm unsure what to tell you. Reply

REALLY enjoying Liv's incarnations this season, they aren't as sad as the previous seasons. Reply

I found the "Finn Vincible" Liv incredibly annoying but she was really good at the end of the episode, though the next episode looks really filler-y considering everything that happened (and everything did happen) in the last one. I'm so excited to see more of Jason Dohring!!! Love how he's done his character so far, and he looks goooood.



Edited at 2017-05-24 03:59 am (UTC)

Damn I thought the FBI lady was the one who killed the little kid, I was wrong!



Was Logan from V Mars the lieutenant at the end?



Liv has been super over the top these last few eps, and now she is acting all dumb ruining questioning with witnesses. They need to tone her down like how she used to be. Reply

it wassss Reply

next week's ep is going to either be really awesome or really cringe-y. Reply

I love the titles for the episodes so much Reply

I can't take it anymore. Rose needs to suck it up and bleach and cut her hair. Or they need to take half of their budget to invest in a decent wig for Liv. It's just distracting at this point in the series Reply

logaaaaaaaan Reply

i wish they would make liv tan and get a wig so they could do without the distracting zombie make up. it looks so bad and cakey in some scenes. Reply

haven't seen this episode yet but just watched last week the writing was really bad. I hate how she has none of her own personality and how over the top the brain personalities are.



And her and major just had all these feelings and emotions I get that he's human now but they aren't eve going to talk they are instantly going to be like yeah let liz date your friend like they didn't just have sex the other day. Reply

