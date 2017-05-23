May 23rd, 2017, 08:40 pm secretlytigress Pretty Little Liars 7x16 Promo source Tagged: pretty little liars (freeform), television - freeform, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1616 comments Add comment
Mona remains a queen.
I only made it 3 or 4 episodes I to "Uber A" and just couldn't. These comments have me tempted to try to watch though ... or at least find some episode summaries to read lol
I want Spencer's wardrobe.
the baby plot pisses me off more than anything. Emily pissed me off. girl come ON.
Also this is the 2nd time ezrA has belittled what these girls have gone through.