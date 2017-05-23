i bet Caleb the daddy of Emily and Alison's baby. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Emily/Ali storyline is so stupid and boring. I feel like skipping their scenes every time they're together.



Mona remains a queen. Reply

Thread

Link

not only is it boring, it's a shitty excuse for LGBTQ+ rep. basically forcing Allison to have "Emily's" baby so they can be together...you can't get more plot devicey than that. plus it's just gross. Allison was forcefully impregnated and Marlene King is trying to act like this is ~romantic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just couldnt after the first 3 episodes. 7 years and I quit. I'll watch the finale when it airs. Reply

Thread

Link

I only made it 3 or 4 episodes I to "Uber A" and just couldn't. These comments have me tempted to try to watch though ... or at least find some episode summaries to read lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Somebody get me a run down on what happened? Didn't watch, to busy watching Iris West save the day. Reply

Thread

Link

So... that was definitely Spencer's twin, right? Reply

Thread

Link

That was definitely my impression Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's what I thought Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait, what'd i miss? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that hair looks good on Troian Reply

Thread

Link

ugh Aria was such an asshole in this episode. ha true colors coming thru!



I want Spencer's wardrobe.



the baby plot pisses me off more than anything. Emily pissed me off. girl come ON. Reply

Thread

Link

Emily and Ali 4 life Reply

Thread

Link

this episode was boring & i basically only care about spencer Reply

Thread

Link