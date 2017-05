🚨 Hailey Baldwin Walking Post 🚨 + Her Latest Cannes Outings & Looks

Why is this a post Reply

WHO IS SHE?! Reply

She's such a POS. Why does she have stans Reply

I'm a POS so I tend to stan POSes Reply

I thought this was a celebrity website.

She's more popular on SM than most big name actors these days. Times a changin Reply

she has the appeal of a brick wall Reply

Hey she's more like stucco or a beige carpeted floor.

Brick walls are valued in city neighborhoods. Reply

Sometimes I forget not everywhere uses brick for buildings. But that weird wood siding and stuff mobile homes use. Seems like it'd blow away. Reply

Queen of sitting still on beds and staring at walls patiently waiting Reply

lmaoooo Reply

That interview will forever haunt me, like sis couldn't turn on the tv or something? Reply

omg looool Reply

LMAO Reply

These celebspawn are so boring Reply

worse yet, they look bored Reply

I wonder how bad it feels to be friends with all these popular successful models, and be Hailey. Like, she's a JCPenney catalog model compared to most of her friends (whether they deserve the praise they get is another story but they still get it) Reply

she wishes she was as talented or as cute as a catalog model tbh Reply

I think she's maybe a step above Sofia Richie and Sarah Snyder, so she has that. Reply

How the fuck did Sarah Snyder get so popular? Is her only claim to fame dating Jayden? Reply

Parent

she's at least pretty. imo her face is what Bella Hadid wanted hers to be Reply

Never knew we had Hailey Baldwin stans on ONTD or is it I never noticed until now lol Reply

must be nice to be white. Reply

I like Kendall's look Reply

i look at the "popularity" of hailey and sofia richie (and basically all the nepotism clan they're with) and just think... why are we letting this happen?! Reply

does sofia richie even do anything? i know hailey at least pretends to be a model Reply

sofia does the same i think. something about her "fame" just bugs me. it's probably the ties to justin... same with hailey. why do these girls have such awful taste on top of everything else? Reply

I do not understand how this girl has fans...??? It would be different if she were at least interesting..? Reply

Rather liberal use of the sirens there, OP. Reply

They are obligatory for walking posts. Reply

op no, there are bad models that you can stan for that at least half way compelling or attractive. you don't need to stan for this. Reply

MTE. Sis, you are better than this! Reply

Am I though? Am I really? Reply

lol Reply

did you make a voice post? Reply

Working on it!! it's still on :( it started an hour later tonight! Reply

