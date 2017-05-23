Cannes 70th Anniversary Event
Former Best Actress Palme D'Or winners Emmanuelle Bercot, Isabelle Huppert, Juliette Binoche, Elodie Bouchez, Emilie Dequenne and Berenice Bejo
Former Best Actor Palme D'Or winners Mads Mikkelsen, Benicio del Toro, Christoph Waltz, Vincent Lindon and Benoit Magimel
Former Palme D'Or winners Jane Campion, Ken Loach, Michael Haneke, Costa-Gavras, Cristian Mungiu, Nanni Moretti, David Lynch, Bille August, Claude Lelouch, Roman Polanski, Jerry Schatzberg, Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina, Laurent Cante
Un Certain Regard Jury - Uma Thurman, Karlovy Vary, Karel Och, Belgium director Joachim Lafosse, French actor Reda Kateb.
The main competition Jury for the 70th Cannes Film Festival - Will Smith, Gabriel Yared, Agnes Jaoui, Park Chan-wook, Jessica Chastain, Pedro Almodovar, Fan Bingbing, Maren Ade, Paolo Sorrentino
Mexican entertainers director Alfonso Cuaron and his partner Sheherazade Goldsmith, director Guillermo del Toro, cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, actors Diego Luna, Gael Garcia Bernal, Salma Hayek and her french husband Francois Henri Pinault
Raoul Peck and Celine Sallette
Christina Chiriac and Abel Ferrara
Adele Exarchopoulos and Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci
Donald Saunders, Liv Ullmann
Agnes Varda
Claudia Cardinale
Jessica Chastain
Fan Bing Bing
Shu Qi
Monica Belucci
Marion Cotillard
Charlize Theron
Catherine Deneuve
Nicole Kidman
Elle Fanning
Diane Kruger
Kristin Scott Thomas
Tilda Swinton
Naomi Campbell
Laetitia Casta
Liu Wen
Barbara Palvin
Guan Xiaotong
Ashley Benson (?)
Rita Ora (??)
Source: Getty
Liu wen is so gorgeous.
I really like Elle Fanning's dress! looks like a monet. Fan Bingbing and Charlize's outfits are disappointing. Nice to see Barbara Palvin. I thought her career died
And Adele gave birth already??
Wtf is Ashley Benson doing there? Who is her sponser/pimp? Why isnt she on the yacht?
I love that Ade wore a suit. She always looks so chill on every red carpet, I love it.
I think I've seen enough floor-length medieval sleeves at this festival to last the rest of my life.
for a second I was like why isn't adele with the actresses... but then i remember she won a palme and not an actress prize
Why does Charlize look so blah in every one of these posts? She's stunning, it's bumming me out.
Juliette Binoche is my favorite (probably of the entire festival)
Edited at 2017-05-24 04:03 am (UTC)