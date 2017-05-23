Cannes 70th Anniversary Event

ISnt Adele E pregnant? I can't tell 😱

Liu wen is so gorgeous. Reply

Thread

Link





Landed with the best A post shared by adeleexarchopoulos (@adeleexarchopoulos) on May 23, 2017 at 7:52am PDT I think she gave birth already. Her stomach looks pretty flat here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I thought she was still pregnant but I went to her instagram and her stomach is flat. Maybe she gave birth already Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Yeah she looked like this one month ago and now she's had the baby and flat already. amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn whaaaaat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't think she was that far along Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG @ my baby Shu Qi showing up at Cannes. I follow her on instagram but didn't realize she was there



I really like Elle Fanning's dress! looks like a monet. Fan Bingbing and Charlize's outfits are disappointing. Nice to see Barbara Palvin. I thought her career died Reply

Thread

Link

Bless Rita's omnipresence. Reply

Thread

Link

That aint Riccardo Tisci LOL is it?!

And Adele gave birth already??



Wtf is Ashley Benson doing there? Who is her sponser/pimp? Why isnt she on the yacht? Reply

Thread

Link

she's there for Loreal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I LOVE WHAT CHASTAIN IS WEARING. She looked stunning, like an Oscar statute.



I love that Ade wore a suit. She always looks so chill on every red carpet, I love it. Reply

Thread

Link

liv ullmann is a fucking goddess Reply

Thread

Link

truth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always think she's dead for some reason. Why doesn't she make movies anymore? the Academy would soooo throw a make up oscar her way of she did. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ShuQi, my forever queen Reply

Thread

Link

So Close is so ridiculous and fun :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The gold gown is really flattering on Jessica Chastain. I think I like Elle Fanning's floral gown, but it's hard to tell with that camera angle.



I think I've seen enough floor-length medieval sleeves at this festival to last the rest of my life. Reply

Thread

Link

Elle has literally been killing every look at Cannes so far, this event really fits in with her angelic/ethereal/floral style imo, I love it. If I could steal anyone's Cannes' wardrobe it'd be hers. Reply

Thread

Link

Is neils schneider on the UCR jury? he's looking fine on the far right of that pic



for a second I was like why isn't adele with the actresses... but then i remember she won a palme and not an actress prize Reply

Thread

Link

I don't really like any of these dresses.



Why does Charlize look so blah in every one of these posts? She's stunning, it's bumming me out. Reply

Thread

Link

This is the best Jessica C. has looked in Cannes this year



Juliette Binoche is my favorite (probably of the entire festival) Reply

Thread

Link

I hope Almodovar casts Jessica in one of his movies <3 Reply

Thread

Link

lol @ the one question mark by Ashley Benson's name and the 2 by Rita Ora's name



Edited at 2017-05-24 04:03 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

That photo of Ashley Benson looks like that effect you use to make things appear way smaller Reply

Thread

Link

Diego & Gael! Reply

Thread

Link

Liking most of the dresses. No to Celine, Christina and Latetia Reply

Thread

Link