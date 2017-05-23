veronique 2

Cannes 70th Anniversary Event






Former Best Actress Palme D'Or winners Emmanuelle Bercot, Isabelle Huppert, Juliette Binoche, Elodie Bouchez, Emilie Dequenne and Berenice Bejo



Former Best Actor Palme D'Or winners Mads Mikkelsen, Benicio del Toro, Christoph Waltz, Vincent Lindon and Benoit Magimel



Former Palme D'Or winners Jane Campion, Ken Loach, Michael Haneke, Costa-Gavras, Cristian Mungiu, Nanni Moretti, David Lynch, Bille August, Claude Lelouch, Roman Polanski, Jerry Schatzberg, Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina, Laurent Cante



Un Certain Regard Jury - Uma Thurman, Karlovy Vary, Karel Och, Belgium director Joachim Lafosse, French actor Reda Kateb.



The main competition Jury for the 70th Cannes Film Festival - Will Smith, Gabriel Yared, Agnes Jaoui, Park Chan-wook, Jessica Chastain, Pedro Almodovar, Fan Bingbing, Maren Ade, Paolo Sorrentino



Mexican entertainers director Alfonso Cuaron and his partner Sheherazade Goldsmith, director Guillermo del Toro, cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, actors Diego Luna, Gael Garcia Bernal, Salma Hayek and her french husband Francois Henri Pinault


Raoul Peck and Celine Sallette


Christina Chiriac and Abel Ferrara


Adele Exarchopoulos and Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci


Donald Saunders, Liv Ullmann


Agnes Varda


Claudia Cardinale


Jessica Chastain


Fan Bing Bing


Shu Qi


Monica Belucci


Marion Cotillard


Charlize Theron


Catherine Deneuve


Nicole Kidman


Elle Fanning


Diane Kruger


Kristin Scott Thomas


Tilda Swinton


Naomi Campbell


Laetitia Casta


Liu Wen


Barbara Palvin


Guan Xiaotong


Ashley Benson (?)


Rita Ora (??)

Source: Getty
