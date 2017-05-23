Waitress fired for hooking up with Orlando Bloom
-Vivian Ross, 21, a waitress at a London hotel, told a friend that a "night of incredible sex" with Orlando Bloom was worth losing her job over.
-The two hit it off when he was promoting his film Unlocked in London. She was pouring drinks for him, and that's when they noticed the "electricity" between them.
-She met up with Bloom later that night at Chiltern Firehouse restaurant and hotel, and he invited her back to his five-star suite for drinks.
-Bloom left early the next morning for an interview, but she stayed in his bed, where a manager at the hotel found her, one of her friends said.
-Ross then received a text for "fraternizing with clients."
-Bloom reportedly called her and apologized for her firing.
ONTD, ever hook up with a celeb and get fired over it?
It seems like ppl dont realize it said she left with him after her shift ended. She clocked out. She was done. Period. It isn't like she pranced off while she was on the clock to get that D.
I took the check remark to mean severance pay.
5 star hotels have seriously high standards for their staff. It's ridiculous, especially for how little most of us made.
I was shy at the time. He still follows me but has a girl now
that and Jay-Z's dick being so big it could "blot out the sun"
The job I'll be starting next month will likely involve some interaction with celebrities and I had an odd dream about it a couple of weeks ago. In the dream, I arrived for my first day and the very first thing my brand new supervisor told me was that the absolute number one rule I must follow was that I could not, under any circumstances, have sex with any of the celebrities I'd be working with. My dream boss said this in a tone of voice that suggested it had been a big problem in the past. My subconscious seems to think that this job is going to be far more interesting than it really will be.
I used to work with a lot of actors, and there were lots of young women in my office and we had our 'favourites' among the client list, the young male actors especially upped their flirting game to get more attention from the assistants (in terms of their priority in our workload). One of my favourites has started to be in really big films so he'll be out of my league entirely now. It would have been a huge no-no to have sex with any of them, but flirtings all fine, it's part of the industry. ;) Hope the jobs does end up being as interesting as you hope.