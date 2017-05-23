Waitress fired for hooking up with Orlando Bloom

I hope there's a check for her Reply

Thread

Link

Why should there be? To make her a prostitute?



Edited at 2017-05-24 01:33 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

huh? A severance pay?



It seems like ppl dont realize it said she left with him after her shift ended. She clocked out. She was done. Period. It isn't like she pranced off while she was on the clock to get that D. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if the hotel has a policy that employees aren't supposed to do this, or at least not on hotel grounds.



I took the check remark to mean severance pay. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lots of hotels have policies that workers can't stay at the hotel they work at and that might have been the grounds for her termination. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yikes that sucks Reply

Thread

Link

I'm confused as to how this is a fireable offense... Reply

Thread

Link

Hotel employees aren't allowed to do anything in hotel rooms unless they've booked it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The article said it was for fraternizing with a guest but he's a fucking consenting adult! Who cares? And in regards to your reason, the room is paid for it's not like she snuck into a free room. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

women aren't allowed to have sex. or pleasure Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

maybe the manager assumed she was supposed to be working at that time/the next day when she was found in his bed? it kind of seemed like he barely knew who she was, which is weird. (although i guess hotels do hire a lot of staff) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the same way most businesses have policies about stuff like this? cause if she fucks a guest and it goes sour the guest wont want to come back there and when the guest is wealthy af it could be an issue not to mention if it got out the reputation of the place would be questioned? It has nothing to do with whether or not he's a consenting adult. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Really? If I was fucking a client, my boss would've given me the boot in a second. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A lot of hotels, especially high-end ones, have rules against that kind of thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every hotel I worked at included a no fraternization rule in our employee handbook. At my last hotel, we weren't even allowed in the rooms. Like, ever. Unless you were working. I had my mom staying one weekend, and I had to meet her in the lobby because if I were caught in her room I could be fired.



5 star hotels have seriously high standards for their staff. It's ridiculous, especially for how little most of us made. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this seems like it would be a common policy among businesses that want to "protect" wealthy clients/patrons Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because then how can a hotel know for sure if the staff is just having fun or are having sex for pay? It seems like a lot of hotels/spas have policies to avoid anything that can associate them as a place were prostitution takes place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've worked in hotels and we weren't allowed to have sex with guests while they're staying at the hotel and certainly not in the hotel. two people (a guy and a woman) got fired for this exact thing. i myself conducted my sexual relations away from the hotel so they couldn't tell lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i worked in a hotel - not even a high end hotel - where we basically weren't even allowed to be on the premises if we weren't on duty. no eating in the restaurant, no drinking in the bar, nothing. it always struck me as a fairly commonplace thing...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how did the manager find her in his hotel room Reply

Thread

Link

Groupie stories?? Reply

Thread

Link





#iknowbitchiwaswatching I miss those groupie posts! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember the one on Loki being good at "eating the box", which still cracks me up. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

NEVER FORGET Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The sex was maja Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

those were the days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could've and should've fucked this movie director who was in my dms. /opportunist

I was shy at the time. He still follows me but has a girl now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

YES! fuck those posts were fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll never forget hurts like Satan Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the sex was maja will forever be in my mind



that and Jay-Z's dick being so big it could "blot out the sun" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol that one post about a groupie that went to a hotel to hook up with Diddy and then they were hooking up and then he started speaking in some African language and this huge dude came out of nowhere and then Diddy and the African dude starting hooking up

(ALLEGEDLY)

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

come for onika. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You don't shit where you eat, gurl. Reply

Thread

Link

No ~ragrets Reply

Thread

Link

i used to work at a country club when i was younger and people would hook up with the members, and even each other, all the time and it would always cause a lot of drama. no one ever got fired for it but i can understand why a boss wouldn't like it. Reply

Thread

Link

In my movie theater we're all hooking up with others. It never caused a problem. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What? Why he didn't wake her up? Who leaves a stranger in their hotel room and leave the place just like that?? Reply

Thread

Link

he had to leave for an interview but she didn't want to leave yet so she stayed? at least that's how i read it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah that's how I read it too, but who does that?? He was staying there and left her stay with his stuff? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I bet the source for this was Livian Boss. Reply

Thread

Link

I've never been fired over it ;) Reply

Thread

Link

Get dat sneaky dick! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get some, bitccchhh!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the only thing sadder is her taste level Reply

Thread

Link

I hooked up with a minor celebrity once, but I didn't get fired for it. :)



The job I'll be starting next month will likely involve some interaction with celebrities and I had an odd dream about it a couple of weeks ago. In the dream, I arrived for my first day and the very first thing my brand new supervisor told me was that the absolute number one rule I must follow was that I could not, under any circumstances, have sex with any of the celebrities I'd be working with. My dream boss said this in a tone of voice that suggested it had been a big problem in the past. My subconscious seems to think that this job is going to be far more interesting than it really will be. Reply

Thread

Link

It's probably a policy, but funny dream!



I used to work with a lot of actors, and there were lots of young women in my office and we had our 'favourites' among the client list, the young male actors especially upped their flirting game to get more attention from the assistants (in terms of their priority in our workload). One of my favourites has started to be in really big films so he'll be out of my league entirely now. It would have been a huge no-no to have sex with any of them, but flirtings all fine, it's part of the industry. ;) Hope the jobs does end up being as interesting as you hope. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know how at college, they always brought someone famous once a semester/year? some girl at my school hooked up with G-Eazy after he performed at my school. He went out to the bars, she seduced him and then bragged about it to basically everyone on campus. She was on the swim team lol Reply

Thread

Link