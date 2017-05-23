carly rae jepsen - boy problems 2

Waitress fired for hooking up with Orlando Bloom


-Vivian Ross, 21, a waitress at a London hotel, told a friend that a "night of incredible sex" with Orlando Bloom was worth losing her job over.
-The two hit it off when he was promoting his film Unlocked in London. She was pouring drinks for him, and that's when they noticed the "electricity" between them.
-She met up with Bloom later that night at Chiltern Firehouse restaurant and hotel, and he invited her back to his five-star suite for drinks.
-Bloom left early the next morning for an interview, but she stayed in his bed, where a manager at the hotel found her, one of her friends said.
-Ross then received a text for "fraternizing with clients."
-Bloom reportedly called her and apologized for her firing.

