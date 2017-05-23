Oooooomg



Can we get the original cast back and just pretend the second one never happened?

Lol I loved the second one

Haha I've been obsessed with the first one since I was 11 and seen it at least 100 times, but I've never even been able to get through the second one.

For whatever reason when Cameron Diaz rides the bull in the opening scene and shouts "I'm good at the bull no!?" has stuck with me and I quote it ALL the time. People are like "that's obscure don't expect us to get that". But...I do expect it, I expect the best and I'm not apologizing for it.

I loved the 2nd one. Demi was great.

Dat beach scene was iconic tbh

The second one was so fun! Otherwise, I agree. Just bring back the original (film) three!

no, I want to finish that narrative and for creepy thin man to somehow be alive

ONTD, who would you cast?



Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Taraji P. Henson.



NO MORE WHITES!

Uh

Lucy Liu though

ONTD, who would you cast



not jlaw

Lucy Liu

Flip. Your Goddamn. Hair.

Icon!



flip your god damn hair

Sweet.



I dunno who I'd cast, hopefully not the automatic Margot Robbie casting lol.

It'll be Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and someone random

I do not want a Pitch Perfect and Charlie's Angels shared universe lol

oh god no

*Margot Robbie

janelle monae is all i want on the list.

Omg yeeees she'd be amazing!

I'd like to personally thank you for blessing this world with this idea.

Yes. I'm still pressed she's not Domino.

I know I'm going to hate the whole cast. 🙄

Elizabeth looks amazing! She doesn't age.

Looks her age to me

who asked for this?

They'll end up casting Amy Schumer, JLaw, and Emma Stone

Oh noooooo

Haha perfect!

Delete this

Nope lol noooope

Yes Emma Stone got to fill the Asian quota somehow.

lol the studio wishes tbqh



Edited at 2017-05-24 04:42 am (UTC) Reply

Emma, Tilda, and Scarlett tbh

Amy Schumar please and thank you

I want the OG movie Angels back though.

Yesssssss

Cuteeee

iconic trio <3

The first two with the original cast was so much fun tho. They had great chemistry together.

"Yasss another reboot!" said no one.

Unless the women are WOC, I don't care.

Same

True

basically

