New Charlie's Angels movie coming summer 2019
- Elizabeth Banks will be directing and producing the Charlie's Angels reboot
.@ElizabethBanks' #CharliesAngels reboot gets summer 2019 release date https://t.co/7RN5y5qnwj pic.twitter.com/HtD5ID3daG— Variety (@Variety) May 23, 2017
- release date is June 7, 2019
source: 1
ONTD, who would you cast?
Can we get the original cast back and just pretend the second one never happened?
Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Taraji P. Henson.
NO MORE WHITES!
Lucy Liu though
not jlaw
flip your god damn hair
I dunno who I'd cast, hopefully not the automatic Margot Robbie casting lol.
Unless the women are WOC, I don't care.