Morrissey goes on xenophobic rant following Manchester attack

he gets shittier by the day, it's incredible.

he's always racist AF

Who is he?

Lead singer of The Smiths, I grew up listening to them so the realisation that he's an utter piece of garbage has always stung.

English musician. One of the members of The Smiths. General asshole all around.

ngl I'm a smiths fan but I love this comment. he's a fucking piece of racist shit basically

Lol he speaks the truth about a suicide bombing that was inspired by extreme Islam and he's racist? Ya'll are too much.

shut the fuck up, morrissey.

He would. He's a horrible person.

Eat a vegan dick, Morrissey.

dude what did vegans do

lol he's just very notoriously a hardcore vegan, refuses to perform if the venue is not vegan enough for him etc

No surprise, he's scum.

messy as usual.



i'm assuming the OP of that Ariana post deleted cause they couldn't take the heat?

What post?

A photo of Ariana being taken by paps after the attack, and how the OP claimed it was classless while making a post about it.

Parent

someone posted photos of ariana getting off the plane

maybe they just thought better of it, or the mods did

Lol good. OP was a hypocrite.

good. i wish it hadn't been posted at all.



Edited at 2017-05-24 12:50 am (UTC)

oh good, i'm glad it was deleted.

Cantona > Morrissey



Eric Cantona asked us to share this message to the people of Manchester. #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/v08yi79vrq — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 23, 2017

He's always been such a racist piece of shit. I can't even say I'm surprised. And I'd love to know why these ignorant fucks never like to point out that these terrorists are often homegrown when they wanna talk about immigration.Cantona > Morrissey

that was so lovely of him <3

eric, I've always loved you

Exactly! These attacks aren't usually carried out by foreigners (obviously there are exceptions), it more often people that get radicalized in the Western country.

Le Roi <3

he's such an embarrassment

good find, OP

Manchester stands together. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 23, 2017

Trash. Johnny Marr remains the only member of The Smiths that actually matters.

Moz has always been a fucking mess and Johnny's always been the opposite. Bless him.

god bless johnny, the only good thing about the smiths

Truly. And his solo stuff is lovely:

Sat next to him in the cinema once, a blessing once I realised it was him. Too scared to say a word still lol.

LBR, Johnny was the main reason The Smiths' music was so good.

Johnny is fab and always makes me feel better when I listen to them. it's a shame morrisey is such a known name when really Johnny Marr should be just as popular

Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims.

Tell that to Jox Cox and her family, dickhead.

I think the post got deleted but I wanted to reply about your sister <3 that is fucked up what the media did and nobody should go through that.

Thank you, bb <3 <3 It was definitely a crazy few weeks, but she made a mostly full recovery and I now have two perfect nieces. Silver linings are rare in this world but when you find one it's always special.

MFTE

In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private.



Funny how he doesn't say it outright either.

