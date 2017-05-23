Morrissey goes on xenophobic rant following Manchester attack
Morrissey took to Facebook today to share some of his thoughts on the Manchester attack.
Celebrating my birthday in Manchester as news of the Manchester Arena bomb broke. The anger is monumental.
For what reason will this ever stop?
Theresa May says such attacks "will not break us", but her own life is lived in a bullet-proof bubble, and she evidently does not need to identify any young people today in Manchester morgues. Also, "will not break us" means that the tragedy will not break her, or her policies on immigration. The young people of Manchester are already broken - thanks all the same, Theresa. Sadiq Khan says "London is united with Manchester", but he does not condemn Islamic State - who have claimed responsibility for the bomb. The Queen receives absurd praise for her 'strong words' against the attack, yet she does not cancel today's garden party at Buckingham Palace - for which no criticism is allowed in the Britain of free press. Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says the attack is the work of an "extremist". An extreme what? An extreme rabbit?
In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private. Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims. How easy to be unafraid when one is protected from the line of fire. The people have no such protections.
Morrissey
23 May 2017.
Source: Facebook
i'm assuming the OP of that Ariana post deleted cause they couldn't take the heat?
Edited at 2017-05-24 12:50 am (UTC)
Cantona > Morrissey
Tell that to Jox Cox and her family, dickhead.
Funny how he doesn't say it outright either.
how about idk instead of blaming and ostracising one group of people we could, for once, examine the causes of these problems, and try understand why they keep happening?