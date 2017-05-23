Tommy Dewey on nudity in 'Casual': "At this point, I'll drop trou for anything"
- Tommy Dewey (The Mindy Project, Code Black) joked that he "did a lot of squats this season just to keep pace" with newly added Chace Crawford, who bares his own backside in the new season. Crawford will have a recurring role.
- Judy Greer (Arrested Development, Jawbreaker, Married) also joins the cast as a love interest for Tommy's character, Alex.
- Dewey and costar Michaela Watkins have a running joke where they see who had the most closed set days in a given season. Dewey won the first time around, but Michaela is the likely contender for the new one. He adds: "First season, I carried the burden. At this point it’s old hat. I’ll drop trou for anything."
- Dewey co-wrote an episode this season with Watkins.
Just a reminder for ONTD's four fans that the new season started airing on Hulu today.
Judy Greer is amazing and I am psyched she's gonna be on the show!
i love the emotional aspects of the show. they're so fucking realistic.
tbeh, more dicks, asses and gay sex in the media and books would be great and iconic in our time/generation/era etc. just something exciting and worth of clutching pearls lol. Thanks <3
Edited at 2017-05-24 05:15 am (UTC)