Tommy Dewey on nudity in 'Casual': "At this point, I'll drop trou for anything"

I enjoy this show but also I kind of hate all of the characters? Idk man it's conflicting Reply

Thread

Link

I feel the exact same way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find the characters more interesting than really likable. And I'm strangely attracted to Alex despite how much of a mess he is emotionally. Maybe it's because when it comes down to it, he loves his family so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those are my favourite kind of shows- like Always Sunny, Togetherness, Transparent (not all really, but it's easy to get annoyed with them). Real people! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't wait to start watching! Reply

Thread

Link

Choke me. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler ] The funeral paternity reveal tho!? How can their mom be so cruel? I'm on episode 2.... Reply

Thread

Link

YASSSS. I love this show so much. And I am here for any naked dude on any show, tbh.



Judy Greer is amazing and I am psyched she's gonna be on the show! Reply

Thread

Link

I've never heard of this show. I thought it was called "Casual Nudity" for a sec. Is it good? Reply

Thread

Link

very good! The characters aren't always relatable but they're beautifully cynical and it's just well-written, well acted. Love Michaela. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Michaela too - ever since Trophy Wife Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



she's the absolute best, criminally underrated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She only had a recurring role in it, but she was great in New Adventures of Old Christine, too.



Edited at 2017-05-24 12:54 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like this show, but always forget about its existence. Excited for this new season. Reply

Thread

Link

thanks for the reminder, i dig this show. didn't love some of what happened last season but it's still a good show to chill out to at the end of the day Reply

Thread

Link

I have loved him since The Mountain. Reply

Thread

Link

Was that the CW (WB?) show with Penn Badgley on it? I don't remember anything about it except that I liked it and the band The Exies was on it at one point lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP!!!!! Your Rhydian Vaughan icon is very nice! Reply

Thread

Link

shit i need to catch up STAT



i love the emotional aspects of the show. they're so fucking realistic. Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea the show was back. I'm excited! Reply

Thread

Link

Idk him but he's hella cute tho and I like his scruff lol.



tbeh, more dicks, asses and gay sex in the media and books would be great and iconic in our time/generation/era etc. just something exciting and worth of clutching pearls lol. Thanks <3 Reply

Thread

Link

i loved s1, but i dont have hulu anymore so i haven't been able to keep up with it. Reply

Thread

Link

Valerie carries this show. And as flawed as she is, I can't help but root for her. Reply

Thread

Link

superboy VERY surprised this isn't apost, no shade to the OP Reply

Thread

Link

oh my i haven't finished season 2. I better get on this asap. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved him as Angus' brother on Code Black.



Edited at 2017-05-24 05:15 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link