Tommy Dewey on nudity in 'Casual': "At this point, I'll drop trou for anything"

  • Tommy Dewey (The Mindy Project, Code Black) joked that he "did a lot of squats this season just to keep pace" with newly added Chace Crawford, who bares his own backside in the new season. Crawford will have a recurring role.

  • Judy Greer (Arrested Development, Jawbreaker, Married) also joins the cast as a love interest for Tommy's character, Alex.

  • Dewey and costar Michaela Watkins have a running joke where they see who had the most closed set days in a given season. Dewey won the first time around, but Michaela is the likely contender for the new one. He adds: "First season, I carried the burden. At this point it’s old hat. I’ll drop trou for anything."

  • Dewey co-wrote an episode this season with Watkins.



Just a reminder for ONTD's four fans that the new season started airing on Hulu today.
