I like it, it's better than selena's new song Reply

Thread

Link

These lyrics are savage.



Here for it tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

mte like i almost peaced out but that chorus is brutal!!! why aren't you dead yet yaaasss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol right?! amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dang, all this from the girl who sang We Are Monster High.



She looks like Megan Fox, props to not looking like every other Instagirl out there! Reply

Thread

Link

im screaming @ these lyrics Reply

Thread

Link

i like it! i just googled her up because i don't really know who she is and she's only 18! Reply

Thread

Link

i really like this omg Reply

Thread

Link

idek what i was expecting from a song titled "dead" but i kinda really like it lol. also, she's really pretty. Reply

Thread

Link

what happened w her and biebs? didn't he 'scout' her or something? Reply

Thread

Link

they're still friends. she's signed to Def Jams, which is the same label as Bieber's Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ah cool. how come it took so long for her to get music out? iirc she was signed at 13?

why do i know this shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's released previous songs. Melodies came out in like 2014 but no EP or album release yet lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh oop. ty for the info, sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is she still dating the only one of that viner crew who is cute? Reply

Thread

Link

yup pretty sure they're still together Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jack something I think? Yeah I think they're still together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My gym played "Melodies" by her once and its forever stuck in my head Reply

Thread

Link

i'm going to allow this. Reply

Thread

Link

I used to think her voice was slightly awful but it's def grown on me, still not my favourite but she's improved a lot imo.



I find her so gorgeous though, her Instagram is 🔥. She seems so nice and sweet with her fans too.



Edited at 2017-05-24 02:12 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

YAAAS!! my fuckboi ex just texted me telling me he missed me so of course this is my new amthem!!lmao Reply

Thread

Link