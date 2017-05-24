29 Storylines From TV Shows That Pissed Everyone Off



3

Dan is revealed as Gossip Girl.



About: Gossip Girl follows the lives of privileged teenagers on the upper east side. Serena Van Der Woodsen is a blonde and beautiful socialite, Everyone knows Serena. Blair Waldorf is Serena's best friend but it's always about Serena not Blair. Nate Archibald is Blair's boyfriend but ever since Serena came back from boarding school Nate has been acting strange? Chuck Bass a rich and arrogant person. Daniel Humphrey a loney boy from Brooklyn, NY who nobody knows. Follow the lives of this guilty pleasure show.

Storyline: Dan reveals at the end of the series that he was Gossip Girl from the beginning for a way for him to win Serena by writing himself into the Upper East Side.

19

Izzie having ghost sex with Denny on Grey's Anatomy.



About: A Medical-Based drama centered around Meredith Grey, an aspiring surgeon and daughter of one of the best surgeons, Dr. Ellis Grey. Throughout the series, Meredith goes through professional and personal challenges along with fellow surgeons at Seattle Grace Hospital.

Storyline: Izzie start to have 'ghost' sex with Denny, it was later revealed that Izzie only hallucinates Denny because she have brain tumor.

Ross and Rachel&apos;s back-and-forth relationship on Friends.

Ross and Rachel's back-and-forth relationship on Friends.



About: Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay are all friends, living off of one another in the heart of New York City. Over the course of ten years, this average group of buddies goes through massive mayhem, family trouble, past and future romances, fights, laughs, tears and surprises as they learn what it really means to be a friend.

Storyline: Ross and Rachel finally gets together in season 2 and in season 3 they break-up. After that they basically get on and off during the whole show until season 10 were they ''finally'' gets together again.

28

Landry and Tyra in Season 2 of Friday Night Lights.



About: In the small town of Dillon, Texas, one night matters: Friday Night. Eric Taylor has recently been hired as the head football coach for the Dillon High School Panthers, the town's pride and joy. Friday Night Lights displays the stress that the town gives the high school players to win, and the hope that the team gives to a small town, and how a team has its low points, its high points, and how they come together as a team on their way to victory.

Storyline: Landry kills and hides the body of a man who attempted to rape Tyra, leading to a romance between the two. Eventually, guilt builds within Landry and he confesses. Charges are not pressed, and they basically got away with killing a guy.

The last season of How I Met Your Mother.

The last season of How I Met Your Mother.



About: A father recounts to his children, through a series of flashbacks, the journey he and his four best friends took leading up to him meeting their mother.

Storyline: The entire season was about Barney and Robyn getting married and we finally get to meet the mother (Tracy). Yet in the last episode Barney and Robyn gets a divorce and Tracy dies.

