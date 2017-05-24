29 Storylines From TV Shows That Pissed Everyone Off
Dan is revealed as Gossip Girl.
About: Gossip Girl follows the lives of privileged teenagers on the upper east side. Serena Van Der Woodsen is a blonde and beautiful socialite, Everyone knows Serena. Blair Waldorf is Serena's best friend but it's always about Serena not Blair. Nate Archibald is Blair's boyfriend but ever since Serena came back from boarding school Nate has been acting strange? Chuck Bass a rich and arrogant person. Daniel Humphrey a loney boy from Brooklyn, NY who nobody knows. Follow the lives of this guilty pleasure show.
Storyline: Dan reveals at the end of the series that he was Gossip Girl from the beginning for a way for him to win Serena by writing himself into the Upper East Side.
Izzie having ghost sex with Denny on Grey's Anatomy.
About: A Medical-Based drama centered around Meredith Grey, an aspiring surgeon and daughter of one of the best surgeons, Dr. Ellis Grey. Throughout the series, Meredith goes through professional and personal challenges along with fellow surgeons at Seattle Grace Hospital.
Storyline: Izzie start to have 'ghost' sex with Denny, it was later revealed that Izzie only hallucinates Denny because she have brain tumor.
Ross and Rachel's back-and-forth relationship on Friends.
About: Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay are all friends, living off of one another in the heart of New York City. Over the course of ten years, this average group of buddies goes through massive mayhem, family trouble, past and future romances, fights, laughs, tears and surprises as they learn what it really means to be a friend.
Storyline: Ross and Rachel finally gets together in season 2 and in season 3 they break-up. After that they basically get on and off during the whole show until season 10 were they ''finally'' gets together again.
Landry and Tyra in Season 2 of Friday Night Lights.
About: In the small town of Dillon, Texas, one night matters: Friday Night. Eric Taylor has recently been hired as the head football coach for the Dillon High School Panthers, the town's pride and joy. Friday Night Lights displays the stress that the town gives the high school players to win, and the hope that the team gives to a small town, and how a team has its low points, its high points, and how they come together as a team on their way to victory.
Storyline: Landry kills and hides the body of a man who attempted to rape Tyra, leading to a romance between the two. Eventually, guilt builds within Landry and he confesses. Charges are not pressed, and they basically got away with killing a guy.
The last season of How I Met Your Mother.
About: A father recounts to his children, through a series of flashbacks, the journey he and his four best friends took leading up to him meeting their mother.
Storyline: The entire season was about Barney and Robyn getting married and we finally get to meet the mother (Tracy). Yet in the last episode Barney and Robyn gets a divorce and Tracy dies.
What tv-storyline do you get annoyed by??
That and Lost still piss me off. Also Battlestar Galactica's ending.
Joss Whedon is a horror
That storyline plus what was done to Cordelia in general has angered me since middle school. Fuck you, Joss.
Also every single that JJ didn't wrap up in Alias.
the cast of Alias deserved so much better
In retrospect, I'm not sure there's anything about Angel that doesn't piss me off.
Way to be anticlimatic.
Passions was so terrifyingly bad that we used to take shots to it in the middle of the afternoon skipping our courses and holing up in the dorm.
Like the first time Blair slept with Chuck, fine, it was hot even though he was a sexual predator. But the fact that it led to an ~OTP~ UGH. I'm still pissed about it.
Dan and Blair would've been an amazing thing to portray if the writers hadn't half-assed it.
And by the time Blair was with Dan she didn't feel so much like the bully from the first season, so I dunno how people can like her more with that rapist, who continually brought out the worst in her. Like... banishing someone from a city?! For something that wasn't even her fault? Come the fuck on....
um... no, lmao. Blair was fucking abused by that piece of seabass, I hate when people think they're otp~~~
Dan/Blair should've been end game.
I also have weird taste, because I thought her wardrobe in those seasons was everything.
-supernatural should've ended after dean went to hell
-friday night lights is prob my favorite show ever but ia about the s2 murder
This show got sour really fast.
I don't even remember what we're supposed to be solving anymore, I can't wait till I can binge (always so much better) the last season and then I will never see it again.
On a more recent show, the existence of Mon-El and his relationship with Kara completely derailed Supergirl s2.
The fucking tease of Aurora/Mulan on OUAT and then THEY NEVER WENT THERE
the worst plot on GG was Chair most specifically that time Chuck pimped Blair off to his uncle for a hotel
or when she was happy with Dan and told her mom Chuck devastates her and Dan makes her feel safe and then she ends up with Chuck
ugh
I didn't watch the last season but I will never get those five seasons of my life back
Other bad plots:
-Anything Jaime Lannister-related post season three of GoT
-Anything Kim Bauer related in the first three (four?) seasons of 24
-Chakotay/Seven of Nine on Star Trek: Voyager
-Benson being terrorized by Pornstache on Law & Order:SVU
Still a whiplash but easy to ignore lol
And I agree about Chakotay/Seven of Nine, I remember being like wtf when it happened...