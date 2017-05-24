29 Storylines From TV Shows That Pissed Everyone Off

The finale of HIMYM fills me with such rage and contempt that I would genuinely spit on Thomas and Bays if I met them. Reply

I feel you.



That and Lost still piss me off. Also Battlestar Galactica's ending.

With the BSG finale there's always a part of me that thinks "Maybe it's good, and I just don't get it"

Lost pissed me off so bad I sold all my Blu-Rays and now pretend the show never existed oop. I also never want to see the name Damon Lindelof anywhere ever again.

I liked how essentially the entirety of fandom/everyone who ever watched that show hated the finale. No one liked it in the slightest so I really wonder what they were thinking when they wrote it.

It angers me how they spent that WHOLE SEASON on the one fucking wedding day, then had a season's-worth of storylines in the finale. It just baffled me how fucking stupid they could be with that.

i didn't even watch the show past season 3 but i still tuned into the finale for some reason. it was so awful and i felt SO bad for fans who stuck with it all those years.

the finale of himym is a masterclass in how to flush any character/story development you made down the toilet

Ugh I hated last season with a passion, WTF with spending a whole season with a wedding storyline and then 5 minutes of the mother, just to give Ted the kids he wanted and then kill her

To pile on to the hate - Another thing that disgusted me was how the ending implied that this WHOLE entire series, which is literally titled "HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER" is about a man telling his children an incredibly involved story that was ultimately about how he wanted to be with a woman they had known all their lives and who he had known and loved before meeting their mother...He initially tells them that it's a story about meeting THEIR OWN DEAD MOTHER but it's really about another woman?? I'd be pissed if I were them.

Yep, it's like they suddenly lost all memory of what character development and narrative are.

Angel seasons 3 and 4. Mostly 4.

oh my god Cordelia fucking Connor



Joss Whedon is a horror Reply

He really is. Also, the season 3 finale should have been the end of regular cast member Connor. Like, have him come back for one or two episodes to wrap his story up. Even Vincent kartheiser said his character lost any kind of excitement after the finale.

queen cordy deserved so much better :(

I won't even rewatch most of that bullshit.

I loved Gina Torres in season 4 of Angel tbh

PREACH

I don't have a problem with season 3 but season 4 is just garbage. I'm doing a rewatch and I'm still stunned that no one realized Cordy wasn't herself. Like, no one noticed she lost all of her wit and charm? How did Connor fall in love with that?

i never watched season 4 cuz season 3 pissed me off so much...i also know that it all went to shit anyways.

I went to a convention years ago to see Charisma and someone asked what her least fave storyline was (idr what she said) and she asked the audience what ours was and it was an immediate almost unanimous "connor..." and she was like "no no thats not fair!" and none of us were having it lmao. The groaning was hilarious.

The whole Connor storyline (and the Connor/Cordelia mess) made me feel like I had been kidnapped and taken to fucking Quor'toth. What a mess that was.

I'm still angry about the Connor/Cordelia mess

is it really that bad? i've been watching angel recently (just began season 2, still sad about doyle :(), i was a massive buffy fan when i was younger, but for some reason never watched past season 1 of angel. reading these comments i'm worried about what's gonna happen lol.

ia. I never rewatch them. I pretend they don't exist tbh

The OC: Johnny and Marissa were the absolute worst



Edited at 2017-05-23 10:46 pm (UTC) Reply

that was the first thing i thought of as well. i was so glad they killed marissa, she and her boy drama dragged the show down so much

lol yea I hated his character which made me sad bc I loved that actor back then.

Yeah, I thought he was cute, but that story was terrible.

Mte

THE WOOOORST

I just rewatched recently and I had completely forgotten how BAD it was. He drove me crazy.

That whole season was awful lol. One thing after another lol.

the show got better when she died. too bad it got cancelled. :/

Is Connor's storyline on Angel here? If not this list can go screw.



That storyline plus what was done to Cordelia in general has angered me since middle school. Fuck you, Joss.



Also every single that JJ didn't wrap up in Alias. Reply

I cosign all of this!

Alias was the birth of my JJ Abrams hatred lol, he clearly had no fucking idea what he was doing and I've held a grudge ever since, then he went and pissed on Star Trek

the cast of Alias deserved so much better



the cast of Alias deserved so much better Reply

this this this

JJ can't keep track of anything. Bitch comes up with shit and then runs off

Alias was amazing until the 3rd season (although I never liked the tone shift after the super bowl episode

i will never not be bitter over what joss whedon did to cordelia

In retrospect, I'm not sure there's anything about Angel that doesn't piss me off.

Parent

I watched Angel with my husband (for the first time) last year and yeah I fucking hated that storyline. I adored Cordelia... she deserved so much better.

Parent

i can't believe alias gave us jack bristow and irina derevko as the most bamf parents ever and it delivered seasons 3 - 5. like, wtf.

Parent

Heroes from the season one finale and onward



Way to be anticlimatic. Reply

lol oh yes when the legendary Japanese samurai was a white dude, Tom Cruise realness

literally went to the source to check that incest storyline from dexter was in there, i will generally stick with tv shows even when the quality drops but that really tested me

oh and i realise that this will be wildly unpopular but i don't think the himym ending was awful tbh, i quite liked ted/robin and it was pretty obvious that they were always going to be endgame

Parent

get out.

Parent

I didnt think it was awful either, it made sense to me, they just went the wrong way about it, I think.

Parent

omg so many people are mentioning things I forgot. the Dexter incest storyline was fucking WRETCHED. of all the brother/sister dynamics on tv theirs felt so realistic and then...

Parent

omg yes the dexter/deb thing. i can't believe there are people that legit shipped it??? AND they're deb fans!

Parent

I've never cringed harder at a tv show in my life!

Parent

That pissed me off!! From that point to the end

Parent

Yeah, I pushed through season 5 even though it was torture, and I actually enjoyed season 6 enough (religious killers are interesting to me idk) but then they pulled that Deb/Dexter shit and I checked out SO quickly. Never finished it, only watched like one or two episodes into season 7. Reply

Parent

God, that was stupid -- it came out of nowhere and made no emotional sense; it was basically just the writers' reason for why Deb covered up for him and excused every shitty thing he did once she learned the truth about him. Because you know women and their feelings, rite?! Reply

Parent

this is when i stopped watching. i had zero interest to see where that went. Reply

Parent

That's because he was fucking her IRL Reply

Parent

Zarf (later known as Zoey) from All My Children.















Edited at 2017-05-23 10:50 pm (UTC) Reply

thankfully I had stopped watching by this point but speaking of AMC I'll never get over Bianca forgiving Babe for everything she did. Basically everyone loving Babe is why I stopped in the first place Reply

Babe & her fucking mother were the worst. Reply

yes Reply

This was so bad but literally small potatoes compared to EVERYTHING and I mean EVERYTHING on Passions.



Passions was so terrifyingly bad that we used to take shots to it in the middle of the afternoon skipping our courses and holing up in the dorm. Reply

Parent

that was amazing and awful all at the same time? i can't believe i almost forgot about that storyline. Reply

Everything but dan/Blair and Jenny pissed me off about gg Reply

i still weep about the fact that blair ended up with her abuser. a potential rapist who emotionally and physically abuses women gets to have a happily after like ? forever mad at the gg writers and i hope they never write anything ever again Reply

Parent

blair deserved so much better :( Reply

Parent

I hate the writers forever for romanticizing that messy relationship. Should have left it in high school. Reply

Parent

when tf is leighton gonna release another album Reply

Parent

Seriously.



Like the first time Blair slept with Chuck, fine, it was hot even though he was a sexual predator. But the fact that it led to an ~OTP~ UGH. I'm still pissed about it.



Dan and Blair would've been an amazing thing to portray if the writers hadn't half-assed it.

Reply

I agree about Jenny, she always got so much flack for such lame things. She made bad decisions sure, we all do, but I hate how Blair "banished" her from NY after sleeping with Chuck, but Chuck faced no punishment? and who put Blair in charge of deciding who can or cannot enter NY, who made her queen of the neighbourhood? Reply

Parent

lol for fucking real. Jenny actually had compelling storylines. Everyone else made me fall asleep.



And by the time Blair was with Dan she didn't feel so much like the bully from the first season, so I dunno how people can like her more with that rapist, who continually brought out the worst in her. Like... banishing someone from a city?! For something that wasn't even her fault? Come the fuck on.... Reply

Parent

Dair is on the list with "WTF?! We all know Dan is supposed to be with Serena, and Blair is supposed to be with Chuck... that is just so weird that Blair would kiss her best friend’s OTP."



um... no, lmao. Blair was fucking abused by that piece of seabass, I hate when people think they're otp~~~ Reply

Parent

Dan/Blair should've been end game. Reply

Parent

I miss your GG posts SO much. <3 Reply

Parent

i'm legit shocked dan/blair is not only on the list the but the second one mentioned?! i haven't even finished scrolling cause just... what?! most people i know that watched the show loved them and were so pissed when she and chuck happened again. Reply

Parent

Jenny is still my favorite character. I loved her fucking everyone's shit up in seasons 3 & 4.



I also have weird taste, because I thought her wardrobe in those seasons was everything.



Edited at 2017-05-24 01:39 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

I wanna rewatch GG... even when it got to the really shitty episodes. I stopped after s2 or 3 I think Reply

Parent

+ Blair ending up with her abuser and Serena ending up with her stalker Reply

Parent

pll in general ended up being awful i gave up after s2, but: ""There are so many storylines on Pretty Little Liars that piss me off but if I have to choose one, it’s the newest storyline where A.D. impregnated Alison with Emily’s eggs. Like… Yikes!"" WTF

Reply

izzie's ghost sex on grey's lmao



-supernatural should've ended after dean went to hell



-friday night lights is prob my favorite show ever but ia about the s2 murder



Edited at 2017-05-23 10:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Im waiting on the show to fucking end so i can catch up with all the foolishness, but this comment lmao...wtf

This show got sour really fast. Reply

lmao i read it quickly and then had to go back and read it again - just wow Reply

I gave up after the show made Ezra's creepy ass behavior okay and romantized the fact that he knew who Aria was, that she was a minor, proceeded to have a relationship with her and they didn't make him A. Fuck that! Reply

Parent

yeah i think that and cece dating her brother, and them trying to justify it by being all 'well we never had sex! he didn't know who i was either!' definitely top the worst/weirdest storylines. Reply

Parent

omg I gasped when I saw that! I hate PLL so fucking much lol



I don't even remember what we're supposed to be solving anymore, I can't wait till I can binge (always so much better) the last season and then I will never see it again. Reply

agreed! I've never seen a show dart in so many different directions. Reply

Parent

I know i'm not alone bc people with low standards are everywhere but I legit love PLL lol it's so entertaining and it fills my teen show fix well enough. The only thing i genuinely hate about it is how they'll end this bish shoving ezria down out throats as this ~epic romantic couple. i thought when they had the storyline of ezra/alison it would be the end of ezria but nope, satan is making sure they're going strong. Reply

Parent

Emily's eggs is one of the worst plotlines ever Reply

Parent

Ive never seen HIMYM but thats a shitty finale, wth? Reply

Oh it gets even better/shittier. Reply

Parent

man i start my yearly rewatch of gossip girl next month and knowing the ending makes the first two seasons hilarious bc dan is so stupid. Reply

I've been slowly marathoning Grey's from the beginning and I totally forgot about the ghost sex. Reply

The ghost sex was painful and awkward as hell. Alex was just like...you do you. Whatever you want. You're DATING her Reply

Parent

I'm watching Angel for the first time right now and SEASON 4 MY GOD. Everything to do with Connor, really, and what they did to Cordelia. :( Reply

Going through the list now and IA with Keith's death on OTH, OUAT, and HIMYM which is totally ruined for me now, like I can't even watch reruns any more. Also I'd quit watching Glee long before the storylines mentioned but WTF at both of those!! Reply

Parent

Season 5 of Angel is better, so recommend sticking with it. Reply

Parent

The Connors winning the lottery in the later seasons of Roseanne and all the fuckery that followed.



On a more recent show, the existence of Mon-El and his relationship with Kara completely derailed Supergirl s2.



The fucking tease of Aurora/Mulan on OUAT and then THEY NEVER WENT THERE Reply

Dan being Gossip Girl was just hilariously plot-holey



the worst plot on GG was Chair most specifically that time Chuck pimped Blair off to his uncle for a hotel



or when she was happy with Dan and told her mom Chuck devastates her and Dan makes her feel safe and then she ends up with Chuck



ugh



I didn't watch the last season but I will never get those five seasons of my life back





Other bad plots:

-Anything Jaime Lannister-related post season three of GoT

-Anything Kim Bauer related in the first three (four?) seasons of 24

-Chakotay/Seven of Nine on Star Trek: Voyager

-Benson being terrorized by Pornstache on Law & Order:SVU Reply

Chuck pimping out Blair then blaming her for doing it to save his hotel! Reply

At least with Chakotay/Seven plot line only lasted a few episodes.



Still a whiplash but easy to ignore lol Reply

I think most Voyager fans ignore it lol but it was the finale so it burns. it just made no sense Reply

Parent

MTE @ Benson/Pornstache. I get that you need to make the show "fresh" and keep the audiences invested but was it really necessary to not only have him abduct/assault her in two separate plots but also that whole scene where he held a gun to that little girl's head and played Russian Roulette? Reply

Parent

omg kim bauer, the taken level awfulness the plots involving her... Reply

Parent

I know I'm in the minority, but I liked Seven/Chakotay. :/ Reply

Parent

lmao for real, how're you gonna show Dan and Blair being happy and respectful to each other then tell us the guy who pimped her out for a hotel and later tried to rape her was the ~one true love~ of hers. It just doesn't make any sense.



And I agree about Chakotay/Seven of Nine, I remember being like wtf when it happened... Reply

Parent

